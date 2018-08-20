Fanhua Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Unaudited Financial Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.25 Per ADS 0 08/20/2018 | 11:01pm CEST Send by mail :

– Quarterly Diluted Net Income Per ADS US$0.40, Up 20.0% YoY GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc., (Nasdaq: FANH), (the "Company" or "Fanhua"), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 20181. Quarterly Dividend Declaration: On August 18, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.0125 per ordinary share, or US$0.25 per ADS, amounting to a total of US$16.3 million. The dividend will be payable on or around September 19, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 5, 2018. Financial Highlights for the Second quarter of 2018: (In thousands, except per ADS) 2017 Q2

(RMB) 2018 Q2

(RMB) 2018 Q2

(US$) Change % Total net revenues 1,002,482 972,116 146,910 -3.0 Operating income 72,024 127,597 19,283 77.2 Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders 140,347 171,842 25,969 22.4 Diluted net income per ADS 2.20 2.64 0.40 20.0 Financial Highlights for the First half of 2018: (In thousands, except per ADS) First Half 2017

(RMB) First Half 2018

(RMB) First Half 2018

(US$) Change % Total net revenues 2,336,069 1,815,379 274,347 -22.3 Operating income 127,238 217,778 32,912 71.2 Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders 210,087 302,060 45,648 43.8 Diluted net income per ADS 3.37 4.64 0.70 37.7 Commenting on the financial results of the second quarter of 2018, Mr. Chunlin Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Fanhua, stated, “We are glad to report strong results in the second quarter of 2018, with operating income growing 77.2% year-over-year to RMB127.6 million, once again beating expectations, and net income attributable to shareholders growing 22.4% year-over-year to RMB171.8 million. “Total life insurance premiums reached RMB1.5 billion, up 69.8% year-over-year, outpacing the overall industry growth rate. This was driven by the strong growth across all of the key operational metrics in our life insurance segment, as highlighted below: Annualized insurance premiums from the health insurance business were up 177.1% year-over-year, accounting for 79.4% of our total life insurance business as compared to 42.7% a year ago;

First year premiums on regular insurance products grew by 41.4% year-over-year to approximately RMB715.0 million, which is attributable to the strong year-over-year growth of 143.9% in the number of insurance policies sold during the second quarter of 2018, even though the average per policy premium for health insurance products, which have become the main products for the Company, is typically much lower than that of annuity and endowment insurance products;



Rapid expansion of sales force continued into the second quarter of 2018, with the number of registered sales agents growing 92.2% year-over-year to 630,995 and the number of performing sales agents for life insurance2 growing 97.0% year-over-year to 66,654;



Life insurance premiums from renewals increased by 109.1% year-over-year to RMB763.9 million. In the meantime, our 13th month persistency ratio outperformed the industry average and remained above 94.0%. We firmly believe in the value of our long-term regular life insurance business as it provides the Company with stable and recurring revenues and profits for years to come, which are crucial to the sustainable and sound development of the Company over the long run. We are pleased that our commitment to the long-term regular life insurance business has started to produce results, as evidenced by the stellar performance during the quarter. "Looking ahead to the second half of 2018, in light of the extremely high base in the third quarter of 2017 primarily owing to the swell of fast-return annuity and participating endowment products following the implementation of Circular No. 134, we expect to see a slight year-over-year decrease in new life insurance premiums in the third quarter of 2018. However, we are still confident that we will be able to achieve no less than RMB100 million in operating income in the third quarter of 2018, based on expected positive growth in health insurance business and continued fast growth in renewal business during the quarter. "Despite the regulatory restriction on the sales of short term and fast-return savings-focused life insurance products, we remain confident in our ability to achieve positive growth in annualized life insurance premiums in 2018 and we believe the fast growth in our renewal business will continue, which will become an increasingly more important and stable source of profits for the Company. This allows us to raise our full year guidance for operating profit from 40% to no less than 50% growth year-over-year." Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018 Total net revenues were RMB972.1 million (US$146.9 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 3.0% from RMB1,002.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Net revenues for the life insurance business were RMB808.3 million (US$122.2 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 36.9% from RMB590.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in both first year and renewal commissions as a result of the rapid growth in the number of sales agents. Revenues generated from our life insurance business accounted for 83.2% of our total net revenues in the second quarter of 2018.





Net revenues for the P&C insurance business were RMB91.8 million (US$13.9 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 73.0% from RMB339.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to i) the disposal of the equity interests of some entities in the P&C insurance division in October 2017; and ii) the transition of our auto insurance business from a commission-based business model towards a platform business model starting from the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenues for the P&C insurance business are mainly derived from commissions generated from Baoxian.com and the technology service fees based on the volume of insurance premiums transacted through CNpad. Revenues generated from the P&C insurance business accounted for 9.4% of our total net revenues in the second quarter of 2018.





Net revenues for the claims adjusting business were RMB72.0 million (US$10.9 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 1.0% from RMB72.7 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Revenues generated from the claims adjusting business accounted for 7.4% of our total net revenues in the second quarter of 2018. Total operating costs and expenses were RMB844.5 million (US$127.6 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 9.2% from RMB930.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Commission costs were RMB671.6 million (US$101.5 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 8.5% from RMB733.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in commission costs of P&C insurance business, partially offset by the growth in commission costs of our life insurance business.



Costs of the life insurance business were RMB553.4 million (US$83.6 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 47.5% from RMB375.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was in line with the growth in sales. Costs incurred by the life insurance business accounted for 82.4% of our total commission costs in the second quarter of 2018.



Costs of the P&C insurance business were RMB73.0 million (US$11.0 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 76.8% from RMB315.2 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was in line with the decrease in sales, and primarily caused by i) the disposal of the equity interests of some entities in the P&C insurance division in October 2017; and ii) the transition of our P&C insurance business from a commission-based business model towards a platform business model starting from the fourth quarter of 2017. The costs of the P&C insurance business mainly represent commission costs incurred for business on Baoxian.com. Costs incurred by the P&C insurance business accounted for 10.9% of our total commission costs in the second quarter of 2018.



Costs of the claims adjusting business were RMB45.2 million (US$6.8 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 5.1% from RMB43.0 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Costs incurred by the claims adjusting business accounted for 6.7% of our total commission costs in the second quarter of 2018.





Selling expenses were RMB53.9 million (US$8.1 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 0.4% from RMB53.7 million for the corresponding period in 2017.





General and administrative expenses were RMB119.0 million (US$18.0 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 16.9% from RMB143.2 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was mainly due to a significant reduction in expenses incurred by our P&C insurance agencies as a result of the migration to the platform business model since the fourth quarter of 2017 as well as the disposal of certain P&C insurance agencies, though partially offset by an increase in expenses incurred by new office setup and staff recruitment in relation to regional expansion. As a result of the preceding factors, we had an operating income of RMB127.6 million (US$19.3 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 77.2% from RMB72.0 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Operating margin was 13.1% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 7.2% for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the sales of regular term life insurance policies and the increase in renewal life insurance business, which have higher profit margins. Investment income was RMB43.9 million (US$6.6 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 55.2% from RMB97.9 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The investment income represented yields from short-term investments in financial products which mainly consist of inter-bank deposits or collective trust products with terms ranging from half a year to two years and interest payable on a quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis. Our investment income fluctuates from quarter to quarter because these investments are classified as available for sales and investment income is recognized when received. Interest income was RMB9.1 million (US$1.4 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 378.9% from RMB1.9 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The interest income mainly represent interest related to amounts due from Shenzhen Chuangjia Investment Limited Partnership, which beneficially owns 84.6% of Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales Limited. We own 15.4% of the equity interest of Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales Limited. Income tax expense was RMB57.3 million (US$8.7 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 11.3% from RMB51.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in operating income. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2018 was 31.7% compared with 28.4% for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to the provision of withholding income tax for dividend payment. Share of income of affiliates was RMB49.7 million (US$7.5 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 314.2% from RMB12.0 million for the corresponding period in 2017, mainly attributable to an increase of profits from CNFinance Holdings Limited (“CNFinance”), the parent company of Sincere Fame International Limited (“Sincere Fame”). Following the reorganization of Sincere Fame in March 2018, we directly held 20.58% of the equity interest in CNFinance. Net income from continuing operations was RMB172.9 million (US$26.1million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 22.1% from RMB141.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Net income from discontinued operations3 was nil for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to a net loss of RMB0.1 million for the corresponding period in 2017, representing the net loss from the Company’s brokerage segment, which was disposed of in November 2017. Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB171.8 million (US$26.0 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 22.4% from RMB140.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Net margin was 17.7% for the second quarter of 2018 compared with 14.0% for the corresponding period in 2017. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB2.64 (US$0.40) and RMB2.64 (US$0.40) for the second quarter of 2018, respectively, representing increases of 15.8% and 20.0% from RMB2.28 and RMB2.20 for the corresponding period in 2017. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had RMB2.8 billion (US$422.1 million) in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments. Financial Results for the First Half of 2018 Total net revenues were RMB1,815.4 million (US$274.3 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 22.3% from RMB2,336.1 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Net revenues for the life insurance business were RMB1,481.3 million (US$223.9 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 23.1% from RMB1,203.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was mainly due to the contribution from renewal commissions. Revenues generated from our life insurance business accounted for 81.6% of our total net revenues in the first half of 2018.





Net revenues for the P&C insurance business were RMB184.2 million (US$27.8 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 81.5% from RMB995.1 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to i) the disposal of most of the our P&C insurance agencies in October 2017; and ii) the transition of our auto insurance business from a commission-based business model towards a platform business model starting from the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenues for the P&C insurance business are mainly derived from commissions generated from Baoxian.com and the technology service fees based on the volume of insurance premiums transacted through CNpad. Revenues generated from the P&C insurance business accounted for 10.1% of our total net revenues in the first half of 2018.





Net revenues for the claims adjusting business were RMB149.9 million (US$22.6 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 9.2% from RMB137.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Revenues generated from the claims adjusting business accounted for 8.3% of our total net revenues in the first half of 2018. Total operating costs and expenses were RMB1,597.6 million (US$241.4 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 27.7% from RMB2,208.8 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Commission costs were RMB1,269.1 million (US$191.8 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 30.5% from RMB1,826.4 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in commission costs of P&C insurance business, partially offset by the growth in commission costs of our life insurance business.



Costs of the life insurance business were RMB1,021.7 million (US$154.4 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 26.1% from RMB810.4 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was in line with the growth in sales. Costs incurred by the life insurance business accounted for 80.5% of our total commission costs in the first half of 2018.



Costs of the P&C insurance business were RMB153.2 million (US$23.2 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 83.4% from RMB922.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was in line with the decrease in sales. The costs of the P&C insurance business mainly represent commission costs incurred for business on Baoxian.com. Costs incurred by the P&C insurance business accounted for 12.1% of our total commission costs in the first half of 2018.



Costs of the claims adjusting business were RMB94.2 million (US$14.2 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 1.0% from RMB93.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Costs incurred by the claims adjusting business accounted for 7.4% of our total commission costs in the first half of 2018.





Selling expenses were RMB102.6 million (US$15.5 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 3.2% from RMB106.0 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in expenses as a result of the disposal of most of our P&C insurance agency subsidiaries in the fourth quarter of 2017, as part of the implementation of a platform business model for our auto insurance business.





General and administrative expenses were RMB225.9 million (US$34.1 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 18.3% from RMB276.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was mainly due to a significant reduction in expenses incurred by our P&C insurance agencies as a result of the migration to the platform business model since the fourth quarter of 2017 and the disposal of certain P&C insurance agencies, though partially offset by an increase in expenses incurred by new office setup and staff recruitment in relation to regional expansion. As a result of the preceding factors, we had an operating income of RMB217.8 million (US$32.9 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 71.2% from RMB127.2 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Operating margin was 12.0% for the first half of 2018, compared to 5.4% for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the sales of regular term life insurance policies and the increase in renewal life insurance business, which have a higher profit margin. Investment income was RMB77.1 million (US$11.6 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 28.7% from RMB108.2 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Investment income represented yields from short-term investments in financial products which mainly consist of inter-bank deposits or collective trust products with terms ranging from half a year to two years and interest payable on a quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis. Our investment income fluctuates from quarter to quarter because these investments are classified as available for sales and investment income is recognized when received. Interest income was RMB19.9 million (US$3.0 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 696.0% from RMB2.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Interest income mainly represent interest related to amounts due from Shenzhen Chuangjia Investment Limited Partnership, which beneficially owns 84.6% of Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales Limited ("Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales"). We own 15.4% of the equity interest of Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales. Income tax expense was RMB101.1million (US$15.3 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 28.3% from RMB78.8 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in operating income. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2018 was 32.3% compared with 31.7% for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to the provision of withholding income tax for dividend payment. Share of income of affiliates was RMB90.1 million (US$13.6 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 203.4% from RMB29.7 million for the corresponding period in 2017, mainly attributable to an increase of profits from CNFinance, in which we own 20.58% of the equity interests. Net income from continuing operations was RMB302.5 million (US$45.7million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 51.6% from RMB199.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Net income from discontinued operations2 was nil for the first half of 2018, as compared to RMB6.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017, representing the net income from the Company's brokerage segment, which was disposed of in November 2017. Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB302.1 million (US$45.6 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 43.8% from RMB210.1 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Net margin was 16.6% for the first half of 2018 compared with 9.0% for the corresponding period in 2017. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB4.65 (US$0.70) and RMB4.64 (US$0.70) for the first half of 2018, respectively, representing increases of 32.9% and 37.7% from RMB3.50 and RMB3.37 for the corresponding period in 2017. Key Operational Metrics for Fanhua's Online Initiatives for the Second quarter of 2018:



CNpad Auto Insurance App had been downloaded and activated 464,290 times as of June 30, 2018, representing an increase of 57.8% from 294,228 times as of June 30, 2017;



The number of active users 4 of CNpad Auto Insurance App was 57,895 in the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 3.9% from 60,234 in the second quarter of 2017;



I nsurance premiums generated through CNpad Auto Insurance App were RMB581.0 million (US$87.8 million) in the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 3.5% from RMB 602.1 million for the corresponding period of 2017.





Lan Zhanggui - Our one-stop insurance service platform that integrates the key functions of both CNpad Auto Insurance and CNpad Life Insurance App, which was launched in October 2017. All CNpad Life Insurance App accounts have been converted to Lan Zhanggui.



Lan Zhanggui had been downloaded and activated 630,995 times as of June 30, 2018, representing an increase of 139.3% from 263,696 times of downloads of CNpad Life Insurance App as of June 30, 2017;



The number of active users of Lan Zhanggui 5 was 71,843 in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 112.3% from 33,838 active users of CNpad Life Insurance App in the second quarter of 2017;



I nsurance premiums generated through Lan Zhanggui were RMB 747.0 million (US$112.9 million) in the second quarter of 2018, among which life insurance premiums accounted for RMB 707.4 million (US$106.9 million) and property insurance premium was RMB39.6 million (US$6.0 million), representing an increase of 132.6% from RMB321.2 million generated through CNpad Life Insurance App for the second quarter of 2017.





eHuzhu - Our online non-profit mutual aid platform:



The number of registered members was 3.5 million as of June 30, 2018, representing an increase of 94.4% from 1.8 million as of June 30, 2017.





Baoxian.com - Our online insurance platform:



The number of registered customer accounts was 1.8 million as of June 30, 2018, representing an increase of more than 75% from approximately 1.0 million as of June 30, 2017.



The number of active customer accounts 6 was 89,600 in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 96.8% from 45,520 in the corresponding period of 2017;



Insurance premiums generated on or through Baoxian.com was RMB560.0 million (US$ 84.6 million) in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 11.5 times from RMB44.7 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Recent Development Fanhua had 630,995 sales agents and 1,191 professional claims adjustors as of June 30, 2018, compared with 328,267 sales agents, and 1,228 professional claims adjustors as of June 30, 2017. As of June 30, 2018, Fanhua’s distribution network consisted of 580 sales outlets operating in 22 provinces, compared with 856 sales outlets operating in 21 provinces as of June 30, 2017. Its claims adjusting service network covered 31 provinces with 132 service outlets as of June 30, 2018, compared with 156 service outlets in 29 provinces as of June 30, 2017.





Fanhua was listed as one of the top 20 global insurance brokers, in the July 2018 edition of Best’s Review, a monthly magazine published by A. M. Best, one of the most prestigious insurance rating agencies in the world. Fanhua, which was ranked No. 20th in 2017, is the only Asian company on the list and has been on it for four consecutive years. The ranking was based on total revenues of 2017.





In July 2018, Baoxian.com won the Best Internet Insurance Platform 2017 in the Third China Internet Insurance Conference organized by China Insurance Quote, the most authoritative and influential insurance newspaper in China. Business Outlook Fanhua expects its operating income to be no less than RMB100.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. This forecast reflects Fanhua’s current view, which is subject to change. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter and first half 2018 financial results as per the following details. Time: 9:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time on August 20, 2018

or 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 21, 2018 The toll free dial-in numbers:

United States 1-855-500-8701 United Kingdom 0800-015-9724 France 0800-918-648 Germany 0800-184-4876 Australia 1-300-713-759 Canada 1-855-757-1565 Taiwan 0080-665-1951 Hong Kong 800-906-606 India 1-800-3010-6020 The toll dial-in numbers: China (Mainland) 400-120-0654 Singapore & Other Areas +65-6713-5440 Conference ID #: 1267067 Additionally, a live and archived web cast of this call will be available at:

http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/events-and-presentations

About Fanhua Inc. Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent online-to-offline financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals and businesses, including property and casualty and life insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations. Our online platforms include (1) CNpad, a mobile sales support application, (2) Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products; and (3) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China. As of June 30, 2018, our distribution and service network consisted of 712 sales and service outlets covering 31 provinces. For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/. Forward-looking Statements This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract and retain productive agents, especially entrepreneurial agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. FANHUA INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of December 31,

As of June 30,

As of June 30,

2017 2018 2018 RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 363,746 303,256 45,829 Restricted cash 75,287 76,050 11,493 Short term investments 2,498,730 2,489,621 376,240 Accounts receivable, net 515,194 872,721 131,889 Insurance premium receivables 4,325 5,813 878 Other receivables 631,381 653,305 98,730 Other current assets 43,864 56,005 8,464 Total current assets 4,132,527 4,456,771 673,523 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net 26,075 31,141 4,706 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 127,079 111,604 16,866 Deferred tax assets 2,091 11,672 1,764 Investment in affiliates 404,783 493,204 74,535 Other non-current assets 45,187 58,733 8,876 Total non-current assets 605,215 706,354 106,747 Total assets 4,737,742 5,163,125 780,270 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 203,024 435,601 65,830 Insurance premium payables 9,553 17,366 2,624 Other payables and accrued expenses 241,894 237,032 35,821 Accrued payroll 77,424 81,245 12,278 Income tax payable 129,965 161,032 24,336 Total current liabilities 661,860 932,276 140,889 Non-current liabilities: Other tax liabilities 70,350 70,350 10,632 Deferred tax liabilities 17,139 37,030 5,596 Total non-current liabilities 87,489 107,380 16,228 Total liabilities 749,349 1,039,656 157,117 Ordinary shares 9,571 9,582 1,448 Additional paid-in capital 2,429,559 2,247,106 339,591 Statutory reserves 311,038 311,515 47,077 Retained earnings 1,468,708 1,770,291 267,533 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (93,108 ) (94,170 ) (14,231 ) Subscription receivables (248,717 ) (227,622 ) (34,399 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,877,051 4,016,702 607,019 Non-controlling interests 111,342 106,767 16,134 Total equity 3,988,393 4,123,469 623,153 Total liabilities and equity 4,737,742 5,163,125 780,270

FANHUA INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except for shares and per share data) For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2017 2018 2018 2017 2018 2018 RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues: Agency 929,794 900,092 136,025 2,198,796 1,665,518 251,699 Life insurance Business 590,258 808,308 122,154 1,203,649 1,481,275 223,856 P&C insurance Business 339,536 91,784 13,871 995,147 184,243 27,843 Claims adjusting 72,688 72,024 10,885 137,273 149,861 22,648 Total net revenues 1,002,482 972,116 146,910 2,336,069 1,815,379 274,347 Operating costs and expenses: Agency (690,521 ) (626,453 ) (94,672 ) (1,733,025 ) (1,174,873 ) (177,551 ) Life insurance Business (375,282 ) (553,424 ) (83,636 ) (810,392 ) (1,021,677 ) (154,400 ) P&C insurance Business (315,239 ) (73,029 ) (11,036 ) (922,633 ) (153,196 ) (23,151 ) Claims adjusting (43,033 ) (45,195 ) (6,830 ) (93,336 ) (94,201 ) (14,236 ) Total operating costs (733,554 ) (671,648 ) (101,502 ) (1,826,361 ) (1,269,074 ) (191,787 ) Selling expenses (53,671 ) (53,895 ) (8,145 ) (106,010 ) (102,597 ) (15,505 ) General and administrative expenses (143,233 ) (118,976 ) (17,980 ) (276,460 ) (225,930 ) (34,143 ) Total operating costs and expenses (930,458 ) (844,519 ) (127,627 ) (2,208,831 ) (1,597,601 ) (241,435 ) Income from operations 72,024 127,597 19,283 127,238 217,778 32,912 Other income, net: Investment income 97,890 43,941 6,641 108,178 77,052 11,644 Interest income 1,948 9,127 1,379 2,507 19,884 3,005 Others, net 9,190 (188 ) (29 ) 10,801 (1,308 ) (198 ) Income before income taxes and income of affiliates 181,052 180,477 27,274 248,724 313,406 47,363 Income tax expense (51,498 ) (57,264 ) (8,654 ) (78,792 ) (101,088 ) (15,277 ) Share of income of affiliates 12,024 49,662 7,505 29,693 90,146 13,623 Net income from continuing operations 141,578 172,875 26,125 199,625 302,464 45,709 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax (120 ) — — 6,645 — — Net income 141,458 172,875 26,125 206,270 302,464 45,709 less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,111 1,033 156 (3,817 ) 404 61 Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders 140,347 171,842 25,969 210,087 302,060 45,648 Net income per share: Basic Net income from continuing operations 0.11 0.13 0.02 0.17 0.23 0.04 Net income from discontinued operation — — — 0.01 — — Net income 0.11 0.13 0.02 0.18 0.23 0.04 Diluted Net income from continuing operations 0.11 0.13 0.02 0.16 0.23 0.04 Net income from discontinued operation — — — 0.01 — — Net income 0.11 0.13 0.02 0.17 0.23 0.04 Net income per ADS: Basic Net income from continuing operations 2.28 2.64 0.40 3.39 4.65 0.70 Net income from discontinued operation — — — 0.11 — — Net income 2.28 2.64 0.40 3.50 4.65 0.70 Diluted Net income from continuing operations 2.20 2.64 0.40 3.26 4.64 0.70 Net income from discontinued operation — — — 0.11 — — Net income 2.20 2.64 0.40 3.37 4.64 0.70 Shares used in calculating net income per share: Basic 1,231,971,654 1,300,304,491 1,300,304,491 1,198,884,443 1,300,248,101 1,300,248,101 Diluted 1,276,541,316 1,301,503,664 1,301,503,664 1,245,046,426 1,302,246,701 1,302,246,701 Net income 141,458 172,875 26,125 206,270 302,464 45,709 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,820 ) 5,068 766 (2,979 ) (2,254 ) (341 ) Fair value changes (896 ) — — (632 ) — — Share of other comprehensive gain (loss) of affiliates 911 101 15 (546 ) (1,726 ) (261 ) Comprehensive income 138,653 178,044 26,906 202,113 298,484 45,107 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 1,111 1,033 156 (3,817 ) 404 61 Comprehensive income attributable to the Company’s shareholders 137,542 177,011 26,750 205,930 298,080 45,046 FANHUA INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands) For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2017 2018 2018 2017 2018 2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 108,858 (4,339) (656) 117,953 26,215 3,962 Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 4,701 298,905 45,172 122,420 87,301 13,193 Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 194,019 (182,496) (27,580) 197,855 (163,410) (24,695) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 307,578 112,070 16,936 438,228 (49,894) (7,540) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 404,435 269,747 40,765 273,979 439,033 66,348 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,880) (2,511) (379) (3,074) (9,833) (1,486) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 709,133 379,306 57,322 709,133 379,306 57,322 1 This announcement contains currency conversions of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.6171 to US$ 1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of June 29, 2018 in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. 2 Performing sales agents for life insurance are defined as sales agents who have sold at least one life insurance policy during the reporting period. 3 Due to the disposal of Fanhua Bocheng Insurance Brokerage Co., Ltd. (“Bocheng”) in November 2017, the Company is required to present its financial results on a continuing and discontinued basis. The company's results of operations related to discontinued operations have been restated as discontinued operations on a retrospective basis for all periods presented accordingly. Profits and losses related to Bocheng are presented as discontinued operations while profits and losses for the remaining business are presented as continuing operations. 4 Active users are defined as users who made at least one purchase through CNpad App during the specified period. 5 Active users of Lan Zhanggui included users who made at least one purchase of life insurance policy through CNpad Life Insurance App in 2017 and Lan Zhanggui (including both its mobile application or WeChat public account) during the specific period. 6 Active customer accounts are defined as customer accounts that made at least one purchase directly through www.baoxian.com or its mobile application during the specified period. For more information, please contact: Oasis Qiu Investor Relations Manager Tel: +86 (20) 8388-3191 Email: qiusr@fanhuaholdings.com Source: Fanhua Inc.

