FANDOM SPORTS Appoints Vinokurov as CEO and President

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. David Vinokurov as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Vinokurov is an accomplished executive with more than 12 years of extensive business and corporate development experience from a variety of industries. Most recently, Mr. Vinokurov served in management consulting roles to a publicly traded social commerce company plus several fintech and blockchain-enabled payment companies. Mr. Vinokurov has directly contributed to the raising of tens of millions of dollars for start-up and small-cap companies.

"We welcome David and look forward to working with him as he brings a wealth of business and capital markets expertise that will help drive the continued success of Fandom Sports," said Board Chair Philip Chen. "We are also excited by David's proven ability to establish and nurture relationships with partners and sponsors, which will be a critical contribution as we rollout Fandom's platforms for esports for all ages and the fantasy esports betting platform."

"I am excited to be joining the team at Fandom Sports," stated Mr. Vinokurov. "I look forward to the significant opportunities we have as Fandom's platforms and technologies are uniquely positioned at the nexus of esports and Social Commerce. These platforms will create additional value for global brands that we partner with, increase the fun and engagement for esports fans, and help fuel shareholder returns."

Stock Options

The Company wishes to announce that it has granted Mr. Vinokurov 400,000 options at a price of $0.32 in connection with his appointment. One-half of the options vest immediately and the remainder vests in 6 months. The Options have a five-year term.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

