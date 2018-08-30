Log in
News Summary

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Fanhua, Inc. Investors

08/30/2018 | 01:47am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Fanhua, Inc. (“Fanhua” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FANH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 27, 2018, stock analyst Seligman Investments published an article labeling Fanhua a “questionable company” and detailed a history of alleged fraud within the Company, including accounting irregularities in the Company’s second quarter 2018 financial results. On this news shares of Fanhua declined sharply in value.

If you purchased Fanhua International securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
