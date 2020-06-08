Log in
FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP.

(FDM)
Fandom Sports Appoints World Gaming and Collegiate StarLeague Executive to Advisory Board

06/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Duffy to the Fandom Sports Advisory Board.

Neil is the Chief Commercial Officer of WorldGaming Network (WGN) & Collegiate StarLeague (CSL). WGN was a pioneering Esports tournament platform with over 3M global members, 11M matches played and $60M+ in prizes awarded. WGN was acquired by Cineplex Entertainment (2015), prior to which Neil led the acquisition of CSL on behalf of WGN. Over the past five years, Neil and his team have grown CSL to become the world's largest collegiate Esports league and tournament operator with participation by over 1800 university/college campuses across North America, 70,000+ student-gamers playing across 15 different games. Neil has been a leading sales and partnerships maker in Esports having worked with brands like TikTok, EA Sports, 2K, Riot Games, ESPN and Capcom.

Neil Duffy, comments, "I'm looking forward to joining the advisory board at Fandom Sports and supporting leadership through my experience in partnerships, sponsorships and M&A. Fandom Sports has built a unique and innovative Esports ecosystem that covers both social interaction by fans as well as real money wagering. This full spectrum industry coverage positions them to scale rapidly and globally while cementing themselves as industry leaders.

Philip Chen, Chairman of Fandom Sports adds, "we are ecstatic to have Neil join the Fandom Esports family. Neil's collective knowledge, wisdom and contacts in the Esports industry are quantified by his stellar track record. While Fandom has a hard focus on the Asian Esports market, the North American opportunity is highly accretive to our global strategy of creating an unparalleled agnostic full spectrum Superfan Esports ecosystem.

STOCK OPTIONS

Mr. Duffy will be granted a total of 200,000 performance incentive stock options at a price of $0.32 which will have a 5 year expiry term. The options will vest immediately.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure, using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations
Email: fandomsportsmedia@gmail.com
Phone +1 604 2566990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57423


© Newsfilecorp 2020
