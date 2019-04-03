Log in
FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED    1777

FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

(1777)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/03
1.61 HKD   +1.26%
Fantasia : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

04/03/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

花 樣 年 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the month ended 31 March 2019, the sales of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") was approximately RMB1,920 million. The corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 152,093 sq.m.. The average selling price was approximately RMB12,621 per sq.m..

For the two months ended 31 March 2019, the accumulated sales of the Group was approximately RMB4,930 million. The corresponding GFA sold was approximately 434,015 sq.m.. The average selling price was RMB11,346 per sq.m..

The preliminary figures disclosed above are subject to change and may differ from those appear in audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisor.

By order of the Board

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Pan Jun, Ms. Zeng Jie, Baby and Mr. Deng Bo; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Dong Sheng, Mr. Liao Qian and Mr. Lam Kam Tong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Man, Mr. Huang Ming, Dr. Liao Jianwen, Ms. Wong Pui Sze, Priscilla, JP and Mr. Guo Shaomu.

Disclaimer

Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 23:56:01 UTC
