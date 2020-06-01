Falcon Minerals : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) announced today that the Company will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

The Company will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Energy & Power Executive Virtual Conference on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Daniel Herz, Chief Executive Officer and Bryan Gunderson, Chief Financial Officer will be hosting investor meetings at the conference throughout the day on Wednesday, June 3.

In addition, the Company will participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Mr. Herz and Mr. Gunderson will be hosting investor meetings at the conference throughout the day on Wednesday, June 10. Mr. Herz will also host a fireside chat at 10:40 AM ET on June 10.

Finally, the Company will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power, and Renewables Conference on Tuesday June 16, 2020. Mr. Herz and Mr. Gunderson will be hosting investor meetings at the conference throughout the day on Tuesday, June 16. Mr. Herz will also make a presentation to investors at 3:40 PM ET on June 16.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted minerals rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. For more information, visit our website at www.falconminerals.com.

