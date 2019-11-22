Falcon Oil & Gas : Announcing release of 30 September 2019 results

Click here to download the full press release as a PDF

22 November 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ('MD&A').

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ('SEDAR') at www.sedar.com and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2019 Operational Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$13 million at 30 September 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

