Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd    FO   CA3060711015

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD (FO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Falcon Oil & Gas : Announcing release of 30 June 2018 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:32am CEST

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon")

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

23 August 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2018 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended 30 June 2018, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2018 Operational Highlights

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$7.7 million at 30 June 2018 (31 December 2017: US$9 million).

  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

+353 1 676 8702

Philip O'Quigley, CEO

+353 87 814 7042

Anne Flynn, CFO

+353 1 676 9162

Davy (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

John Frain / Barry Murphy

+353 1 679 6363

RBC (Joint Broker)

Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland

+44 20 7653 4000

1

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

Revenue

Oil and natural gas revenue

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenses

Production and operating expenses

Depreciation

General and administrative expenses

Share based compensation

Foreign exchange (loss) / gain

Results from operating activities

Fair value gain / (loss) - outstanding warrant

Finance expense

Interest income on bank deposits

Accretion of decommission provisions

Net foreign exchange (loss) / gain

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

Non-controlling interests

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:

Basic and diluted

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

June 2018

June 2017

June 2018

June 2017

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

2

2

3

5

2

2

3

5

(38)

(58)

(79)

(125)

(5)

(3)

(9)

(6)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(2)

(497)

(484)

(1,001)

(961)

(22)

(130)

(81)

(413)

(134)

142

72

146

(697)

(534)

(1,243)

(1,361)

(695)

(532)

(1,240)

(1,356)

283

266

227

(1,854)

25

11

31

45

(55)

(48)

(110)

(96)

(52)

37

(57)

40

(82)

-

(136)

(11)

(494)

(266)

(1,149)

(3,221)

(494)

(266)

(1,148)

(3,220)

-

-

(1)

(1)

(494)

(266)

(1,149)

(3,221)

(0.000 cent)

(0.001 cent)

(0.003 cent)

2

(0.001 cent)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)

At 30 June

At 31 December

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

39,656

39,630

Property, plant and equipment

2

3

Trade and other receivables

22

33

Restricted cash

2,330

2,412

42,010

42,078

Current assets

Cash and cash on deposit

7,722

8,995

Trade and other receivables

206

186

7,928

9,181

Total assets

49,938

51,259

Equity and liabilities

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

383,627

383,570

Contributed surplus

45,018

44,937

Retained deficit

(391,371)

(390,223)

37,274

38,284

Non-controlling interests

700

701

Total equity

37,974

38,985

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Decommissioning provision

9,995

9,886

9,995

9,886

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

633

825

Derivative financial liabilities

1,336

1,563

1,969

2,388

Total liabilities

11,964

12,274

Total equity and liabilities

49,938

51,259

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30 June

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss for the period

(1,149)

(3,221)

Adjustments for:

Share based compensation

81

413

Depreciation

1

2

Fair value (gain) / loss - outstanding warrant

(227)

1,854

Net finance expense

136

11

Effect of exchange rates on operating activities

73

(149)

Change in non-cash working capital:

Trade and other receivables

(9)

(60)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(196)

83

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,290)

(1,067)

Cash flows from investing activities

Decrease / (increase) in cash deposits - other receivables

3,528

(3,007)

Interest Received

31

45

Exploration and evaluation assets

(26)

(12)

Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities

3,533

(2,974)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from the exercise of share options

57

539

Net cash generated from financing activities

57

539

Change in cash and cash equivalents

2,300

(3,502)

Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents

(45)

43

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,967

5,857

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,222

2,398

Cash and cash on deposit

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

Cash and cash equivalents

5,222

2,967

Cash on deposit

2,500

6,028

7,722

8,995

4

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements.

Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at

www.sedar.com.

5

Disclaimer

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FALCON OIL & GAS LTD
10:32aFALCON OIL & GAS : Announcing release of 30 June 2018 results
PU
08:01aFALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : Filing of Interim Financial Statements
AQ
08/20FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : - Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting
AQ
08/16FALCON OIL & GAS : Acceleration of Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Programme ..
PU
08/16FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : Acceleration of Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Progr..
AQ
08/14FALCON OIL & GAS : Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting
PU
08/14FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : announces its Annual General and Special Shareholder mee..
AQ
08/13FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : - Holdings in Company
AQ
08/07FALCON OIL & GAS : Holdings in Company
PU
08/07FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/11Falcon Oil & Gas reports Q1 results 
04/12Falcon Oil & Gas reports FY results 
2017Falcon Oil & Gas reports Q3 results 
2017Falcon Oil & Gas reports Q2 results 
2017Will Falcon Oil & Gas Get The Go-Ahead? 
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Philip O'Quigley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
JoAchim Conrad Non-Executive Chairman
Anne Flynn Chief Financial Officer
Gábor Bada Head-Technical Operations
Daryl H. Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD221
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.15%82 381
CNOOC LTD14.26%71 242
EOG RESOURCES7.02%66 892
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.10%60 329
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.47%42 245
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.