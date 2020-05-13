Falcon Minerals Corporation : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held in Virtual Format Only

Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) today announced a change in location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) via the filing of additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

To support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees and the greater community due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. New York time in a virtual meeting format only, via live audio webcast, in order to provide a consistent and convenient experience to stockholders, regardless of location. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically in person.

Stockholders as of the close of business on April 3, 2020 are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting at the virtual meeting website located at www.cstproxy.com/falconminerals/2020. Stockholders of record must enter the 12-digit control number found on the proxy card previously received from Continental Stock Transfer & Trust. Beneficial owners who hold shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, must register in advance to attend the meeting by following the instructions set forth in the additional proxy materials filed today with the SEC. Stockholders participating in the virtual meeting will be in a listen-only mode. However, virtual attendees will be able to vote and submit questions during the meeting using the virtual meeting website.

Stockholders will also have the option to listen to the virtual meeting by telephone (but will not have the ability to vote or submit questions) by calling the numbers set forth in the additional proxy materials.

Information on technical support can also be found in the additional proxy materials.

The Company urges all stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted minerals rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. For more information, visit our website at www.falconminerals.com.

