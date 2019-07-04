Fantasia : RESULT OF THE ISSUANCE OF DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

花 樣 年 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

RESULT OF THE ISSUANCE OF

DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 November 2018 (the"Announcement") in relation to the proposed public issuance of Corporate Bonds with a face value of up to RMB2,900,000,000 by Fantasia China, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those used in the Announcement.

On 3 July 2019, Fantasia China issued the first tranche of the Corporate Bonds with bond code: 155493, short name: 19 Fantasia, for a term of three years (subject to coupon adjustment and certain redemption rights at the end of the second year), with an issuance size of RMB800,000,000 and a coupon rate of 8.2% per annum.

