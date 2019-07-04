Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited    1777   KYG3311L1041

FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

(1777)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fantasia : RESULT OF THE ISSUANCE OF DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

花 樣 年 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

RESULT OF THE ISSUANCE OF

DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 November 2018 (the"Announcement") in relation to the proposed public issuance of Corporate Bonds with a face value of up to RMB2,900,000,000 by Fantasia China, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those used in the Announcement.

On 3 July 2019, Fantasia China issued the first tranche of the Corporate Bonds with bond code: 155493, short name: 19 Fantasia, for a term of three years (subject to coupon adjustment and certain redemption rights at the end of the second year), with an issuance size of RMB800,000,000 and a coupon rate of 8.2% per annum.

By order of the Board

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Pan Jun, Ms. Zeng Jie, Baby, Mr. Ke Kasheng, Mr. Zhang Huiming and Mr. Chen Xinyu; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Dong Sheng and Mr. Liao Qian; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Man, Dr. Liao Jianwen, Ms. Wong Pui Sze, Priscilla, JP and Mr. Guo Shaomu.

Disclaimer

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO
10:28aFANTASIA : Result of the issuance of domestic corporate bonds
PU
05:08aFANTASIA : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 30 june 2019
PU
06/28FANTASIA : CANCELLATION OF (i) REPURCHASED 7.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE JULY 2022, AND..
PU
06/04FANTASIA : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 may 2019
PU
05/31FANTASIA : Supplemental announcement
PU
05/30FANTASIA : Change of directors
PU
05/30FANTASIA : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
05/24FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from sha..
FA
05/03FANTASIA : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 30 april 2019
PU
04/23FANTASIA : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,24%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 8 419 M
Chart FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,20  HKD
Last Close Price 1,44  HKD
Spread / Highest target -16,7%
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Pan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jie Zeng Executive Director
Man Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Kam Tong Lam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED54.84%1 065
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.24%50 054
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.14%41 098
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-6.98%37 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD24.25%32 718
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.75%31 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About