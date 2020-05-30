Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fang Holdings Limited    SFUN

FANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SFUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fang : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 11:41am EDT

BEIJING, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang" or the "Company"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "annual report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 27, 2020.

The annual report, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.fang.com. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to shareholders upon request.

About Fang

Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 74 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 665 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fang-announces-filing-of-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-2019-301068168.html

SOURCE Fang Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:41aFANG : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal 2019
PR
05/21EXCLUSIVE : Baidu considers leaving the Nasdaq to boost its valuation - sources
RE
05/15Dollar notches small weekly gain after weak U.S. data
RE
05/15Dollar notches small weekly gain after weak U.S. data
RE
04/24FANG : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
04/17FANG : to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 24, 2020
PR
2019FANG : Enters into an Agreement to Acquire Equity Interests in CIH
PR
2019FANG : Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PR
2019FANG : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results, Board Changes of Directors and Date..
PR
2019FANG : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 18, 2019
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group