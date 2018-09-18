Log in
Falcon Oil & Gas : Notice of AGM and Management Information Circular

09/18/2018 | 10:23am CEST

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Falcon")

Notice of AGM and Management Information Circular

18 September 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) will hold its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting at the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 18 October 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Dublin time). A complete notice and related documents are now available on SEDAR atwww.sedar.comand Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com and are being sent to shareholders of record as at 7 September 2018.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

+353 1 676 8702

Philip O'Quigley, CEO

+353 87 814 7042

Anne Flynn, CFO

+353 1 676 9162

Davy (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

John Frain / Barry Murphy

+353 1 679 6363

RBC (Joint Broker)

Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland

+44 20 7653 4000

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:22:03 UTC
