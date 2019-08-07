Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Famur SA    FMFR   PLFAMUR00012

FAMUR SA

(FMFR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Famur : Launch of non-core asset divestment by way of tender

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:40am EDT

FAMUR S.A.

47/2019

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

Current Report No.

47

/

2019

Date:

August 5th 2019

Abbreviated issuer name:

FAMUR S.A.

Subject:

Launch of non-core asset divestment by way of tender

Legal basis:

Art. 17.1 of MAR - Inside information

Text of the report:

The Management Board of FAMUR S.A. (the "Company") announces that on August 5th 2019 it was notified that the Supervisory Board approved the Management Board's decision to initiate and conduct a tender with a view to selecting a buyer for all shares of the Company's subsidiary De Estate sp. z o.o. (the "SPV"), and thus to continue, in the form of a tender, the divestment of properties not required in the FAMUR Group's operations (the "Tender"). The Tender process is planned to last from August 6th 2019 to November 21st 2019. The divestment efforts are undertaken in the implementation of the FAMUR Group's strategy, which envisages, among other things, focusing on the Group's core business. As part of the initiated tender, the Company's Management Board plans to dispose of a significant portion of non-core properties owned by the FAMUR Group, which currently form the assets of the Company's SPV. The FAMUR Group's assets intended for divestment that are not the SPV's assets as at the date of announcement of the Tender will be sold in separate market transactions not related to the Tender.

The Company's Management Board presents the following timetable of events related to the Tender:

August 6th 2019

Launch of the tender process

August 7th 2019-November 21st 2019

Provision of detailed data on the SPV and the

properties; site visits

November 8th 2019

Deadline for payment of bid bonds

November 22nd 2019

Deadline for submission of binding bids

November 25th 2019-December 16th 2019

Auction in the event of receiving several best bids

December 20th 2019-December 22nd 2019

Tender completion and best bid selection date

The Company would like to note that additional information (including data on the properties, the terms and conditions for submitting bids, and the rules for a comprehensive review of the factual and legal situation of the SPV and the properties) is included in the invitation to submit bids, which will be available on the Company's website at www.famur.comon the home page and in the News section.

1

Polish Financial Supervision Authority

FAMUR S.A.

47/2019

FAMUR Spółka Akcyjna

(full issuer name)

FAMUR S.A.

Electromechanical (ele)

(abbreviated issuer name)

(sector according to the WSE)

40-698

Katowice

(postal code)

(city/town)

Armii Krajowej

51

(street)

(number)

+48 32 359 63 00

+48 32 359 66 77

(phone)

(fax)

sekretariat@famur.com.pl

www.famur.com

(email)

(www)

634-012-62-46

270641528

(Tax Identification Number − NIP)

(Industry Identification Number - REGON)

SIGNATURES OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Date

Full name

Position

Signature

August 5th 2019

Mirosław Bendzera

President

of

the

Management Board

August 5th 2019

Tomasz Jakubowski

Vice President of the

Management Board,

Chief Operating Officer,

Underground Segment

2

Polish Financial Supervision Authority

Disclaimer

Famur SA published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 10:39:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAMUR SA
06:40aFAMUR : Launch of non-core asset divestment by way of tender
PU
05/31FAMUR : delivers another stable quarter
PU
05/30FAMUR : Selection of FAMUR bid and call to sign lease contract for 10 roadheader..
PU
05/20FAMUR : Execution of agreement for sale of Przedsiębiorstwo Budowy Szybów S..
PU
05/20FAMUR : Early repayment of debt assigned to Tranche B of the Restructuring Agree..
PU
05/10FAMUR : Fulfilment of last condition precedent in conditional agreement for sale..
PU
05/09FAMUR : Execution of annexes to agreements with ICBC – Industrial and Comm..
PU
04/16FAMUR : Execution of contract for delivery of powered roof supports for LW BOGDA..
PU
02/20FAMUR : Uzbekistan and Poland discuss development of bilateral cooperation
AQ
02/05FAMUR : has patented a new method of securing gateways behind the longwall face
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 2 187 M
EBIT 2019 353 M
Net income 2019 423 M
Finance 2019 70,1 M
Yield 2019 12,0%
P/E ratio 2019 6,41x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 2 540 M
Chart FAMUR SA
Duration : Period :
Famur SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAMUR SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,10  PLN
Last Close Price 4,42  PLN
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Bendzera Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Tomasz Jacek Domogala Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beata Zawiszowska Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Czeslaw Karol Kisiel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Leonkiewicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAMUR SA-18.15%659
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.59%1 873
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD12.60%1 166
AUSDRILL LIMITED51.26%836
BAUER AG64.88%385
IMDEX LIMITED15.89%318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group