FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. Announces New Chairman Philip Chen

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm that the Zhengquan (Philip) Chen has been named as the Chairman of The Board to replace Company's Director Henri Holm. Mr. Chen will guide and steer the Company's esports business expansion, including the completion of the esports application released on Fandom Esports platform, and the recruitment of an esports focused talent to cover product, service and operations in Canada.

Mr. Chen is Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Dynaco Capital Inc., a financial advisory firm based in Toronto and associated with numerous North American and Asian venture capital and private equity funds and multibillion-dollar Chinese conglomerates. He works on transactions between Chinese firms and North American companies. Philip has a current and strong focus in the gaming sector. He has established significant association and affiliation with a number of esports brands in Asia.

Prior to founding Dynaco Capital Inc. in September 2007, Mr. Chen was a senior associate of an international private investment bank, from February 1998 to June 2006, where he was directly involved in dozens of listings of Chinese companies on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and numerous financial advisory assignments in a variety of sectors. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President of a subsidiary of a Chinese conglomerate in New York from March 1996 to July 1997. Mr. Chen gained his BSc and LLM degrees in China and an EMBA degree from the University of Hawaii.

Incoming Chairman, Mr. Chen notes that "Fandom Esports Platform presents an innovative technology solution that will be scaled to the North American audience and in Asia to the Chinese market. I thank Mr. Holm for the past three years to scale the Company's technology platform, and partnerships that scaled the Company's technology offering to make the esports strategy execution feasible."

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

Investor Relations

Email: fandomsportsmedia@gmail.com

Phone +1 604 2566990

