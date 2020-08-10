Log in
FangDD to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 13, 2020

08/10/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 8:30 P.M. Eastern Time (or 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Friday, August 14, 2020) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:Fangdd Network Group Ltd. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID:#2783556
Registration Link:http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2783556

Due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 21, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:+1-646-254-3697
Hong Kong, China:+852-3051-2780
Replay Code:#2783556

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.fangdd.com/.

About FangDD
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”) is a leading property technology company in China, operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and services powered by SaaS tools, productions and technology. Of the approximately 2.0 million real estate agents in China, more than 1,250,000 were on its platform as of December 31, 2019. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
FangDD
Ms. Linda Li
Director, Capital Markets Department
Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968
E-mail: ir@fangdd.com

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Phone: +1(646) 308-1649
E-mail: FangDD@icrinc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
