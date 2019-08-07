Famur : Launch of non-core asset divestment by way of tender

FAMUR S.A. 47/2019 POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY Current Report No. 47 / 2019

Date: August 5th 2019

Abbreviated issuer name:

FAMUR S.A.

Subject:

Launch of non-core asset divestment by way of tender

Legal basis:

Art. 17.1 of MAR - Inside information

Text of the report:

The Management Board of FAMUR S.A. (the "Company") announces that on August 5th 2019 it was notified that the Supervisory Board approved the Management Board's decision to initiate and conduct a tender with a view to selecting a buyer for all shares of the Company's subsidiary De Estate sp. z o.o. (the "SPV"), and thus to continue, in the form of a tender, the divestment of properties not required in the FAMUR Group's operations (the "Tender"). The Tender process is planned to last from August 6th 2019 to November 21st 2019. The divestment efforts are undertaken in the implementation of the FAMUR Group's strategy, which envisages, among other things, focusing on the Group's core business. As part of the initiated tender, the Company's Management Board plans to dispose of a significant portion of non-core properties owned by the FAMUR Group, which currently form the assets of the Company's SPV. The FAMUR Group's assets intended for divestment that are not the SPV's assets as at the date of announcement of the Tender will be sold in separate market transactions not related to the Tender.

The Company's Management Board presents the following timetable of events related to the Tender:

August 6th 2019 Launch of the tender process August 7th 2019-November 21st 2019 Provision of detailed data on the SPV and the properties; site visits November 8th 2019 Deadline for payment of bid bonds November 22nd 2019 Deadline for submission of binding bids November 25th 2019-December 16th 2019 Auction in the event of receiving several best bids December 20th 2019-December 22nd 2019 Tender completion and best bid selection date

The Company would like to note that additional information (including data on the properties, the terms and conditions for submitting bids, and the rules for a comprehensive review of the factual and legal situation of the SPV and the properties) is included in the invitation to submit bids, which will be available on the Company's website at www.famur.comon the home page and in the News section.

