Fanhua Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Unaudited Financial Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.25 Per ADS
08/20/2018 | 11:01pm CEST
– Full Year Operating Income Guidance Revised Upwards to 50% Growth YoY – Quarterly Diluted Net Income Per ADS US$0.40, Up 20.0% YoY
GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc., (Nasdaq: FANH), (the "Company" or "Fanhua"), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 20181.
Quarterly Dividend Declaration:
On August 18, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.0125 per ordinary share, or US$0.25 per ADS, amounting to a total of US$16.3 million. The dividend will be payable on or around September 19, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 5, 2018.
Financial Highlights for the Second quarter of 2018:
(In thousands, except per ADS)
2017 Q2 (RMB)
2018 Q2 (RMB)
2018 Q2 (US$)
Change %
Total net revenues
1,002,482
972,116
146,910
-3.0
Operating income
72,024
127,597
19,283
77.2
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders
140,347
171,842
25,969
22.4
Diluted net income per ADS
2.20
2.64
0.40
20.0
Financial Highlights for the First half of 2018:
(In thousands, except per ADS)
First Half 2017 (RMB)
First Half 2018 (RMB)
First Half 2018 (US$)
Change %
Total net revenues
2,336,069
1,815,379
274,347
-22.3
Operating income
127,238
217,778
32,912
71.2
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders
210,087
302,060
45,648
43.8
Diluted net income per ADS
3.37
4.64
0.70
37.7
Commenting on the financial results of the second quarter of 2018, Mr. Chunlin Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Fanhua, stated, “We are glad to report strong results in the second quarter of 2018, with operating income growing 77.2% year-over-year to RMB127.6 million, once again beating expectations, and net income attributable to shareholders growing 22.4% year-over-year to RMB171.8 million.
“Total life insurance premiums reached RMB1.5 billion, up 69.8% year-over-year, outpacing the overall industry growth rate. This was driven by the strong growth across all of the key operational metrics in our life insurance segment, as highlighted below:
Annualized insurance premiums from the health insurance business were up 177.1% year-over-year, accounting for 79.4% of our total life insurance business as compared to 42.7% a year ago;
First year premiums on regular insurance products grew by 41.4% year-over-year to approximately RMB715.0 million, which is attributable to the strong year-over-year growth of 143.9% in the number of insurance policies sold during the second quarter of 2018, even though the average per policy premium for health insurance products, which have become the main products for the Company, is typically much lower than that of annuity and endowment insurance products;
Rapid expansion of sales force continued into the second quarter of 2018, with the number of registered sales agents growing 92.2% year-over-year to 630,995 and the number of performing sales agents for life insurance2 growing 97.0% year-over-year to 66,654;
Life insurance premiums from renewals increased by 109.1% year-over-year to RMB763.9 million. In the meantime, our 13th month persistency ratio outperformed the industry average and remained above 94.0%. We firmly believe in the value of our long-term regular life insurance business as it provides the Company with stable and recurring revenues and profits for years to come, which are crucial to the sustainable and sound development of the Company over the long run. We are pleased that our commitment to the long-term regular life insurance business has started to produce results, as evidenced by the stellar performance during the quarter.
“Looking ahead to the second half of 2018, in light of the extremely high base in the third quarter of 2017 primarily owing to the swell of fast-return annuity and participating endowment products following the implementation of Circular No. 134, we expect to see a slight year-over-year decrease in new life insurance premiums in the third quarter of 2018. However, we are still confident that we will be able to achieve no less than RMB100 million in operating income in the third quarter of 2018, based on expected positive growth in health insurance business and continued fast growth in renewal business during the quarter.
“Despite the regulatory restriction on the sales of short term and fast-return savings-focused life insurance products, we remain confident in our ability to achieve positive growth in annualized life insurance premiums in 2018 and we believe the fast growth in our renewal business will continue, which will become an increasingly more important and stable source of profits for the Company. This allows us to raise our full year guidance for operating profit from 40% to no less than 50% growth year-over-year.”
Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018
Total net revenues were RMB972.1 million (US$146.9 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 3.0% from RMB1,002.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Net revenues for the life insurance business were RMB808.3 million (US$122.2 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 36.9% from RMB590.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in both first year and renewal commissions as a result of the rapid growth in the number of sales agents. Revenues generated from our life insurance business accounted for 83.2% of our total net revenues in the second quarter of 2018.
Net revenues for the P&C insurance business were RMB91.8 million (US$13.9 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 73.0% from RMB339.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to i) the disposal of the equity interests of some entities in the P&C insurance division in October 2017; and ii) the transition of our auto insurance business from a commission-based business model towards a platform business model starting from the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenues for the P&C insurance business are mainly derived from commissions generated from Baoxian.com and the technology service fees based on the volume of insurance premiums transacted through CNpad. Revenues generated from the P&C insurance business accounted for 9.4% of our total net revenues in the second quarter of 2018.
Net revenues for the claims adjusting business were RMB72.0 million (US$10.9 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 1.0% from RMB72.7 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Revenues generated from the claims adjusting business accounted for 7.4% of our total net revenues in the second quarter of 2018.
Total operating costs and expenses were RMB844.5 million (US$127.6 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 9.2% from RMB930.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Commission costs were RMB671.6 million (US$101.5 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 8.5% from RMB733.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in commission costs of P&C insurance business, partially offset by the growth in commission costs of our life insurance business.
Costs of the life insurance business were RMB553.4 million (US$83.6 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 47.5% from RMB375.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was in line with the growth in sales. Costs incurred by the life insurance business accounted for 82.4% of our total commission costs in the second quarter of 2018.
Costs of the P&C insurance business were RMB73.0 million (US$11.0 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 76.8% from RMB315.2 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was in line with the decrease in sales, and primarily caused by i) the disposal of the equity interests of some entities in the P&C insurance division in October 2017; and ii) the transition of our P&C insurance business from a commission-based business model towards a platform business model starting from the fourth quarter of 2017. The costs of the P&C insurance business mainly represent commission costs incurred for business on Baoxian.com. Costs incurred by the P&C insurance business accounted for 10.9% of our total commission costs in the second quarter of 2018.
Costs of the claims adjusting business were RMB45.2 million (US$6.8 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 5.1% from RMB43.0 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Costs incurred by the claims adjusting business accounted for 6.7% of our total commission costs in the second quarter of 2018.
Selling expenses were RMB53.9 million (US$8.1 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 0.4% from RMB53.7 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
General and administrative expenses were RMB119.0 million (US$18.0 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 16.9% from RMB143.2 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was mainly due to a significant reduction in expenses incurred by our P&C insurance agencies as a result of the migration to the platform business model since the fourth quarter of 2017 as well as the disposal of certain P&C insurance agencies, though partially offset by an increase in expenses incurred by new office setup and staff recruitment in relation to regional expansion.
As a result of the preceding factors, we had an operating income of RMB127.6 million (US$19.3 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 77.2% from RMB72.0 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Operating margin was 13.1% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 7.2% for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the sales of regular term life insurance policies and the increase in renewal life insurance business, which have higher profit margins.
Investment income was RMB43.9 million (US$6.6 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 55.2% from RMB97.9 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The investment income represented yields from short-term investments in financial products which mainly consist of inter-bank deposits or collective trust products with terms ranging from half a year to two years and interest payable on a quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis. Our investment income fluctuates from quarter to quarter because these investments are classified as available for sales and investment income is recognized when received.
Interest income was RMB9.1 million (US$1.4 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 378.9% from RMB1.9 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The interest income mainly represent interest related to amounts due from Shenzhen Chuangjia Investment Limited Partnership, which beneficially owns 84.6% of Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales Limited. We own 15.4% of the equity interest of Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales Limited.
Income tax expense was RMB57.3 million (US$8.7 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 11.3% from RMB51.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in operating income. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2018 was 31.7% compared with 28.4% for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to the provision of withholding income tax for dividend payment.
Share of income of affiliates was RMB49.7 million (US$7.5 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 314.2% from RMB12.0 million for the corresponding period in 2017, mainly attributable to an increase of profits from CNFinance Holdings Limited (“CNFinance”), the parent company of Sincere Fame International Limited (“Sincere Fame”). Following the reorganization of Sincere Fame in March 2018, we directly held 20.58% of the equity interest in CNFinance.
Net income from continuing operations was RMB172.9 million (US$26.1million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 22.1% from RMB141.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Net income from discontinued operations3 was nil for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to a net loss of RMB0.1 million for the corresponding period in 2017, representing the net loss from the Company’s brokerage segment, which was disposed of in November 2017.
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB171.8 million (US$26.0 million) for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 22.4% from RMB140.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Net margin was 17.7% for the second quarter of 2018 compared with 14.0% for the corresponding period in 2017.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB2.64 (US$0.40) and RMB2.64 (US$0.40) for the second quarter of 2018, respectively, representing increases of 15.8% and 20.0% from RMB2.28 and RMB2.20 for the corresponding period in 2017.
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had RMB2.8 billion (US$422.1 million) in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments.
Financial Results for the First Half of 2018
Total net revenues were RMB1,815.4 million (US$274.3 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 22.3% from RMB2,336.1 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Net revenues for the life insurance business were RMB1,481.3 million (US$223.9 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 23.1% from RMB1,203.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was mainly due to the contribution from renewal commissions. Revenues generated from our life insurance business accounted for 81.6% of our total net revenues in the first half of 2018.
Net revenues for the P&C insurance business were RMB184.2 million (US$27.8 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 81.5% from RMB995.1 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to i) the disposal of most of the our P&C insurance agencies in October 2017; and ii) the transition of our auto insurance business from a commission-based business model towards a platform business model starting from the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenues for the P&C insurance business are mainly derived from commissions generated from Baoxian.com and the technology service fees based on the volume of insurance premiums transacted through CNpad. Revenues generated from the P&C insurance business accounted for 10.1% of our total net revenues in the first half of 2018.
Net revenues for the claims adjusting business were RMB149.9 million (US$22.6 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 9.2% from RMB137.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Revenues generated from the claims adjusting business accounted for 8.3% of our total net revenues in the first half of 2018.
Total operating costs and expenses were RMB1,597.6 million (US$241.4 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 27.7% from RMB2,208.8 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Commission costs were RMB1,269.1 million (US$191.8 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 30.5% from RMB1,826.4 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in commission costs of P&C insurance business, partially offset by the growth in commission costs of our life insurance business.
Costs of the life insurance business were RMB1,021.7 million (US$154.4 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 26.1% from RMB810.4 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was in line with the growth in sales. Costs incurred by the life insurance business accounted for 80.5% of our total commission costs in the first half of 2018.
Costs of the P&C insurancebusiness were RMB153.2 million (US$23.2 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 83.4% from RMB922.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was in line with the decrease in sales. The costs of the P&C insurance business mainly represent commission costs incurred for business on Baoxian.com. Costs incurred by the P&C insurance business accounted for 12.1% of our total commission costs in the first half of 2018.
Costs of the claims adjusting business were RMB94.2 million (US$14.2 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 1.0% from RMB93.3 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Costs incurred by the claims adjusting business accounted for 7.4% of our total commission costs in the first half of 2018.
Selling expenses were RMB102.6 million (US$15.5 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 3.2% from RMB106.0 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in expenses as a result of the disposal of most of our P&C insurance agency subsidiaries in the fourth quarter of 2017, as part of the implementation of a platform business model for our auto insurance business.
General and administrative expenses were RMB225.9 million (US$34.1 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 18.3% from RMB276.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was mainly due to a significant reduction in expenses incurred by our P&C insurance agencies as a result of the migration to the platform business model since the fourth quarter of 2017 and the disposal of certain P&C insurance agencies, though partially offset by an increase in expenses incurred by new office setup and staff recruitment in relation to regional expansion.
As a result of the preceding factors, we had an operating income of RMB217.8 million (US$32.9 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 71.2% from RMB127.2 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Operating margin was 12.0% for the first half of 2018, compared to 5.4% for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the sales of regular term life insurance policies and the increase in renewal life insurance business, which have a higher profit margin.
Investment income was RMB77.1 million (US$11.6 million) for the first half of 2018, representing a decrease of 28.7% from RMB108.2 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Investment income represented yields from short-term investments in financial products which mainly consist of inter-bank deposits or collective trust products with terms ranging from half a year to two years and interest payable on a quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis. Our investment income fluctuates from quarter to quarter because these investments are classified as available for sales and investment income is recognized when received.
Interest income was RMB19.9 million (US$3.0 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 696.0% from RMB2.5 million for the corresponding period in 2017. Interest income mainly represent interest related to amounts due from Shenzhen Chuangjia Investment Limited Partnership, which beneficially owns 84.6% of Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales Limited (“Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales”). We own 15.4% of the equity interest of Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales.
Income tax expense was RMB101.1million (US$15.3 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 28.3% from RMB78.8 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in operating income. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2018 was 32.3% compared with 31.7% for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to the provision of withholding income tax for dividend payment.
Share of income of affiliates was RMB90.1 million (US$13.6 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 203.4% from RMB29.7 million for the corresponding period in 2017, mainly attributable to an increase of profits from CNFinance, in which we own 20.58% of the equity interests.
Net income from continuing operations was RMB302.5 million (US$45.7million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 51.6% from RMB199.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Net income from discontinued operations2 was nil for the first half of 2018, as compared to RMB6.6 million for the corresponding period in 2017, representing the net income from the Company’s brokerage segment, which was disposed of in November 2017.
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB302.1 million (US$45.6 million) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 43.8% from RMB210.1 million for the corresponding period in 2017.
Net margin was 16.6% for the first half of 2018 compared with 9.0% for the corresponding period in 2017.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB4.65 (US$0.70) and RMB4.64 (US$0.70) for the first half of 2018, respectively, representing increases of 32.9% and 37.7% from RMB3.50 and RMB3.37 for the corresponding period in 2017.
Key Operational Metrics for Fanhua's Online Initiatives for the Second quarter of 2018:
CNpad Auto Insurance Mobile Application ("CNpad Auto Insurance App") - Our proprietary mobile sales support system:
CNpad Auto Insurance App had been downloaded and activated 464,290 times as of June 30, 2018, representing an increase of 57.8% from 294,228 times as of June 30, 2017;
The number of active users4 of CNpad Auto Insurance App was 57,895 in the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 3.9% from 60,234 in the second quarter of 2017;
Insurance premiums generated through CNpad Auto Insurance App were RMB581.0 million (US$87.8 million) in the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 3.5% from RMB 602.1 million for the corresponding period of 2017.
Lan Zhanggui - Our one-stop insurance service platform that integrates the key functions of both CNpad Auto Insurance and CNpad Life Insurance App, which was launched in October 2017. All CNpad Life Insurance App accounts have been converted to Lan Zhanggui.
Lan Zhanggui had been downloaded and activated 630,995 times as of June 30, 2018, representing an increase of 139.3% from 263,696 times of downloads of CNpad Life Insurance App as of June 30, 2017;
The number of active users of Lan Zhanggui5 was 71,843 in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 112.3% from 33,838 active users of CNpad Life Insurance App in the second quarter of 2017;
Insurance premiums generated through Lan Zhanggui were RMB 747.0 million (US$112.9 million) in the second quarter of 2018, among which life insurance premiums accounted for RMB 707.4 million (US$106.9 million) and property insurance premium was RMB39.6 million (US$6.0 million), representing an increase of 132.6% from RMB321.2 million generated through CNpad Life Insurance App for the second quarter of 2017.
eHuzhu - Our online non-profit mutual aid platform:
The number of registered members was 3.5 million as of June 30, 2018, representing an increase of 94.4% from 1.8 million as of June 30, 2017.
The number of registered customer accounts was 1.8 million as of June 30, 2018, representing an increase of more than 75% from approximately 1.0 million as of June 30, 2017.
The number of active customer accounts6 was 89,600 in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 96.8% from 45,520 in the corresponding period of 2017;
Insurance premiums generated on or through Baoxian.com was RMB560.0 million (US$ 84.6 million) in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 11.5 times from RMB44.7 million in the corresponding period of 2017.
Recent Development
Fanhua had 630,995 sales agents and 1,191 professional claims adjustors as of June 30, 2018, compared with 328,267 sales agents, and 1,228 professional claims adjustors as of June 30, 2017. As of June 30, 2018, Fanhua’s distribution network consisted of 580 sales outlets operating in 22 provinces, compared with 856 sales outlets operating in 21 provinces as of June 30, 2017. Its claims adjusting service network covered 31 provinces with 132 service outlets as of June 30, 2018, compared with 156 service outlets in 29 provinces as of June 30, 2017.
Fanhua was listed as one of the top 20 global insurance brokers, in the July 2018 edition of Best’s Review, a monthly magazine published by A. M. Best, one of the most prestigious insurance rating agencies in the world. Fanhua, which was ranked No. 20th in 2017, is the only Asian company on the list and has been on it for four consecutive years. The ranking was based on total revenues of 2017.
In July 2018, Baoxian.com won the Best Internet Insurance Platform 2017 in the Third China Internet Insurance Conference organized by China Insurance Quote, the most authoritative and influential insurance newspaper in China.
Business Outlook
Fanhua expects its operating income to be no less than RMB100.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. This forecast reflects Fanhua’s current view, which is subject to change.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter and first half 2018 financial results as per the following details.
Time: 9:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time on August 20, 2018 or 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 21, 2018
Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent online-to-offline financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals and businesses, including property and casualty and life insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations.
Our online platforms include (1) CNpad, a mobile sales support application, (2) Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products; and (3) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.
As of June 30, 2018, our distribution and service network consisted of 712 sales and service outlets covering 31 provinces.
For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract and retain productive agents, especially entrepreneurial agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.
FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of December 31,
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
2017
2018
2018
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
363,746
303,256
45,829
Restricted cash
75,287
76,050
11,493
Short term investments
2,498,730
2,489,621
376,240
Accounts receivable, net
515,194
872,721
131,889
Insurance premium receivables
4,325
5,813
878
Other receivables
631,381
653,305
98,730
Other current assets
43,864
56,005
8,464
Total current assets
4,132,527
4,456,771
673,523
Non-current assets:
Property, plant, and equipment, net
26,075
31,141
4,706
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
127,079
111,604
16,866
Deferred tax assets
2,091
11,672
1,764
Investment in affiliates
404,783
493,204
74,535
Other non-current assets
45,187
58,733
8,876
Total non-current assets
605,215
706,354
106,747
Total assets
4,737,742
5,163,125
780,270
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
203,024
435,601
65,830
Insurance premium payables
9,553
17,366
2,624
Other payables and accrued expenses
241,894
237,032
35,821
Accrued payroll
77,424
81,245
12,278
Income tax payable
129,965
161,032
24,336
Total current liabilities
661,860
932,276
140,889
Non-current liabilities:
Other tax liabilities
70,350
70,350
10,632
Deferred tax liabilities
17,139
37,030
5,596
Total non-current liabilities
87,489
107,380
16,228
Total liabilities
749,349
1,039,656
157,117
Ordinary shares
9,571
9,582
1,448
Additional paid-in capital
2,429,559
2,247,106
339,591
Statutory reserves
311,038
311,515
47,077
Retained earnings
1,468,708
1,770,291
267,533
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(93,108
)
(94,170
)
(14,231
)
Subscription receivables
(248,717
)
(227,622
)
(34,399
)
Total shareholders’ equity
3,877,051
4,016,702
607,019
Non-controlling interests
111,342
106,767
16,134
Total equity
3,988,393
4,123,469
623,153
Total liabilities and equity
4,737,742
5,163,125
780,270
FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except for shares and per share data)
For The Three Months Ended
For The Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2017
2018
2018
2017
2018
2018
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Agency
929,794
900,092
136,025
2,198,796
1,665,518
251,699
Life insurance Business
590,258
808,308
122,154
1,203,649
1,481,275
223,856
P&C insurance Business
339,536
91,784
13,871
995,147
184,243
27,843
Claims adjusting
72,688
72,024
10,885
137,273
149,861
22,648
Total net revenues
1,002,482
972,116
146,910
2,336,069
1,815,379
274,347
Operating costs and expenses:
Agency
(690,521
)
(626,453
)
(94,672
)
(1,733,025
)
(1,174,873
)
(177,551
)
Life insurance Business
(375,282
)
(553,424
)
(83,636
)
(810,392
)
(1,021,677
)
(154,400
)
P&C insurance Business
(315,239
)
(73,029
)
(11,036
)
(922,633
)
(153,196
)
(23,151
)
Claims adjusting
(43,033
)
(45,195
)
(6,830
)
(93,336
)
(94,201
)
(14,236
)
Total operating costs
(733,554
)
(671,648
)
(101,502
)
(1,826,361
)
(1,269,074
)
(191,787
)
Selling expenses
(53,671
)
(53,895
)
(8,145
)
(106,010
)
(102,597
)
(15,505
)
General and administrative expenses
(143,233
)
(118,976
)
(17,980
)
(276,460
)
(225,930
)
(34,143
)
Total operating costs and expenses
(930,458
)
(844,519
)
(127,627
)
(2,208,831
)
(1,597,601
)
(241,435
)
Income from operations
72,024
127,597
19,283
127,238
217,778
32,912
Other income, net:
Investment income
97,890
43,941
6,641
108,178
77,052
11,644
Interest income
1,948
9,127
1,379
2,507
19,884
3,005
Others, net
9,190
(188
)
(29
)
10,801
(1,308
)
(198
)
Income before income taxes and income of affiliates
181,052
180,477
27,274
248,724
313,406
47,363
Income tax expense
(51,498
)
(57,264
)
(8,654
)
(78,792
)
(101,088
)
(15,277
)
Share of income of affiliates
12,024
49,662
7,505
29,693
90,146
13,623
Net income from continuing operations
141,578
172,875
26,125
199,625
302,464
45,709
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(120
)
—
—
6,645
—
—
Net income
141,458
172,875
26,125
206,270
302,464
45,709
less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,111
1,033
156
(3,817
)
404
61
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders
140,347
171,842
25,969
210,087
302,060
45,648
Net income per share:
Basic
Net income from continuing operations
0.11
0.13
0.02
0.17
0.23
0.04
Net income from discontinued operation
—
—
—
0.01
—
—
Net income
0.11
0.13
0.02
0.18
0.23
0.04
Diluted
Net income from continuing operations
0.11
0.13
0.02
0.16
0.23
0.04
Net income from discontinued operation
—
—
—
0.01
—
—
Net income
0.11
0.13
0.02
0.17
0.23
0.04
Net income per ADS:
Basic
Net income from continuing operations
2.28
2.64
0.40
3.39
4.65
0.70
Net income from discontinued operation
—
—
—
0.11
—
—
Net income
2.28
2.64
0.40
3.50
4.65
0.70
Diluted
Net income from continuing operations
2.20
2.64
0.40
3.26
4.64
0.70
Net income from discontinued operation
—
—
—
0.11
—
—
Net income
2.20
2.64
0.40
3.37
4.64
0.70
Shares used in calculating net income per share:
Basic
1,231,971,654
1,300,304,491
1,300,304,491
1,198,884,443
1,300,248,101
1,300,248,101
Diluted
1,276,541,316
1,301,503,664
1,301,503,664
1,245,046,426
1,302,246,701
1,302,246,701
Net income
141,458
172,875
26,125
206,270
302,464
45,709
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments
(2,820
)
5,068
766
(2,979
)
(2,254
)
(341
)
Fair value changes
(896
)
—
—
(632
)
—
—
Share of other comprehensive gain (loss) of affiliates
911
101
15
(546
)
(1,726
)
(261
)
Comprehensive income
138,653
178,044
26,906
202,113
298,484
45,107
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests
1,111
1,033
156
(3,817
)
404
61
Comprehensive income attributable to the Company’s shareholders
137,542
177,011
26,750
205,930
298,080
45,046
FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands)
For The Three Months Ended
For The Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2017
2018
2018
2017
2018
2018
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
108,858
(4,339)
(656)
117,953
26,215
3,962
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
4,701
298,905
45,172
122,420
87,301
13,193
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
194,019
(182,496)
(27,580)
197,855
(163,410)
(24,695)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
307,578
112,070
16,936
438,228
(49,894)
(7,540)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
404,435
269,747
40,765
273,979
439,033
66,348
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,880)
(2,511)
(379)
(3,074)
(9,833)
(1,486)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
709,133
379,306
57,322
709,133
379,306
57,322
1 This announcement contains currency conversions of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.6171 to US$ 1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of June 29, 2018 in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2 Performing sales agents for life insurance are defined as sales agents who have sold at least one life insurance policy during the reporting period.
3 Due to the disposal of Fanhua Bocheng Insurance Brokerage Co., Ltd. (“Bocheng”) in November 2017, the Company is required to present its financial results on a continuing and discontinued basis. The company's results of operations related to discontinued operations have been restated as discontinued operations on a retrospective basis for all periods presented accordingly. Profits and losses related to Bocheng are presented as discontinued operations while profits and losses for the remaining business are presented as continuing operations.
4 Active users are defined as users who made at least one purchase through CNpad App during the specified period.
5 Active users of Lan Zhanggui included users who made at least one purchase of life insurance policy through CNpad Life Insurance App in 2017 and Lan Zhanggui (including both its mobile application or WeChat public account) during the specific period.
6 Active customer accounts are defined as customer accounts that made at least one purchase directly through www.baoxian.com or its mobile application during the specified period.
