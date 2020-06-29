Fandom Sports Engages GIC Merchant Bank for M&A Advisory

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm that GIC Merchant Bank Corporation has been engaged for Strategic Advisory Services.

GIC Merchant Bank Corporation, together with its affiliates, ("GICMB"), will provide certain financial consulting services to Fandom Sports Media Incorporated ("Fandom"), by acting as Fandom's strategic financial advisor in connection with FANDOM's intention to improve its shareholder value through organic and acquisitive growth.

The scope of services will include but not be limited to:

Review acquisitive opportunities and synergies.

Sales and Distribution.

Financing.

Capital markets guidance.

Philip Chen, Chairman of Fandom Sports comments, "Having a Merchant Bank like GIC behind us gives us a decided edge for exploring, assessing and funding potential accretive and synergistic opportunities that may arise. GICMB will support timely and relevant initiatives that will unlock additional shareholder value."

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure, using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: fandomsportsmedia@gmail.com

Phone +1 604 2566990

