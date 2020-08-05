Falcon Minerals : August 2020 Presentation

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Falcon cautions readers not to place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, future dividends paid, resource and production potential, Falcon's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those associated with general economic and business conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Falcon and on the oil and gas industry as a whole; Falcon's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions; changes in commodity prices; uncertainties about estimates of reserves and resource potential; inability to obtain capital needed for operations; Falcon's ability to meet financial covenants under its credit agreement or its ability to obtain amendments or waivers to effect such compliance; changes in government environmental policies and other environmental risks; the availability of drilling equipment and the timing of production in Falcon's regions; tax consequences of business transactions; and other risks, assumptions and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Falcon's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Falcon's most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Falcon assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as may be required by applicable law.
RESERVE INFORMATION
Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact Falcon's strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered. Estimated Ultimate Recoveries, or "EURs," refers to estimates of the sum of total gross remaining proved reserves per well as of a given date and cumulative production prior to such given date for developed wells. These quantities do not necessarily constitute or represent reserves as defined by the SEC and are not intended to be representative of all anticipated future well results.
Overview
Falcon's primary assets are located in the core of the Eagle Ford under premier operators
Market / Asset Overview
NASDAQ Ticker
FLMN
Market Capitalization (1)
~$220mm
Shares Outstanding (2)
~86.0mm
Leverage Ratio (3)
1.12x
Key Counties
Karnes, Dewitt, Gonzales
Key Operators
COP, BP/DVN, EOG
Gross Unit Acres
~256,000 acres
Net Royalty Acres
~2,700 acres
Producing Horizontal Wells
~2,020 Eagle Ford wells
Core of the Core Eagle Ford
Kerr
Kendall
Hays
Real
Comal
Caldwell
Bandera
Guadalupe
Bexar
Gonzales
Uvalde
Medina
Wilson
DeWitt
Zavala
Frio
Atascosa
Karnes
1st 12 Mo. Boe / Ft.
0 - 11
Dimmit
11 - 18
La Salle
McMullen
Live Oak
18 - 24
24 - 33
33 - 44
44 - 58
58 - 80
Webb
Duval
Jim
80 - 132
133 - 267
Wells
267+
World class assets developed by world class operators
Assumes share price as of August 4, 2020. Inclusive of Class C Shares.
86,022,724 shares reflect fully-diluted or as-converted shares outstanding, inclusive of 40,000,000 Class C shares. Excludes unvested RSAs.
Calculated by dividing the sum of total debt outstanding less total cash on hand as of June 30, 2020 by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12-month period.
Investment Highlights
Operational
Overview
World class operators prosecuting decade long plans on Falcon's Eagle Ford position
Karnes Trough is characterized by some of the lowest breakeven returns to operators in North American shale
EOG and COP have both discussed 10% - 30% returns at ~$25 - $30 oil prices
Q2 '20 production of ~4,450 Boe/d (~51% oil)
~0.12 net (20 gross) wells TIL during Q2 '20→ ~1.57 net (83 gross) wells TIL in 1H 2020
Averaged three rigs on Eagle Ford position during Q2 '20→ two rigs currently on Falcon's Eagle Ford position
Approximately 25% of production curtailed during low oil price months of May and June→ majority of production back online at higher oil prices, with all production expected back online by the end of August
Q2 '20
Financial Overview
Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million for Q2 '20
Announced Q2 '20 dividend of $0.03 on August 5, 2020; free cash flow per share of $0.033 for Q2 '20
Inception to date aggregate dividends of $0.945 per share
Maintained low leverage profile→ 1.12x net debt / LTM EBITDA at Q2 '20 (1)
Established crude oil swap program for third quarter 2020 through first quarter 2021→ ~1,230 Bbls/d
(approximately 55% of Q2 '20 oil production) at ~$40 / Bbl
❑ 212 gross line of sight wells (2.52 net) → ~1.62 net wells with ongoing development activity
Line of Sight
❑ 94 gross permitted wells (0.90 net wells)
Development
❑ 98 gross wells waiting on completion (1.57 net wells)
(August 2020)
❑ 20 gross wells waiting on connection (0.06 net wells)
❑
Zero capex requirements
Falcon
❑
Ability to generate free cash flow in challenged commodity price environment
Highlights
❑
Management focused on maintaining a low-cost structure
Conservative balance sheet and disciplined acquisition strategy
Calculated by dividing the sum of total debt outstanding less total cash on hand as of June 30, 2020 by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 month period.
Recent Operator Commentary
Key Operators
Eagle Ford Outlook - 10-year commitment to Eagle Ford
~3,800 top-tier locations remaining
Maintaining 4 rigs across the Eagle Ford for the remainder of 2020 with 1 or 2 frac crews expected
Planning to build substantial DUC inventory of ~130 wells in Lower 48 with modest activity ramp in 2H '20
COP has observed flush production from curtailed wells recently brought back online
Expect all Lower 48 production to be online by September
Average cost of supply in Lower 48 below ~$30 / Bbl (10% IRR threshold)
Upside - ~300 refracs in 10-year plan, ~75% EUR increase from mechanical isolation refracs
Eagle Ford Outlook - 10+ years of inventory life in the Eagle Ford
Eagle Ford net production increased 7% Q-o-Q→ includes impacts of curtailments during Q2 '20
No plans to curtail production in 2H '20
13 wells turned in line on Falcon's Eagle Ford position during Q2 '20 with average IP-30s of ~2,300 Boe/d
DUC inventory includes 22 high-impact wells as of July 2020
Successful redevelopment appraisal program during 1H '20 confirms resource upside and additional highly economic inventory
Upside - ~700+ potential refrac locations along with additional redevelopment / infill inventory
Eagle Ford Outlook - bellwether asset in "growth phase" with 10+ years of inventory remaining
Maintaining 3 rig / 3 frac crew program across the Eagle Ford in 2020
~200 net Eagle Ford wells expected to TIL in 2020 (82 net wells TIL in Q1 '20)
~1,900 net undrilled premium locations in the Eagle Ford
~7% reduction in Eagle Ford well costs expected in 2020 compared to 2019 levels
Upside - targeting Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) program with over 200 wells identified
10-year commitment to the Eagle Ford across key operators
Note: EOG commentary reflects disclosure prior to Q2 '20 earnings release scheduled for August 7, 2020.
Hooks Ranch Update
Hooks Ranch Overview
Falcon Minerals has a 22.5% royalty interest in
ConocoPhillips' Hooks Ranch position
75%+ undeveloped
100% HBP and operated by ConocoPhillips
Development Overview
Four Hooks Ranch wells turned in line on February 7, 2020
Wells curtailed in May and June and back online as of July
Wells have lateral lengths of ~11,000'
Wells drilled from Hooks Ranch lease and extend into the Hardesty unit
Initial aggregate production in line with expectations
6-wellpad (4 Lower Eagle Ford, 2 Upper Eagle Ford) TIL in February 2018
Substantially outperformed original type curves
Wells in top decile of returns in basin
Hooks Ranch Units
Gonzales
DeWitt
Karnes
DeWitt
Hooks-Hardesty (2020)
Development Activity
Q2 '20 Development
2019 Development
❑ 3 rigs on Falcon's position during second quarter 2020
❑ ~0.12 net wells TIL during second quarter 2020
Active Rigs
Gross TIL
Average
Net TIL
NRI
2019 Total
7
194
0.79%
1.54
Eagle Ford Line of Sight Development (August 2020)
212 gross Eagle Ford wells (2.52 net)
94 gross (0.90 net) permitted wells
98 gross (1.57 net) waiting on completion wells
20 gross (0.06 net) waiting on connection wells
2020 YTD Development
Active Rigs
Gross TIL
Average
Net TIL
NRI
Q1 '20
7
63
~2.30%
~1.45
Q2 '20
3
20
~0.60%
~0.12
Eagle Ford Line of Sight Development (August 2020)
Gross Wells
Average NRI
Net Wells
Permitted
94
0.96%
0.90
Waiting on Completion
98
1.60%
1.57
Waiting on Connection
20
0.28%
0.06
Total
212
1.19%
2.52
Financial Overview
2020 Guidance
Full-year2020 guidance is temporarily suspended; company may provide periodic updates as appropriate
Updating full year 2020 cash G&A guidance to $7.25 million - $7.75 million
Represents an approximately 20% reduction from full year 2019
Second Quarter 2020
20 gross wells (0.12 net) turned in line during Q2 '20
Announced Q2 '20 dividend of $0.03 per
Class A share on August 5, 2020
$0.945 per share in dividends since inception
Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million for Q2 '20
Maintained low leverage profile→ 1.12x net debt / LTM EBITDA at Q2 '20 (1)
Pro Forma Capitalization as of 6/30/20
Cash
$1.8mm
Revolving Credit Facility Borrowing
$40.6mm
Net Debt
$38.8mm
Borrowing Base
$70.0mm
Net Debt to LTM EBITDA (1)
1.12x
Calculated by dividing the sum of total debt outstanding less total cash on hand as of June 30, 2020 by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 month period.
Hedge Program Overview
Overview
Falcon has established a crude oil swap program beginning in July 2020 through March 2021
All trades executed on 6/10/20
Volumes hedged monthly in
Q3 '20 and quarterly in Q4 '20 and Q1 '21
Purpose is to protect Falcon's cash flow
Protect the downside in the short-term while retaining full optionality as oil prices recover in the medium and long-term
Hedge Program Detail
Date
Swap Volumes
% of Q2 '20
Swap Price
(Bbls/d)
Oil Production
($ / Bbl)
July 2020
1,231
~55%
$39.38
August 2020
1,341
~60%
$39.58
September 2020
1,440
~64%
$39.88
Q4 '20
1,273
~56%
$40.13
Q1 '21
1,087
~48%
$40.44
a reduction of basis rather than ordinary income
❑Non-dividenddistributions are treated as a reduction of basis until such time that the investors' basis is fully recovered
❑Falcon generatesnon-dividenddistributions due to the Company's high payout ratio coupled with the step up in the tax basis of Falcon's minerals interests that was received as a part of the transaction with Royal Resources in 2018
❑Falcon expects that greater than 50% of dividends paid to Class A shareholders during 2020 will be classified asnon-dividenddistributions in 2020
Cumulative Dividends Per Share
80% of dividends paid to Class A shareholders during 2019 were classified asnon-dividenddistributions and therefore represent
Falcon announced second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.03 per share
❑
❑
→$0.945 of cumulative dividends since inception
Dividend Payouts and Sustainability
Favorable Tax Treatment of Dividends
$0.890
$0.915
$0.945
$0.755
$0.620
$0.470
$0.295
$0.095
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Note: This expected favorable tax treatment is the result of certain non-cash expenses (principally depletion) substantially offsetting Falcon's taxable income and tax "earnings and profit." Our estimates of the tax treatment of Falcon's earnings and dividends are based upon assumptions regarding the capital structure and earnings of Falcon Minerals Operating Company LP ("OpCo"), the capital structure of Falcon and the amount of the earnings OpCo allocates to Falcon. Many factors may impact these estimates, including changes in drilling and production activity, commodity prices, future acquisitions, or changes in the business, economic, regulatory, legislative, competitive or political environment in which Falcon operates. These estimates are based on current tax law and tax reporting positions that we have adopted and with which the Internal Revenue Service could disagree. These estimates are not fact and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results, and no assurances can be made regarding these estimates. Investors are encouraged to consult with their tax advisor on this matter.
Key Takeaways
World class operators executing on multi-year development plans in the core of the Eagle Ford
Continued conservative leverage profile → 1.12x levered as of second quarter 2020
Crude swap program in place to protect cash flow and balance sheet
Ability to generate free cash flow in challenged commodity price environment
