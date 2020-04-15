FangDD Filed 2019 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2020 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.fangdd.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.



About FangDD

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”) is a leading property technology company in China. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and services powered by technology. FangDD operates China’s largest online real estate marketplace as measured by the number of registered agents on its marketplace as of December 31, 2018. Of the approximately 2.0 million real estate agents in China, more than 911,000 were on its platform as of December 31, 2018. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com .

