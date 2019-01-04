Fantasia : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the month ended 31 December 2018, the sales of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") was approximately RMB4,768 million. The corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") sold was approximately 470,263 sq.m.. The average selling price was approximately RMB12,429 per sq.m..

For the twelve months ended 31 December 2018, the accumulated sales of the Group was approximately RMB30.173 billion. The corresponding GFA sold was approximately 2,698,893 sq.m.. The average selling price was RMB11,180 per sq.m..

The preliminary figures disclosed above are subject to change and may differ from those appear in audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisor.

