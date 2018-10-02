Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fanhua Inc (ADR)    FANH

FANHUA INC (ADR) (FANH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fanhua Inc (ADR) : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fanhua Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 02:16am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Fanhua Inc. ("Fanhua" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FANH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511077/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 20, 2018 and August 27, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 6, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Fanhua engaged in irregular accounting and other improper business practices. These tactics were designed to overstate financial assets and performance, along with benefiting management insiders. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Fanhua, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FANHUA INC (ADR)
02:16aFANHUA INC (ADR) : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the ..
AC
10/01FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
10/01Fanhua Updates Progress on its Share Repurchase Program
GL
09/27FANHUA INC (ADR) : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action La..
AC
09/27FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
09/24FANHUA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
09/22FANH LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Fanhua Inc. Investors of Important Dea..
BU
09/21FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit A..
AC
09/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/20FANHUA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 03 pm (10/01/2018) 
09/28FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (09/28/2018) 
09/07The Waiting Is The Hardest Part - The Idea Guide 
08/29Fanhua expands share repurchase program to 6.5M ADSs 
08/28Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Fanhua Inc. Comments on Its Stock Trading Activities (Tran.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 526 M
EBIT 2018 54,7 M
Net income 2018 96,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,15%
P/E ratio 2018 19,12
P/E ratio 2019 13,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 1 757 M
Chart FANHUA INC (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Fanhua Inc (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANHUA INC (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 41,0 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Lin Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peng Ge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yin An Hu Director
Meng Bo Yin Independent Director
Stephen Markscheid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANHUA INC (ADR)24.98%1 875
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION26.14%40 962
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.-39.29%26 374
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA-9.51%18 784
ADMIRAL GROUP3.90%7 809
TRYG A/S3.03%7 520
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.