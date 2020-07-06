Fandom Sports Esports App in Private Beta Testing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm the English version of the all ages Esports app is currently being Beta tested by strategic advisors. Fandom Sports Esports app revolutionizes Esports engagement by using gamification for making predictions and increasing user engagement across platforms, and game titles and Esports events.

The Company is working on multi-faceted content and feature strategies that will make the app both relevant and fun for distinct global user bases. Fandom Sports will be adding game titles like: League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege, StarCraft II, NBA 2K20 and Valorant amongst others and their respective professional tournaments and influencer head to head matches.

Other Beta language versions currently in development pipeline include Chinese and Arabic.

There are 470 million eSports consumers in China, defined as anyone who has watched at least one Esports game within a six-month period - and about 76% of those are male according to iResearch Consulting Group.

In 2019, Tencent Games opened its regional headquarters in Dubai to better tap into the Middle East North Africa (MENA) market. Recently, Fandom Sports Board Member Klaus Kajetski's Esports organization partnered with Tencent. YaLLa Esports is the FIRST professional Arabic- centric Esports organization representing the region for Tencent's PUBG Mobile World League.

David Vinokurov, CEO Fandom Sports comments, "Crystallized actions are starting to ramp up at Fandom Sports. We have a full pipeline of noteworthy developments and are currently in discussions with numerous potential partners and Esports service organizations. We are working diligently at compounding our valuation by working in parallel on both our all ages and pure play wagering verticals. The Esports betting sector continues to heat up and corporate valuations are escalating as a result. The timing could not be better for the Fandom Esports brand."

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure, using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for Fandom Sports.

Fandom Sports Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

