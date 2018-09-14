Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fanhua Inc (ADR)    FANH

FANHUA INC (ADR) (FANH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FANHUA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Fanhua Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against. ("Fanhua or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FANH).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Fanhua stock or options between April 20, 2018 and August 27, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/FANH. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fanhua-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100-000-in-fanhua-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300713146.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FANHUA INC (ADR)
09/14FANHUA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
09/13FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit A..
AC
09/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIR : November 6, 2018
PR
09/13FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
09/12FANHUA CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class A..
PR
09/11ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recen..
BU
09/11FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
09/10FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit A..
AC
09/10Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Fanhua, Inc. and Encou..
AQ
09/07EQUITY NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsu..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07The Waiting Is The Hardest Part - The Idea Guide 
08/29Fanhua expands share repurchase program to 6.5M ADSs 
08/28Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Fanhua Inc. Comments on Its Stock Trading Activities (Tran.. 
08/28Fanhua to buy up to $20M of ADSs in initial round of buyback program 
08/27FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/27/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.