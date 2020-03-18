Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fanhua Inc.    FANH

FANHUA INC.

(FANH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fanhua Announces Annual Cash Dividend of US$1.0 per ADS for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

GUANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared an annual dividend of US$0.05 per ordinary share, or US$1.0 per American Depository Shares (“ADS”) in 2020, payable in four quarterly installments of US$0.25 per ADS, or US$0.0125 per ordinary share, payable in each of the next four quarters.

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

Our online platforms include: (1) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (2) CNpad, a mobile sales support application; (3) Baowang (www.baoxian.com), an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and (4) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.

As of December 31, 2019, our distribution and service network is consisted of 755 sales outlets covering 21 provinces and 144 service outlets covering 31 provinces.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Fanhua’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and productive agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

CONTACT: Investor Relations
Tel: (8620) 83883191
Email: qiusr@fanhuaholdings.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FANHUA INC.
05:01pFanhua Announces Annual Cash Dividend of US$1.0 per ADS for 2020
GL
04:56pFanhua Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Result..
GL
07:01aFanhua Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of US$0.30 per ADS for the Fourth Qu..
GL
03/16Fanhua Class Action Lawsuit Granted Motion to Dismiss
GL
03/13FANHUA INC. : annual earnings release
02/26Fanhua to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Resu..
GL
2019FANHUA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019Fanhua Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of US$0.30 per ADS for the Third Qua..
GL
2019Fanhua Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
2019Fanhua to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results and Host Co..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 537 M
EBIT 2019 58,5 M
Net income 2019 68,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,20%
P/E ratio 2019 19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 1 047 M
Chart FANHUA INC.
Duration : Period :
Fanhua Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANHUA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 28,00  $
Last Close Price 19,41  $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Lin Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peng Ge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yin An Hu Director
Meng Bo Yin Independent Director
Stephen Markscheid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANHUA INC.-25.26%1 047
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION6.77%45 234
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%20 142
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-3.33%7 742
TRYG A/S-12.46%7 666
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-25.14%3 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group