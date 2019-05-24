Log in
Falcon Oil & Gas : Announcing release of 31 March 2019 results

05/24/2019 | 03:18am EDT

Click here to download the full press release as a PDF

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

('Falcon' or the 'Company')

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

24 May 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, Euronext Growth: FAC) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2019 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ('MD&A').

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2019, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ('SEDAR') at www.sedar.com and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$6.4 million at 31 March 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).
  • Continued focus on cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
Davy (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363
RBC (Joint Broker)
Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000
Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars '$', except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Such information may include, but is not limited to comments made with respect to the type, number, schedule, stimulating, testing and objectives of the wells to be drilled in the Beetaloo basin Australia, expected contributions of the partners, the prospectivity of the Middle Velkerri & Kyalla shale plays, the prospect of the exploration programme being brought to commerciality and the awarding of an exploration license in South Africa. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Disclaimer

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 07:17:01 UTC
