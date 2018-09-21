Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fanhua Inc (ADR)    FANH

FANHUA INC (ADR) (FANH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Fanhua Inc (ADR) : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fanhua Inc. - FANH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 05:32pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) from April 20, 2018 through August 27, 2018, both dates inclusive (the ''Class Period''). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Fanhua investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Fanhua class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/fanhua-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fanhua engaged in improper business practices, including irregular accounting; (2) the foregoing practices were intended to benefit company insiders and overstated Fanhua's financial assets and performance metrics; and (3) as a result, Fanhua's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 6, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/fanhua-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group

https://www.accesswire.com/512377/Pawar-Law-Group-Announces-a-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Fanhua-Inc-FANH

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FANHUA INC (ADR)
05:32pFANHUA INC (ADR) : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit A..
AC
02:48aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/20FANHUA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
09/20FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
09/19IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/18IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
09/18FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
09/14FANHUA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
09/13FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit A..
AC
09/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIR : November 6, 2018
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07The Waiting Is The Hardest Part - The Idea Guide 
08/29Fanhua expands share repurchase program to 6.5M ADSs 
08/28Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Fanhua Inc. Comments on Its Stock Trading Activities (Tran.. 
08/28Fanhua to buy up to $20M of ADSs in initial round of buyback program 
08/27FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/27/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 526 M
EBIT 2018 54,7 M
Net income 2018 96,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 19,74
P/E ratio 2019 13,63
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 1 813 M
Chart FANHUA INC (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Fanhua Inc (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANHUA INC (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 41,0 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Lin Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peng Ge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yin An Hu Director
Meng Bo Yin Independent Director
Stephen Markscheid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANHUA INC (ADR)29.00%1 813
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION25.67%41 230
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.-41.59%25 228
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA-14.40%18 066
ADMIRAL GROUP1.10%7 737
TRYG A/S3.41%7 662
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.