Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Falcon Minerals Corporation    FLMN

FALCON MINERALS CORPORATION

(FLMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falcon Minerals : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) announced today that the Company will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

The Company will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Energy & Power Executive Virtual Conference on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Daniel Herz, Chief Executive Officer and Bryan Gunderson, Chief Financial Officer will be hosting investor meetings at the conference throughout the day on Wednesday, June 3.

In addition, the Company will participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Mr. Herz and Mr. Gunderson will be hosting investor meetings at the conference throughout the day on Wednesday, June 10. Mr. Herz will also host a fireside chat at 10:40 AM ET on June 10.

Finally, the Company will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power, and Renewables Conference on Tuesday June 16, 2020. Mr. Herz and Mr. Gunderson will be hosting investor meetings at the conference throughout the day on Tuesday, June 16. Mr. Herz will also make a presentation to investors at 3:40 PM ET on June 16.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted minerals rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. For more information, visit our website at www.falconminerals.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FALCON MINERALS CORPORATIO
03:07pFALCON MINERALS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/29FALCON MINERALS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
05/13FALCON MINERALS CORPORATION : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to B..
BU
05/11FALCON MINERALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/08FALCON MINERALS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/07FALCON MINERALS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07FALCON MINERALS CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Declar..
BU
04/23FALCON MINERALS : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/13FALCON MINERALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03/10FALCON MINERALS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40,5 M - -
Net income 2020 5,78 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 7,36%
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart FALCON MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Falcon Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALCON MINERALS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,61 $
Last Close Price 2,49 $
Spread / Highest target 221%
Spread / Average Target 85,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel C. Herz President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Z. Cohen Chairman
Michael J. Downs Chief Operating Officer
Bryan C. Gunderson Chief Financial Officer
Edward E. Cohen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCON MINERALS CORPORATION-64.73%115
CNOOC LIMITED-30.32%49 704
CONOCOPHILLIPS-35.14%45 235
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-39.15%29 667
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-40.12%21 512
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-39.49%15 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group