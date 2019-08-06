Log in
Famous Dave's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

08/06/2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) (“Famous Dave’s” or the “Company”) will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results at 3:00 p.m., Central Time on August 12, 2019.  The Company will not be hosting a conference call.

About Famous Dave’s
Famous Dave's develops, owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants.  Its menu features award-winning barbequed and grilled meats, a selection of salads, sandwiches, side items, and made-from-scratch desserts.  As of August 5, 2019, the Company owns 33 restaurants and franchises an additional 101 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada and United Arab Emirates.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of our restaurant openings and the timing or success of our expansion plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from expected results.  Although Famous Dave's of America, Inc. believes that its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Famous Dave’s expectations include financial performance, restaurant industry conditions, execution of restaurant development and construction programs, franchisee performance, changes in local or national economic condition, availability of financing, governmental approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. 

MEDIA CONTACT:                                                                                                                                                           
Jeff Crivello – Chief Executive Officer
Famous Dave’s of America, Inc.
952-294-1300
Jeff.Crivello@famousdaves.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
