Fantasia : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited ڀᅵϋછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Please refer to the attached offering memorandum (the "Offering Memorandum") in relation to the issuance of CNY1,000,000,000 senior notes due 2020 by Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited, which is available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 12 March 2019.

The posting of the Offering Memorandum on the website of the Stock Exchange is only for the purpose of facilitating equal dissemination of information to investors in Hong Kong and compliance with Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules, and not for any other purposes.

The Offering Memorandum does not constitute a prospectus, notice, circular, brochure or advertisement offering to sell any securities to the public in any jurisdiction, nor is it an invitation to the public to make offers to subscribe for or purchase any securities, nor is it calculated to invite offers by the public to subscribe for or purchase any securities.

The Offering Memorandum must not be regarded as an inducement to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company, and no such inducement is intended. No investment decision should be based on the information contained in the Offering Memorandum.

By order of the Board Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Pan Jun, Ms. Zeng Jie, Baby and Mr. Deng Bo; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Dong Sheng, Mr. Liao Qian and Mr. Lam Kam Tong and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Man, Mr. Huang Ming, Dr. Liao Jianwen, Ms. Wong Pui Sze, Priscilla, JP and Mr. Guo Shaomu.

OFFERING MEMORANDUM

FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

CNY1,000,000,000

11.875% Senior Notes due 2020

Issue Price: 100%

Our 11.875% Senior Notes due 2020(the "Notes") will bear interest from March 11, 2019 at 11.875% per annum payable on September 11, 2019 March 11, 2020 and September 11, 2020. The Notes will mature on September 11, 2020.

The Notes are senior obligations of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company"), guaranteed by certain of our existing subsidiaries (the "Subsidiary Guarantors"), other than (1) those organized under the laws of the PRC and (2) certain other subsidiaries specified in the section entitled "Description of the Notes." We refer to the guarantees by the Subsidiary Guarantors as Subsidiary Guarantees. Under certain circumstances and subject to certain conditions, a Subsidiary Guarantee required to be provided by a subsidiary of the Company may be replaced by a limited-recourse guarantee (the "JV Subsidiary Guarantee"). We refer to the subsidiaries providing a JV Subsidiary Guarantee as JV Subsidiary Guarantors.

At any time prior to September 11, 2020, we may at our option redeem the Notes, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus a premium (as set out in the section entitled "Description of the Notes" of this offering memorandum) as of, and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date. At any time and from time to time prior to September 11, 2020, we may redeem up to 35% of the Notes, at a redemption price of 111.875% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date, with the net cash proceeds from sales of certain kinds of capital stock of the Company. Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control Triggering Event (as defined in the Indenture), we must make an offer to repurchase all Notes outstanding at a purchase price equal to 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the date of repurchase.

The Notes will be (1) senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of the Company expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes, (2) at least pari passu in right of payment against the Company with all other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company (subject to any priority rights of such unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law), (3) effectively subordinated to the secured obligations (if any) of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors, to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor (other than the collateral securing the Notes), and (4) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries (as defined below). In addition, applicable law may limit the enforceability of the Subsidiary Guarantees and the JV Subsidiary Guarantees (if any) and the pledge of any collateral. See "Risk Factors - Risks Relating to the Subsidiary Guarantees, the JV Subsidiary Guarantees and the Collateral."

For a more detailed description of the Notes, see the section entitled "Description of the Notes" beginning on page 246.

Investing in the Notes involves risks. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 21.

Application has been made to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the

SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees or the JV Subsidiary Guarantees. For so long as the Notes are listed on the SGX-ST and the rules of the SGX-ST so require, the Notes, if traded on the SGX-ST, will be traded in a minimum board lot size of S$200,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currencies). Accordingly, the Notes, if traded on the SGX-ST, will be traded in a minimum board lot size of CNY1,000,000.

The Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees and the JV Subsidiary Guarantees (if any) have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. The Notes are being offered and sold only outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act ("Regulation S"). For a description of certain restrictions on resale or transfer, see the section entitled "Transfer Restrictions."

With reference to the Notice on Promoting the Reform of the Filing and Registration System for Issuance of Foreign Debt by Enterprises (਷࢕೯࢝ҷ ࠧ։ᗫ׵પආΆุ೯Б̮ව௪ࣩ೮াՓ၍ଣҷࠧٙஷٝ) (the "NDRC Notice") promulgated by National Development and Reform Commission (the "NDRC") of the PRC on September 14, 2015 which came into effect on the same day, we have registered the issuance of the Notes with the NDRC and obtained a certificate from the NDRC dated July 19, 2018 evidencing such registration and obtained a confirmation letter from NDRC on December 19, 2018 which extended the validity of such registration to June 30, 2019. Pursuant to the registration certificate, we will cause relevant information relating to the issue of the Notes to be reported to the NDRC within ten working days after the issue date of the Notes.

It is expected that the delivery of the Notes will be made on or about March 11, 2019 through the book-entry facilities of the Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear") and Clearstream Banking S.A. ("Clearstream"), against payment therefor in immediately available funds.

Joint Global Coordinators

UBSGuotai Junan InternationalHaitong International

Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

UBSGuotai Junan InternationalHaitong InternationalCMB International

The date of this offering memorandum is March 5, 2019

*

for identification purposes only

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SUMMARY . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

THE OFFERING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA . . . . 17

RISK FACTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21

USE OF PROCEEDS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68

EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION ... 69 CAPITALIZATION AND

INDEBTEDNESS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72 SELECTED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA . . . . 74 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW . . . . . . . . . . . . 112

CORPORATE STRUCTURE . . . . . . . . . . 125

BUSINESS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 132

REGULATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 171

MANAGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 211

PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS . . . . . . . 220

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS . . . 221 DESCRIPTION OF MATERIAL

INDEBTEDNESS AND OTHER

OBLIGATIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 222

DESCRIPTION OF THE NOTES . . . . . . 246

TAXATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 330

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION . . . . . . . . . . 333

TRANSFER RESTRICTIONS . . . . . . . . . 337

RATINGS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 339

LEGAL MATTERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 339

INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS . . . . . 339

GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . 340

INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .

F-1

-i-