Fantasia : #65533;s Contracted Sales Grew by Over 100% Year On Year for the First Three Quarters of 2018

[FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE]

Fantasia's contracted sales grew by over 100% year on year for the first three quarters of 2018

***

The group celebrates its 20th anniversary in the event "Fantasy dictionary"

(5 October, 2018 - Hong Kong) Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited ("Fantasia" or the "Company" which, together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group", HKEx stock code: 1777) announces its sales performance for September 2018. Fantasia Real Estate Group, a subsidiary of the Group, sold properties with an aggregate of 208,470 square metres (sq.m.) in gross floor area ("GFA") and recorded contracted sales of RMB2.018 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 29.86% and 26.00% respectively. For the first nine months of 2018, the Group sold properties with an aggregate of 1,659,166 sq.m. in GFA. The accumulated contracted sales during the period grew by 100.38% year on year to RMB17.714 billion, which means accomplishment of 59.0% of the full-year contracted sales target of RMB30 billion.

Launch of new projects helps maintain rapid growth in contracted sales

In September, municipal governments adhered to the previously set policies on property market regulation. Most of the property developers have been preparing for sales in the "golden September and silver October" by increasing the supply of properties and setting up marketing efforts, with the aim of boosting sales at property projects and speeding up the collection of revenue from sales.

Fantasia's contracted sales grew by 26.00% year on year to RMB2.018 billion in September, with the average selling price reaching RMB9,680 per sq.m. Contracted sales at the Group's property projects in Kunming, Nanjing, Shenzhen and Chengdu reached RMB1.639 billion, or more than 80% of the total. In particular, Kunming Lakeside Eden and Nanjing Jiatianxia were newly launched projects. The Group achieved remarkable sales results at the two projects which contributed RMB533 million and RMB371 million respectively to contracted sales. This resulted from the Group's measures to adjust and improve its sales model, including the enhancement of its self-built sales channels, the strengthening of customer relations and moves to expand the customer base.

For the first nine months of 2018, Fantasia's accumulated contracted sales surged by 100.38% year on year to RMB17.714 billion. The growth rate far exceeded the average growth rate of 60% recorded by the country's top 30 property developers (Source: EHConsulting) and the average growth rate of 39.6% recorded by the country's top 100 property developers (Source: CRIC).

Fantasia's 20th anniversary celebration: staying true to the original aspiration, serving 100 million customers

On 28 September 2018, Fantasia Holdings Co., Limited (Stock code: 1777), a listed company in Hong Kong Stock Exchange, successfully held its 20th anniversary celebration - "Fantasy Dictionary" at Funian Plaza, Shenzhen. Fantasia's senior executives, representatives from all of the Group's businesses, senior and outstanding front-line employees and the key business partners of Fantasia attended the celebration.

During the event, Mr. Pan Jun, Chairman of Fantasia Holdings Group, engaged in an inspiring conversation with Mr. Chai Zhongjian, a famous Chinese independent scholar and art critic, on the six-pointed star stage created by installation artist Eduard Winklhofer. During the conversation, Mr. Pan explained how the name "Fantasia" originated, and went on to introduce Fantasia's history and corporate culture, and elaborate on how the Group had developed. Mr. Pan concluded the talk with Fantasia's plan for the future and his expectations about Fantasia's achievements. He also revealed Fantasia's goal and vision: to serve 100 million customers in the future.

Fantasia's contracted sales grew by over 100% year on year for the first three quarters of 2018 The group celebrates its 20th anniversary in the event "Fantasy dictionary"

5 Oct 2018/ Page 2 of 3

In the course of 20 years of development, Fantasia has expanded the scope of its business from property development, management and related services to community-based financial service, elderly care and education, thus becoming one of the first property firms to transform themselves into community-based service providers. Fantasia has leveraged mobile internet and big data about its customers to establish two online platforms, Colour Life and Home E&E.

In 2012, Fantasia started its first strategic transformation by building a community-based online platform with internet and big data. In 2017, it furthered the strategic transformation by developing four types of businesses under the concept of "Community+", namely community-based services, smart communities, community-based technology and community-based online applications while building up its community-based online platforms. On the other hand, the Group increased the effort to expand its business of property development, thus placing equal emphasis on asset-light and asset-heavy business models. Specifically, it formulated a two-pronged growth strategy after the consolidation of Wanxiangmei Property Management Co., Ltd ("Wanxiangmei", formerly Wanda Property Management Co., Ltd.). As one of the first property firms to build community-based service platform, the Group has been implementing its two-pronged growth strategy by running the businesses of property development and community-based service, and the move has yielded preliminary results. According to the Group's interim report for 2018, the revenue for the first half of 2018 reached RMB5.196 billion, of which more than 50% was contributed by business of asset-light model for the first time.

On 23 August 2018, Fantasia announced its 2018 interim results in Hong Kong. The Group's revenue for the first half of 2018 increased by 42.8% year on year to approximately RMB5.2 billion. Gross profit increased by 18.8% year on year to approximately RMB1.318 billion, and profit increased by 15% year on year to approximately RMB180 million. Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 26.5% year on year to approximately RMB103 million. The data show significant growth in both revenue and profit for the period.

Fantasia won the title of the Top 10 in South China in terms of China Real Estate Brand Value

On 18th September, the 2018 China Real Estate Brand Value Summit and the Housing Enterprise Brand Value Assessment Conference was held in Hangzhou. Fantasia Group (China) Co., Ltd. ranked 4th in the list of "The Top 10 in South China in terms of China Real Estate Brand Value". "The Valuation of the Brand Value of China Real Estate Development Enterprises" has been jointly conducted by China Real Estate Association and China Real Estate Appraisal of E-house China R&D Institute for eight years. The results of "The 2018 China Real Estate Brand Value Assessment Research Report", "The Chart of the Brand Value of China Real Estate Development Enterprises in 2018" and other rankings were arrived at after in-depth and objective researches conducted by experts. The criteria adopted in such rankings can serve as the inspiration for the formulation and revision of real estate developers' strategies for branding. This can help property firms to enhance both their overall quality and brands, and lead to healthy development of China's real estate industry.

Colour Life Services Group won the title of "The Leading Brand of China's Property Service According To Market Economy"

On 19th September, the 2018 China Real Estate Brand Value Research Results Conference and the 15th China Real Estate Brand Development Summit Forum were held at the Yanqi Lake International Conference Center in Beijing. The event was co-hosted by the Enterprise Research Institute of the Development Research Center of the State Council, Tsinghua University Center for Real Estate and China Index Academy. Colour Life has made it to the list of "China's Top 50 Property Management Enterprises in Brand Value in 2018".

At the forum, Colour Life Services Group won the title of "The Leading Brand of China's Property Service According to Market Economy" for its leading online platform in the industry and innovative operating model for community-based service. Colour Life Services Group's brand value has reached RMB5.002 billion.

2

Fantasia's contracted sales grew by over 100% year on year for the first three quarters of 2018 The group celebrates its 20th anniversary in the event "Fantasy dictionary"

5 Oct 2018/ Page 3 of 3

The company's business blaze a trail with its two-pronged strategy for growth

In 2018, Fantasia will keep abreast of the market trends, and forge ahead with its "Community+" strategy, with equal emphasis on real estate development and community-based services. Under this strategy, the Group will build intelligent communities to promote smart life. This will enrich the community-based services, thus contributing to a better future of the communities and generating better returns to shareholders.

Facing the complicated and ever-changing operating environment of the industry, real estate developers rushed to join a wave of business transformation. Yet, business transformation is a profound change that calls for serious consideration and careful planning before a company can stand a better chance of success. Fantasia has already led the industry in business transformation by making the far-sighted decision, laying a solid foundation for its rapid development in the future.

- End-

About Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Founded in 1998, Fantasia was successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in November 2009 under the stock code 1777. Having completed its strategic plan for business development in the upcoming era of mobile internet and customer big data, Fantasia Group has evolved into a leading financial holding group in China, with a business model driven by financial operations, anchoring on services, and supported by property development. Fantasia conducts a full range of operations and community services, covering eight major areas of value-added services in 181 cities in mainland China, namely - financial services for communities, Colour Life Residence services for communities, property development, operation of commercial properties for international business and tourism, cultural tours of communities, commercial property management in communities, elderly care and education in communities. So far, the Group has three publicly-listed companies - Fantasia Holdings Group (01777.HK), Colour Life (01778.HK) and Home E&E (834669.CC). It has become the world's largest residential community service operation provider.

Currently, Fantasia is making good progress with its international business expansion plan and has established branches in Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore and Tokyo. It has invested in property development projects in Singapore, the United States of America and Taiwan.

It is committed to providing a joyful, colourful and meaningful living space and experience as a leading industry participant and aims to deliver unique and inspiring living space and experience to value-oriented customers.

To learn more about the Company, please visit Fantasia's website at: www.cnfantasia.com

For more information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather

Tina Law / Gary Li / Wing Chak / Joann Fang / Jessie Gao / Catherine Tse / Venetia Ngai Tel: +852 2136 6181 / 3170 6753 / 3920 7619 / 3920 7634 / 3920 7625 / 3920 7637 Fax: +852 3170 6606

Email: fantasia@iprogilvy.com

3