FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

(1777)
Fantasia : REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

11/27/2019 | 08:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

花 樣 年 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the redemption of the 10.75% senior notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes"). Unless otherwise provided, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcement.

The Company has redeemed all outstanding 2020 Notes on the Redemption Date. Accordingly, the 2020 Notes will be cancelled and delisted from the official list of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

By order of the Board

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Pan Jun, Ms. Zeng Jie, Baby, Mr. Ke Kasheng, Mr. Zhang Huiming and Mr. Chen Xinyu; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Dong Sheng and Mr. Liao Qian; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Man, Dr. Liao Jianwen, Ms. Wong Pui Sze, Priscilla, JP and Mr. Guo Shaomu.

Disclaimer

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 13:37:03 UTC
