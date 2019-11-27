Fantasia : REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

花 樣 年 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the redemption of the 10.75% senior notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes"). Unless otherwise provided, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcement.

The Company has redeemed all outstanding 2020 Notes on the Redemption Date. Accordingly, the 2020 Notes will be cancelled and delisted from the official list of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

