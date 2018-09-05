Log in
Fantasia : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

09/05/2018 | 01:22am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited 花樣年控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the month ended 31 August 2018, the sales of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") was approximately RMB2,853 million. The corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") sold was approximately 177,491 sq.m.. The average selling price was approximately RMB16,074 per sq.m..

For the eight months ended 31 August 2018, the accumulated sales of the Group was approximately RMB15.696 billion. The corresponding GFA sold was approximately 1,450,696 sq.m.. The average selling price was RMB10,820 per sq.m..

The preliminary figures disclosed above are subject to change and may differ from those appear in audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisor.

By order of the Board

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Pan Jun, Ms. Zeng Jie, Baby and Mr. Deng Bo; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Dong Sheng, Mr. Liao Qian and Mr. Lam Kam Tong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Man, Mr. Huang Ming, Dr. Liao Jianwen, Ms. Wong Pui Sze, Priscilla, JP and Mr. Guo Shaomu.

Disclaimer

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 23:21:07 UTC
