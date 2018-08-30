Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Fanhua, Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on
behalf of Fanhua, Inc. (“Fanhua” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FANH)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On August 27, 2018, stock analyst Seligman Investments published an
article labeling Fanhua a “questionable company” and detailed a history
of alleged fraud within the Company, including accounting irregularities
in the Company’s second quarter 2018 financial results. On this news
shares of Fanhua declined sharply in value.
If you purchased Fanhua International securities, have information or
would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions
concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to
these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925
Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005818/en/