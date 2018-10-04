Falcon Announces $175,000 Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2018) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a pricing waiver to enable it to proceed with a non-brokered private placement for up to $175,000 priced at $.035/Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one 2-year common share purchase warrant exercisable for 2 years and priced at $.05.

The Company contemplates that various exemptions will be utilized pursuant to this financing. It may rely upon the suitability advice exemption (B.C. Instrument 45-536) as well as the existing shareholder exemption (CSA notice 45-313) which allows for an investment of up to $15,000 within any 12-month period. There is no material fact or material change that has not been generally disclosed. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Proceeds from this financing shall be used by the Company as follows:

Ontario projects sampling/trenching - $75,000; geologist- $10,000; audit fees - $18,000; legal fees- $9,000; accounting- $12,000; rent- $12,000; office overhead- $15,000; administration- $21,000; regulatory filing fees- $3,000.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include: the Central Canada cobalt, copper, gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium project; the Wabunk cobalt, copper project, and the Burton gold property. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire 20,461 hectares within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina which has hosted several past producing gold, copper and silver mines. For information on the Company, please visit our website: www.falcongold.ca .

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.