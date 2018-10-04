Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Falcon Gold Corp    FG   CA3060442074

FALCON GOLD CORP (FG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Falcon Announces $175,000 Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2018) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a pricing waiver to enable it to proceed with a non-brokered private placement for up to $175,000 priced at $.035/Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one 2-year common share purchase warrant exercisable for 2 years and priced at $.05.

The Company contemplates that various exemptions will be utilized pursuant to this financing. It may rely upon the suitability advice exemption (B.C. Instrument 45-536) as well as the existing shareholder exemption (CSA notice 45-313) which allows for an investment of up to $15,000 within any 12-month period. There is no material fact or material change that has not been generally disclosed. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Proceeds from this financing shall be used by the Company as follows:

Ontario projects sampling/trenching - $75,000; geologist- $10,000; audit fees - $18,000; legal fees- $9,000; accounting- $12,000; rent- $12,000; office overhead- $15,000; administration- $21,000; regulatory filing fees- $3,000.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include: the Central Canada cobalt, copper, gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium project; the Wabunk cobalt, copper project, and the Burton gold property. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire 20,461 hectares within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina which has hosted several past producing gold, copper and silver mines. For information on the Company, please visit our website: www.falcongold.ca.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

David Tafel
Chairman                         

Stephen Wilkinson
CEO & Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991
Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FALCON GOLD CORP
10/04Falcon Announces $175,000 Private Placement
NE
10/04FALCON GOLD : Announces $175,000 Private Placement
AQ
09/20FALCON GOLD : Adds 41 More Claim Units to Coomer Lake Vanadium-Titanium Project,..
AQ
09/18Falcon Adds 41 More Claim Units to Coomer Lake Vanadium-Titanium Project, Nor..
NE
09/18FALCON GOLD : Adds 41 More Claim Units to Coomer Lake Vanadium-Titanium Project,..
AQ
09/07FALCON GOLD : Signs Agreement on Coomer Lake Vanadium Claims, Northern Ontario
AQ
09/05Falcon Signs Agreement on Coomer Lake Vanadium Claims, Northern Ontario
NE
08/24FALCON GOLD : Announces Change of Auditors
AQ
08/22Falcon Gold Announces Change of Auditors
NE
08/22FALCON GOLD : Announces Change of Auditors
AQ
More news
Chart FALCON GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Falcon Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Wilkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Geophry Tafel Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Farley Independent Director
Kenneth A. Cawkell Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCON GOLD CORP-11.11%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-18.76%16 258
BARRICK GOLD CORP-17.71%13 570
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-13.58%10 852
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 475
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-22.59%8 180
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.