Fandom to Deploy AI and Neural Networks for Esports Data with Intellect Dynamics

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or "the Company") has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Intellect Dynamics, an award winning Canadian firm specializing in the development of technology solutions and services focusing on real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, business process automation and decision support.

"As the Company continues to evaluate and integrate numerous in-game content and data feed providers, it has become evident that there is a glaring hole in the competitive landscape. The differentiation between suppliers, specifically in wagering vertical, though not limited to it, is minute and unmistakeable," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President. "The extraordinarily dynamic DataBioniXTM platform powering the Fandom Esports platform's proprietary prediction model will support Fandom Sports in creating the most robust user experience on the market. The partnership with DataBionixTM will facilitate the permeation of Fandom Sports into new facets of the global Esports ecosystem not originally envisioned."

DataBioniX™ platform collects data from disparate sources into proprietary associative neural networks generating new and useful knowledge from that data. The platform creates real-time snapshots of ingested data, applies analytics followed by automation and process improvement. DataBioniX™ brings data to ultimately process itself. Real-world tested across the enterprise health care, multinational supply chain management, and global telecom solutions providers the DataBioniXTM associative neural network has yielded positive outcomes across tens of thousands of patient interactions, hundreds of thousands of employee requisitions, millions of points of contact and billions of points of data collections.

"Together Fandom Sports and Intellect Dynamics will revolutionize the way that data is interacted with and aggregated across the entire gaming industry in both all ages and pure wagering verticals. The firms are working towards a definitive agreement which will outline the scope and breadth of the pending partnership," states Christian Gravel, CEO Intellect Dynamics.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

Fandom Sports Media is an Esports entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

For additional Information:



Investor Relations

Email: fandomsportsmedia@gmail.com

Phone +1 604 2566990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE FANDOM SPORTS

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61000