Fanhua Updates Progress of Share Purchases Under its 521 Development Plan

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (Nasdaq: FANH) (the "Company" or "Fanhua"), a leading independent financial services provider operating in China, further to its announcement on June 14, 2018, today provided an update on the progress of its share purchases in relation to the Company’s 521 Development Plan.

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between Joy Magnificent Limited (which was later renamed as Fanhua Employees Holdings Limited), a company established on behalf of certain key employees and sales agents of the Company and Master Trend Limited, or Master Trend, Fanhua’s entrepreneurial sales agent team leaders, key employees and management agreed to purchase a total of 8.5 million American Depositary Shares (“ADS”, each representing 20 ordinary shares of the Company) Master Trend, in a privately negotiated transaction, at a price of US$29 per ADS, which was the average closing price of the 30 trading days prior to the approval by its board of directors (the “Board”) on June 14, 2018.

As of October 10, 2018, Fanhua Employees Holdings Limited has completed the purchase of 7.5 million ADSs from Master Trend. Upon completion of the share transfer, Fanhua Employees Holdings Limited beneficially owns 11.6% of the outstanding share capital of the Company.

In the meantime, Mr. Chunlin Wang, chief executive officer and chairman of the Board of Fanhua, and Mr. Peng Ge, chief financial officer of Fanhua, have also completed the purchase of 800,000 ADSs and 200,000 ADSs, respectively, from Master Trend at US$29 per ADS. As a result of these purchases, Mr. Wang’s stake in the Company increases from 1.8% to 3.0% of the outstanding share capital of the Company, and Mr. Ge’s stake increases from 3.5% to 3.8%. The purchases were funded with their personal funds.

“The 521 Development Plan has attracted huge interests in the China’s insurance industry. We believe that it will play an important role in helping the Company attract and retain top talents,” said Mr. Chunlin Wang.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of Fanhua’s establishment. As witnesses to all of Fanhua's key milestones in the past decades, both Mr. Peng Ge and I have strong confidence in Fanhua’s future growth potential. As such, we’ve never sold a single share of Fanhua since its initial public offering. We believe that the implementation of the 521 Plan will help further fortify Fanhua’s competitive edge while driving its long term sustainable development. We look forward to sharing this value with our employees, sales agents, and shareholders as the Company grows to the next level.”

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc., formerly known as CNinsure Inc., is a leading independent online-to-offline financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services provided by over 79 insurance companies to individuals and businesses, including property and casualty and life insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

Our online platforms include:(1) CNpad, a mobile sales support application; (2) Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products; (3) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China and (4) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices.

As of June 30, 2018, our distribution and service network consisted of 712 sales and service outlets covering 31 provinces.

