FANHUA INC (ADR) (FANH)
FANHUA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Fanhua Inc. To Contact The Firm

09/24/2018

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FANH).

If you invested in Fanhua stock or options between April 20, 2018 and August 27, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/FANH. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 526 M
EBIT 2018 54,7 M
Net income 2018 96,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,99%
P/E ratio 2018 20,10
P/E ratio 2019 13,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,62x
Capitalization 1 846 M
Technical analysis trends FANHUA INC (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 41,0 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Lin Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peng Ge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yin An Hu Director
Meng Bo Yin Independent Director
Stephen Markscheid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANHUA INC (ADR)31.36%1 813
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION25.57%41 195
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.-40.41%25 686
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA-10.80%18 090
ADMIRAL GROUP2.30%7 713
TRYG A/S3.48%7 639
