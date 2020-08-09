Log in
FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED    1777

FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

(1777)
Fantasia : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

08/09/2020 | 06:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

花 樣 年 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, discussing and, if thought fit, approving the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Jun

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Pan Jun, Ms. Zeng Jie, Baby, Mr. Ke Kasheng, Mr. Zhang Huiming and Mr. Chen Xinyu; and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Ho Man, Dr. Liao Jianwen, Ms. Wong Pui Sze, Priscilla, JP and Mr. Guo Shaomu.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 10:23:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 19 082 M 2 739 M 2 739 M
Net income 2019 874 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2019 19 053 M 2 735 M 2 735 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,62x
Yield 2019 3,45%
Capitalization 8 245 M 1 183 M 1 183 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 33 431
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Pan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xin Yu Chen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jie Zeng Executive Director
Man Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Liao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED9.66%1 183
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-20.70%35 370
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-24.55%32 372
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.85%30 041
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.60%28 985
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.95%27 816
