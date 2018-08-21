Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fang Holdings Ltd    SFUN

FANG HOLDINGS LTD (SFUN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fang : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 28, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang"), the leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

Fang's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll:

+65 67135090

Local Toll:

United States

+1 845-675-0437 / +1 866-519-4004

Hong Kong

+852 3018-6771 / +852 800-906-601

Mainland China

+86 400-620-8038 / +86 800-819-0121

Passcode:

SFUN

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 11:00 ET on August 28, 2018 through 9:59 ET September 5, 2018. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll:

+61 2-8199-0299

Toll-Free:

United States

+1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697

Hong Kong

+852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780

Mainland China

+86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0205

Conference ID:

4658048

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Fang's website at http://ir.fang.com.  

About Fang

Fang operates the leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial and other value-added services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains about 100 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering more than 651 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Hua Lei
CFO
Phone: +86-10-5631-8661
Email: leihua@fang.com

Ms. Jessie Yang
Investor Relations Director
Phone: +86-10-5631-8805
Email: jessieyang@fang.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fang-to-report-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-august-28-2018-300700239.html

SOURCE Fang Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FANG HOLDINGS LTD
10:31pFANG : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 28, 2018
PR
08/10FANG : Completes Equity Acquisition in Wanli
PR
07/25FANG : Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/25FANG HOLDINGS LTD : Fang Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A to Host Earnings Ca..
AC
07/24FANG HOLDINGS LTD : Blog Exposure - Fang Holdings Announces Acquisition of 10% E..
AC
07/20FANG : Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Equity Interest in Wanli
PR
07/19FANG : to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July 25, 2018
PR
07/18FANG : Engages KPMG As Its Independent Registered Public Accountant
PR
07/17Free Technical Reports on Facebook and Three Additional Internet Equities
AC
07/09FANG : Signs Non-binding Memorandum To Acquire Equity Interest In Wanli
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Chinese internet stocks move after JD.com and 58.com earnings 
07/30Chinese internet stocks drop after Sohu, Sogou earnings 
07/25Fang Holdings +3.8% after 'bumpy' Q1 
07/25Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) CEO Tianquan Vincent Mo on Q1 2018 Results - Earning.. 
07/25Fang Holdings misses by $0.04, misses on revenue 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.