FALCON GOLD CORP

(FG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 08/23 03:41:13 pm
0.035 CAD   --.--%
05:35pFalcon Grants Options
NE
08/22Falcon Commences Exploration on Wabunk Bay Property, Red Lake Ontario
NE
07/25Falcon Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
Falcon Grants Options

08/23/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2019) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") reports that in compliance with the Company's Stock Option plan, the Board of Directors has granted 2,000,000 options exercisable for up to 5 years at $0.05 to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Canadian projects include; the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan, Ontario, the Wabunk Bay gold, base metal project in Red Lake, Ontario and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury, Ontario. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire the Esperanza gold, copper project located within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.
Karim Rayani
CEO & Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991
Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47244


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Wilkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Geophry Tafel Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Farley Independent Director
Kenneth A. Cawkell Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCON GOLD CORP16.67%2
BARRICK GOLD CORP35.43%32 871
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.20%31 549
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED59.68%18 049
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 667
SHANDONG GOLD MINING68.28%14 552
