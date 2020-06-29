Log in
Fandom Sports Engages GIC Merchant Bank for M&A Advisory

06/29/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm that GIC Merchant Bank Corporation has been engaged for Strategic Advisory Services.

GIC Merchant Bank Corporation, together with its affiliates, ("GICMB"), will provide certain financial consulting services to Fandom Sports Media Incorporated ("Fandom"), by acting as Fandom's strategic financial advisor in connection with FANDOM's intention to improve its shareholder value through organic and acquisitive growth.

The scope of services will include but not be limited to:

  • Review acquisitive opportunities and synergies.
  • Sales and Distribution.
  • Financing.
  • Capital markets guidance.

Philip Chen, Chairman of Fandom Sports comments, "Having a Merchant Bank like GIC behind us gives us a decided edge for exploring, assessing and funding potential accretive and synergistic opportunities that may arise. GICMB will support timely and relevant initiatives that will unlock additional shareholder value."

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure, using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations
Email: fandomsportsmedia@gmail.com
Phone +1 604 2566990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE FANDOM SPORTS

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58756


© Newsfilecorp 2020
