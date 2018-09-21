Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fanhua Inc (ADR)    FANH

FANHUA INC (ADR) (FANH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Fanhua, Inc. Investors (FANH)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 02:48am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Fanhua, Inc. (“Fanhua” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FANH) securities between April 20, 2018 through August 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fanhua investors have until November 6, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 27, 2018, stock analyst Seligman Investments published an article labeling Fanhua a “questionable company” and detailed a history of alleged fraud within the Company, including accounting irregularities in the Company’s second quarter 2018 financial results. On this news, Fanhua's ADS price fell $2.75 per share, or 10.52%, to close at $23.40 on August 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fanhua engaged in improper business practices, including irregular accounting; (ii) the foregoing practices were intended to benefit Company insiders and overstated Fanhua's financial assets and performance metrics; and (iii) as a result, Fanhua's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Fanhua, during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than November 6, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FANHUA INC (ADR)
02:48aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/20FANHUA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
09/20FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
09/19IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/18IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
09/18FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
09/14FANHUA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
09/13FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit A..
AC
09/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIR : November 6, 2018
PR
09/13FANHUA INC (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07The Waiting Is The Hardest Part - The Idea Guide 
08/29Fanhua expands share repurchase program to 6.5M ADSs 
08/28Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Fanhua Inc. Comments on Its Stock Trading Activities (Tran.. 
08/28Fanhua to buy up to $20M of ADSs in initial round of buyback program 
08/27FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (08/27/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 526 M
EBIT 2018 54,7 M
Net income 2018 96,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,14%
P/E ratio 2018 19,17
P/E ratio 2019 13,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 1 760 M
Chart FANHUA INC (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Fanhua Inc (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANHUA INC (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 41,0 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Lin Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peng Ge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yin An Hu Director
Meng Bo Yin Independent Director
Stephen Markscheid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANHUA INC (ADR)29.00%1 760
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION24.08%40 706
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.-41.59%24 848
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA-13.88%17 885
ADMIRAL GROUP0.60%7 632
TRYG A/S2.00%7 488
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.