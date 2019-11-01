Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Falcon Gold Corp.    FG   CA3060442074

FALCON GOLD CORP.

(FG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/01 01:52:58 pm
0.035 CAD   --.--%
05:35pFalcon Issues Shares for Debt
NE
10/25Falcon Announces $100,000 Flow-Through Financing
NE
10/24Falcon Joint Ventures Camping Lake In Red Lake District
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falcon Issues Shares for Debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) (FSE: 3FA) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to settle US$40,125 in outstanding debt owed to a creditor by issuing 300,000 Common Shares valued at $0.05 per Share. The shares have been issued and the debt has now been extinguished. The shares are subject to a four-month escrow hold period expiring in March 2020.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include; the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan; the Bruce and Camping lake projects in Red lake; the Wabunk Bay base metal project in Red Lake and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire the Esperanza gold, copper project located within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

Karim Rayani
CEO, Director
Telephone: 604-683-1991
Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49358


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FALCON GOLD CORP.
05:35pFalcon Issues Shares for Debt
NE
10/25Falcon Announces $100,000 Flow-Through Financing
NE
10/24Falcon Joint Ventures Camping Lake In Red Lake District
AQ
10/24Montoro Acquires Interest in Camping Lake -Gold Prospect Claims in Red Lake M..
AQ
10/23Falcon Joint Ventures Camping Lake - in Red Lake District
NE
10/22FALCON GOLD : R7 Capital Ventures Ltd. - Early Warning Press Release Regarding I..
AQ
10/21Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Falcon Gold
NE
10/15Falcon Amends Agreement for the Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper Project in La Ri..
NE
09/19Falcon Executes 2 Agreements on Red Lake Properties in Northwestern Ontario
NE
09/09Falcon Completes Initial Exploration, Expands Land Package on Wabunk Property..
NE
More news
Chart FALCON GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Falcon Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Wilkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Geophry Tafel Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Farley Independent Director
Kenneth A. Cawkell Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCON GOLD CORP.16.67%2
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION14.66%32 565
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.76%30 910
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED43.58%16 537
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 516
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED52.15%14 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group