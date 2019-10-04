Log in
FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

(1777)
Fantasia : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

10/04/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

花 樣 年 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that in September 2019, the property sales of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") was approximately RMB2,520 million. The corresponding gross floor area (the "GFA") sold was approximately 290,450 sq.m.. The average property selling price was approximately RMB8,676 per sq.m..

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the accumulated property sales of the Group was approximately RMB22,330 million. The corresponding GFA sold was approximately 2,000,742 sq.m.. The average property selling price was approximately RMB11,161 per sq.m..

The preliminary figures disclosed above are subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. As such, the figures disclosed in this announcement are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisor.

By order of the Board

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Pan Jun, Ms. Zeng Jie, Baby, Mr. Ke Kasheng, Mr. Zhang Huiming and Mr. Chen Xinyu; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Dong Sheng and Mr. Liao Qian; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Man, Dr. Liao Jianwen, Ms. Wong Pui Sze, Priscilla, JP and Mr. Guo Shaomu.

Disclaimer

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:41:15 UTC
