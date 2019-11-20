Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Falcon Oil & Gas    FO   CA3060711015

FALCON OIL & GAS

(FO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falcon Oil & Gas : Drilling data from Kyalla 117 N2-1 Vertical Well Very Encouraging

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 03:00am EST

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

('Falcon')

Drilling data from Kyalla 117 N2-1 Vertical Well Very Encouraging

20 November 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce that drilling of the vertical section of the Kyalla 117 N2-1 appraisal well in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Australia has been completed to a vertical total depth ('TD') of 1,895 metres.

Preliminary drilling data from the vertical section of the Kyalla 117 N2-1 appraisal well confirms:

  • The continuation of the regionally pervasive Kyalla Fm between the Beetaloo W-1 and Amungee NW-1H wells.
  • Elevated gas show with relatively high C3, C4 and C5 components were observed across the carbonaceous shales.

Other work carried out as part of this drilling operation included:

  • 45 metres of conventional coring was acquired in each of the Upper and Lower Kyalla reservoir sections.
  • Sidewall cores and extensive wireline logging have been acquired.

Horizontal drilling, stimulation and testing:

  • The JV is now preparing to drill the horizontal section within the Kyalla formation.
  • Horizontal drilling will commence following the final evaluation of the vertical well results.
  • Once completed, the horizontal section will be fracture stimulated, and production tested.
  • The JV has prepared for continued operations during the wet season.

Philip O'Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

'Preliminary results of the Kyalla 117 N2-1 vertical appraisal well represents an excellent re-start to the Beetaloo drilling program. The election by the JV to immediately proceed to the drilling of the horizontal section signifies the JV's confidence in the potential of the Kyalla shale. Whilst it is still early days to fully understand reservoir characteristics and completion quality, drilling results to date are very encouraging. Electric logs calibrated by core analysis results together with the planned fracture stimulation of the horizontal section will give us a more quantitative view on this play. We look forward to updating the market as soon as more results become available'.

Ends

CONTACT DETAILS:

ONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

This announcement contains inside information.

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd's Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) is a leading Australian integrated energy company. Origin is a leading energy retailer with approximately 4.1 million customer accounts, has approximately 6,000 MW of power generation capacity and is also a large natural gas supplier. Origin is the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts.

www.originenergy.com.au

Glossary of terms

C3, C4 and C5 components Constituents of natural gas propane, butane and pentane, respectively

Fm Formation

JV Joint venture between Origin Energy 70% and Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Ltd. 30%

LNG Liquefied natural gas

MW Megawatt

Advisory regarding forward looking statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as 'may', 'will', 'should', 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'projects', 'dependent', 'potential', 'scheduled', 'forecast', 'outlook', 'budget', 'hope', 'support' or the negative of those terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Such information may include, but is not limited to, comments made with respect to the type, number, schedule, stimulating, testing and objectives of the wells to be drilled in the Beetaloo Sub-basin Australia, the prospectivity of the Middle Velkerri and Kyalla plays and the prospect of the exploration programme being brought to commerciality, risks associated with fluctuations in market prices for shale gas; risks related to the exploration, development and production of shale gas reserves; general economic, market and business conditions; substantial capital requirements; uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of reserves and resources; extent of, and cost of compliance with, government laws and regulations and the effect of changes in such laws and regulations; the need to obtain regulatory approvals before development commences; environmental risks and hazards and the cost of compliance with environmental regulations; aboriginal claims; inherent risks and hazards with operations such as mechanical or pipe failure, cratering and other dangerous conditions; potential cost overruns, drilling wells is speculative, often involving significant costs that may be more than estimated and may not result in any discoveries; variations in foreign exchange rates; competition for capital, equipment, new leases, pipeline capacity and skilled personnel; the failure of the holder of licenses, leases and permits to meet requirements of such; changes in royalty regimes; failure to accurately estimate abandonment and reclamation costs; inaccurate estimates and assumptions by management and their joint venture partners; effectiveness of internal controls; the potential lack of available drilling equipment; failure to obtain or keep key personnel; title deficiencies; geo-political risks; and risk of litigation.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive and that these factors and risks are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com, including under 'Risk Factors' in the Annual Information Form.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 07:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FALCON OIL & GAS
03:00aFALCON OIL & GAS : Drilling data from Kyalla 117 N2-1 Vertical Well Very Encoura..
PU
02:01aFALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : Drilling data from Kyalla 117 N2-1 Vertical Well Very En..
AQ
11/08FALCON OIL & GAS : Notice of AGM and Management Information Circular
PU
11/08FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : - Notice of AGM and Management Information Circular
AQ
10/29EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (ASX : EEG) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/09FALCON OIL & GAS : Spudding of Kyalla 117 N2-1 Well
PU
10/09FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : - Spudding of Kyalla 117 N2-1 Well
AQ
10/02FALCON OIL & GAS : Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting
PU
10/02FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : - Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder meeti..
AQ
09/26FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : - Change of Adviser
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 infx
Capitalization 201 M
Chart FALCON OIL & GAS
Duration : Period :
Falcon Oil & Gas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,21  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip O'Quigley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
JoAchim Conrad Non-Executive Chairman
Anne Flynn Chief Financial Officer
Gábor Bada Head-Technical Operations
Daryl H. Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCON OIL & GAS-6.82%152
CNOOC LIMITED-0.82%68 794
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.31%62 215
EOG RESOURCES INC.-19.28%41 457
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-35.97%35 107
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.54%33 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group