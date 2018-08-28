Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fanhua Inc (ADR)    FANH

FANHUA INC (ADR) (FANH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fanhua Updates Dial-in Details for its Upcoming Conference Call on August 28, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 05:43am CEST

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (Nasdaq: FANH) (the "Company" or "Fanhua"), a leading independent financial services provider operating in China, today announced that Mr. Chunlin Wang, chairman & CEO and Mr. Peng Ge, CFO will host a conference call to respond to a short seller report at:   

Time: 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 28, 2018
or 7:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 28, 2018

The toll free dial-in numbers:
United States  1-855-500-8701
United Kingdom                             0800-015-9724
France  0800-918-648
Germany  0800-184-4876
Australia  1-300-713-759
Canada  1-855-757-1565
Taiwan  0080-665-1951
Hong Kong  800-906-606
India  1-800-301-060-20
Japan  0120-9254-93


The toll dial-in numbers:
China (Mainland)  400-120-0654
Singapore & Other Areas  65-6713-5440

Conference ID #: 2858029

Additionally, a live and archived web cast of this call will be available at:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2gvyfruu

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc., formerly known as CNinsure Inc., is a leading independent online-to-offline financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services provided by over 90 insurance companies to individuals and businesses, including property and casualty and life insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

Our online platforms include:(1) CNpad, a mobile sales support application; (2) Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products; (3) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China and (4) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices.

As of June 30, 2018, our distribution and service network consisted of 712 sales and service outlets covering 31 provinces.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Fanhua’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and productive agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

Contact: Oasis Qiu
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: (8620) 83883191
Email: qiusr@fanhuaholdings.com

Source: Fanhua Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FANHUA INC (ADR)
05:43aFanhua Updates Dial-in Details for its Upcoming Conference Call on August 28,..
GL
12:27aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fanhua, Inc. ..
BU
08/27Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences Investigation on Behalf of Fanhua, I..
BU
08/27FANHUA INVESTIGATION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Fanhua ..
PR
08/27FANHUA : Comments on Its Stock Trading Activities
AQ
08/27Investigation of Fanhua Announced by Holzer & Holzer
BU
08/20Fanhua Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Unaudited Financial Results..
GL
08/15FANHUA INC (ADR) : half-yearly earnings release
08/06Fanhua to Announce Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Unaudited Financial Res..
GL
07/31FANHUA : Ranks Among Bests Reviews Top 20 Global Brokers Again
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/27/2018) 
08/27Midday Gainers / Losers (08/27/2018) 
08/27Fanhua down 12.8% as Seeking Alpha contributor talks fraud 
08/27FANHUA, INC. : A Questionable Company With A History Of Alleged Fraud, Potential.. 
08/21Fanhua Inc (FANH) CEO Chunlin Wang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 526 M
EBIT 2018 54,6 M
Net income 2018 96,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,25%
P/E ratio 2018 18,51
P/E ratio 2019 12,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 1 633 M
Chart FANHUA INC (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Fanhua Inc (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANHUA INC (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 41,0 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Lin Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peng Ge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yin An Hu Director
Meng Bo Yin Independent Director
Stephen Markscheid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANHUA INC (ADR)8.23%1 633
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION18.82%38 918
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.-39.82%26 775
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA-11.31%18 434
ADMIRAL GROUP3.80%7 681
TRYG A/S0.84%7 381
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.