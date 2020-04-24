Fanuc : Consolidated Annual Financial Results For the Year ended March 31, 2020

Log in
04/24/2020 | 02:08am EDT

(TRANSLATION)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Consolidated Annual Financial Results

(based on Japanese standards)

For the Year ended March 31, 2020

April 24, 2020

Company name: FANUC CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

6954

URL: https://www.fanuc.co.jp/eindex.html

Representative: (Title) President

(Name) Kenji Yamaguchi

Contact:

(Title) Manager, Public Relations

(Name) Keisuke Fujii TEL: (0555)845555

Scheduled date of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders: June 26, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing of dividend payments: June 29, 2020

Scheduled date of filing the Securities Report: June 30, 2020

Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Available

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(% represents changes from the previous term.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to owners

of parent

YoY

YoY

YoY

YoY

Millions of yen

change

Millions of yen

change

Millions of yen

change

Millions of yen

change

FY2019

508,252

%

88,350

%

102,816

%

73,371

%

(20.0)

(45.9)

(44.0)

(52.4)

FY2018

635,568

(12.5)

163,297

(28.9)

183,459

(26.5)

154,163

(15.3)

Note: Consolidated comprehensive income: FY2019: ¥ 57,377

million

(61.6)% FY2018: ¥149,357 million

(21.1)%

Net income

Net income

Ordinary

Operating

per share

Return on equity

income-to-total

income-to-net

per share

(diluted)

capital ratio

sales ratio

FY2019

Yen

Yen

%

5.3

%

6.6

%

381.89

-

17.4

FY2018

795.34

-

10.6

10.9

25.7

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: FY2019: ¥8,752 million

FY2018: ¥14,243 million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

FY2019

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

1,512,499

1,362,865

89.6

7,064.22

FY2018

1,625,340

1,445,146

88.5

7,417.70

(Reference) Equity: FY2019: ¥1,355,100 million

FY2018: ¥1,437,775 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flow Position

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

FY2019

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

144,872

(84,319)

(140,726)

515,008

FY2018

177,738

(123,343)

(172,868)

607,714

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total

Payout Dividends-to-

amount of

ratio

net assets

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

(Cut-off date)

Full year

dividends

(consoli

Ratio

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Dividends

(full year)

dated)

(consolidated)

FY2018

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

598.19

404.92

1,003.11

194,435

126.1

13.4

FY2019

125.35

174.65

300.00

57,558

78.6

4.1

FY2020

(forecast)

Note: The 2nd quarter-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2019 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥252.87 and special dividends of ¥345.32.

Note: The year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2019 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥224.34 and special dividends of ¥180.58.

Note: The year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2020 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥103.79 and special dividends of ¥70.86.

Note: The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability.

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the second quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2021(April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)

(% for the 2Q cumulative period represents changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

YoY

Millions of yen

YoY

Millions of yen

YoY

Millions of yen

YoY

change

change

change

change

Yen

2nd Quarter

%

%

%

%

(Cumulative)

(24.2)

18,900

(61.4)

23,100

(59.5)

16,400

(59.2)

85.49

197,900

Note: The forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, takes the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) into consideration, based on information that is currently available, and therefore is susceptible to significant change.

The consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 is not reported, as it is not feasible at present, to rationally estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection will further spread and this crisis will be overcome. The results will be announced as soon as disclosure is possible.

*Notes

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2020

(changes in specific subsidiaries that caused change in scope of consolidation) : No

(2) Changes in Accounting Principles and Accounting Estimates, and Revisions/Restatements

1.

Changes associated with changes in accounting standards

:

Yes

2.

Changes in accounting principles other than 1

:

No

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

:

No

4.

Revisions/restatements

:

No

(3) Number of shares outstanding (Common shares)

1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stocks)

204,040,771

March 31, 2020

204,031,841

March 31, 2019

shares

shares

2. Number of treasury stocks

12,205,848

March 31, 2019

10,210,522

March 31, 2020

shares

shares

(% represents changes from the previous term.)

3. Average number of shares during the period

Year ended

193,834,048

Year ended

192,123,630

March 31, 2020

shares

March 31, 2019

shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(1) Non-Consolidated Results of Operations

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of yen

YoY

Millions of yen

YoY

Millions of yen

YoY

Millions of yen

YoY

change

change

change

change

FY2019

352,407

%

37,992

%

67,586

%

54,697

%

(25.1)

(64.1)

(54.3)

(59.9)

FY2018

470,644

(17.9)

105,852

(39.5)

147,956

(24.6)

136,326

(7.7)

Net income

Net income

per share

per share

(diluted)

FY2019

Yen

284.69

Yen

-

FY2018

703.31

-

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

FY2019

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

92.1

Yen

1,177,585

1,084,633

5,654.25

FY2018

1,292,323

1,173,464

90.8

6,054.08

(Reference)

Equity: FY2019: ¥1,084,633 million

FY2018: ¥1,173,464 million

  • The report of the annual financial results is not subject to audit by certified public accountant or audit firm.
  • Any forward looking statements such as financial forecasts described in this report are subject to uncertain factors such as supply and demand trends, industry competition, economic conditions, and others in major markets. Actual results may differ from these forecasts. For the details of the financial forecasts, please refer to "Future Outlook" on page 4 of the Accompanying Documents. The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and the year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability.

Table of Contents of Accompanying Documents

１．Overview of Results of Operations and Financial Position

2

(1)

Overview of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position

4

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows

4

(4)

Future Outlook

4

  1. Basic Policy on Return of Profit to Shareholders and

Dividends for the Period ended March 31, 2020

5

２．Management Policy

7

(1)

Basic Management Policy

7

(2)

Challenges

7

３．Basic Way of Thinking Regarding the Choice of

Accounting Standards

8

４．Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

9

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

9

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

11

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

13

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

17

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

18

Note on premise of a going concern

18

Changes in Accounting Principles

18

Changes in presentation methods

18

Segment information, etc.

18

Per share data

19

Significant subsequent events

20

1

1. Overview of Results of Operations and Financial Position

(1) Overview of Results of Operations

The overall business environment surrounding the FANUC Group during this period (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) was harsh, due primarily to the cautious approach to capital investment mainly in the Chinese market, stemming from the impact of the trade friction between the United States and China. In addition, as the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) became more severe towards the end of the period, the business environment became very difficult and unforeseeable.

Even under these circumstances, in order to continue management from a medium to long-term perspective, the FANUC Group promoted major initiatives consisting mainly of advancing product development featuring superior reliability and maintainability, establishing a manufacturing scheme to achieve high quality and short delivery time, and strengthening the service system that supports our customers' manufacturing activities, by uniting as one group under the slogans; "one FANUC", "Reliable, Predictable, Easy to Repair" and "Service First."

At the same time, to deal with the current strenuous market conditions, we have steadily fortified our corporate structure by reducing expenses and time, and streamlining business operations throughout the Company, as well as reviewing plans for equipment and facility investments according to priority.

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, FANUC posted consolidated net sales totaling ¥508,252 million, down 20.0%, consolidated ordinary income totaling ¥102,816 million, down 44.0%, and consolidated net income totaling ¥73,371 million, down 52.4%, compared with the previous fiscal year.

(Note): "Net income" in "Overview of Results of Operations and Financial Position" means "Net income attributable to owners of parent" in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

During this period, "FANUC Robot R-2000iD/210FH," a product with cables integrated into its arm and featuring a good balance between design and function, won "Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun Best 10 New Product Awards 2019/Main Award" and the "Nikkei Business Daily Awards for Excellence/2019 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards." We also won a METI Minister's Award for Excellent Corporation Utilizing the Intellectual Property Rights System (open innovation promoter) in the "Intellectual Property Achievement Awards" run by the Japan Patent Office, METI.

The following is a summary of the results for each business division:

[FA Division]

Demand in the machine tool industry, the primary market for FANUC CNC systems, declined in the Chinese market due mainly to the impact of the trade friction between the United States and

2

China, and demand for machines also dropped in Taiwan, which is heavily dependent on the Chinese market. In the face of the restraining of capital investments, demand declined in Japan and Europe as well. Sales in South Korea, as well as India which had performed solid in the previous period, remained sluggish due mainly to weak domestic demand. Across the world, automobile-related investment, which greatly impacts demand for machines, was stagnant. As a result, net sales of CNC systems of the FANUC Group decreased compared with the previous fiscal year.

With regard to our lasers, although we continued focusing efforts on expanding sales, competition with overseas manufacturers has been intensifying.

The FA Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥143,247 million, down 32.1% compared with the previous fiscal year, and FA Division sales accounted for 28.3% of consolidated net sales.

[ROBOT Division]

In the Robot Division, sales in the Americas were solid. In Japan, sales slightly increased for the automobile industry and slightly decreased for the general industries. Sales in China and Europe both for the automobile industry and for the general industries were sluggish. As a result, sales in the Robot Division as a whole decreased compared with the previous fiscal year.

The ROBOT Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥202,491 million, down 6.9% compared with the previous fiscal year. ROBOT Division sales accounted for 39.8% of consolidated net sales.

[ROBOMACHINE Division]

As there was almost no short-term demand in the IT-related industry for the ROBODRILLs (compact machining centers), we focused on expanding sales in the market for automobile parts. However, as the automobile-related market slowed down in the latter half of the period, sales decreased. In addition, sales of the ROBOSHOTs (electric injection molding machines) slightly decreased, although we made persistent efforts to expand sales mainly to automobile parts, IT-related, and medical markets. With regard to the ROBOCUTs (wire-cut electric discharge machines), sales also declined, mainly in the Chinese market.

The ROBOMACHINE Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥74,912 million, down 34.9% compared with the previous fiscal year. ROBOMACHINE Division sales accounted for 14.7% of consolidated net sales.

[Service Division]

The Service Division, under our slogan "Service First," reinforced our service system, increased efficiency through proactive introduction of IT technology, enhanced our service technology and improved our service tools. With maintaining a network of service centers counting 260 and more

covering 108 countries around the world we are providing rapid maintenance service activities to

3

minimize downtime in our customers' factories.

The Service Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥87,602 million, down 4.7% compared with the previous fiscal year. Service Division sales accounted for 17.2% of consolidated net sales.

(2) Overview of Financial Position

Total assets were ¥1,512,499 million, down ¥112,841 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.

Total liabilities were ¥149,634 million, down ¥30,560 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.

Total net assets were ¥1,362,865 million, down ¥82,281 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.

We cancelled our treasury shares exceeding the 5% of the total number of issued shares (8,930 shares, ¥88 million) on May 31, 2019 based on the shareholder return policy stated on page 6. (There was no effect on the amount of total net assets.)

(3) Overview of Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "Cash") for this fiscal year amounted to ¥515,008 million, down ¥92,706 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Cash provided by operating activities during this period amounted to ¥144,872 million, down ¥32, 866 million from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the decrease in income before income taxes.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Cash used in investing activities during this period amounted to ¥84,319 million, down ¥39,024 million from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly because expenditure for the purchase of property, plant and equipment decreased.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Cash used in financing activities during this period amounted to ¥140,726 million, down ¥32,142 million from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the decrease in dividends paid.

(4) Future Outlook

Since it is difficult to rationally estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread and when this crisis will be overcome, along with continuously having no expectations for a repetition

4

of the short-term demand from the IT-related industry and other uncertain factors, including changes in tariff policies of countries and foreign exchange fluctuation which reflect trade frictions, it is presumed that the situation will remain disturbing and unpredictable in general.

The forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, takes the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) into consideration, based on information that is currently available, and therefore is subject to significant change.

Financial forecast for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021

Amount

Comparison with

(Millions of yen)

Previous year (%)

Net sales

197,900

(24.2)

Operating income

18,900

(61.4)

Ordinary income

23,100

(59.5)

Net income

16,400

(59.2)

Note: The currency rate applied to the period from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 is averaged at 100 yen/US dollar and 115 yen/Euro.

  1. Basic Policy on Return of Profit to Shareholders and Dividends for the Period ended March 31, 2020

Our basic policy for distributing profits to shareholders is as follows:

1.Dividends

We have set a dividend payout ratio of 60% as our basic policy.

2.Share buybacks

We will buy back our own shares in a flexible manner depending on the level of our stock price, taking into account the balance with our investments for growth.

3.Cancellation of treasury shares

We limit the number of our treasury shares to 5% of the total number of shares issued. As a general rule, we will cancel any portion exceeding that limit every fiscal year.

We have paid dividends based on the above shareholder return policy.

In addition, the Board of Directors resolved at meetings held on April 24, July 29, October 28,

5

2019, and January 29, 2020, to acquire treasury shares in amounts up to ¥50.0 billion, but given the extreme volatility of the stock market as a result of factors including trade friction between the United States and China and the new coronavirus pandemic, the amounts of treasury shares acquired did not reach the approved upper limits.

In addition to a dividend corresponding to a consolidated payout ratio of 60%, the proposed year-end dividend includes a special dividend, provided primarily from the difference between the upper limit amounts approved by the Board of Directors and the amounts of treasury shares actually acquired.

Dividends for this period are scheduled as follows:

First half

Second half

Full year

Payout ratio

(forecast)

(forecast)

Yen

Yen

Current period (fiscal year

Yen

174.65

300.00

78.6%

ended March 31, 2020)

125.35

(Ordinary dividend: 103.79)

(Ordinary dividend:

229.14)

(Special dividend: 70.86)

(Special dividend: 70.86)

(Reference)

Yen

Yen

Yen

598.19

404.92

1,003.11

Previous period (fiscal year

126.1%

(Ordinary dividend: 252.87)

(Ordinary dividend: 224.34)

(Ordinary dividend:

477.21)

ended March 31, 2019)

(Special dividend: 345.32)

(Special dividend: 180.58)

(Special dividend: 525.90)

6

2. Management Policy

  1. Basic Management Policy

FANUC was the first to succeed in the development of NCs and servomechanism in Japan, in the private sector, and ever since this success in 1956, has consistently pursued factory automation.

With its three pillars consisting of the FA business, which comprises FANUC's basic technologies of NCs and servos, the ROBOT and ROBOMACHINE businesses, which apply these basic technologies, along with the business for "FIELD system" which is FANUC's open platform and flagship IoT product, FANUC contributes to the development of the manufacturing industry in Japan and overseas by promoting automation and efficiency in manufacturing.

(2) Challenges

Mainly due to the impact of the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), uncertainty is growing in the global economy, and we must continue to keep alert.

The FANUC Group places highest priority on preventing customers, partners, employees and their families from being infected by the coronavirus and also on preventing the spread. At the same time, we will maintain delivery of products and service activities for our customers.

Meanwhile, under these difficult circumstances, we will continue management from a medium to long-term perspective, focusing on the Company's future.

Guided by the slogan of "one FANUC," the FA, ROBOT, and ROBOMACHINE divisions of the FANUC Group will unite to provide total solutions, and combine our efforts as a Group to provide products and services to customers throughout the world.

Since FANUC products are production goods, we will be thorough in applying our slogan, "Reliable, Predictable, Easy to Repair" in product development, to minimize downtime in our customers' factories and improve their operating rates. Also, as a supplier of production goods, we will fulfill our responsibilities to our customers by building secure and reliable production system.

Furthermore, we will practice our basic policy of "Service First" in providing FANUC's global standard of high-level services anywhere in the world, and "lifetime maintenance" for as long as our customers use our products.

The FANUC Group believes that IoT and AI are indispensable technologies for continuing to develop and launch highly competitive products in the market. By actively adopting these technologies in FA, ROBOT, and ROBOMACHINE products, we will further increase customers' manufacturing efficiency.

Although the current market conditions surrounding our Company are harsh, the FANUC Group

will implement initiatives from a long-term perspective, to make our corporate structure even

7

stronger by increasing product competitiveness, enhancing sales and support activities, as well as promoting automation and robotization of factories. In parallel, efforts will be made to reduce expenses and time, and streamline operations throughout the Company, as well as review equipment and facility investment plans according to priority.

The FANUC Group shall be thorough in pursuing "Strict Preciseness" and "Transparency," which are FANUC's basic principles, and unite as one to promote these measures. In this manner, we shall endeavor to gain more customer confidence and trust in the FANUC Group while adapting to dramatic changes in the environment, in our efforts to continue to grow forever.

3. Basic Way of Thinking Regarding the Choice of Accounting Standards

In consideration of enabling the comparison of consolidated financial statements for designated periods and comparison with other companies, FANUC will continue its policy of generating consolidated financial statements according to Japanese standards for the foreseeable future.

8

  1. 4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

  2. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and bank deposits

607,155

405,861

Notes and accounts receivables, trade

106,204

85,266

Marketable securities

15,000

126,700

Finished goods

71,042

65,122

Work in progress

55,174

51,979

Raw materials and supplies

29,930

25,450

Other current assets

24,302

10,833

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,123)

(831)

Total current assets

907,684

770,380

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

301,179

310,060

Machinery and equipment

55,823

60,216

Land

145,885

146,085

Construction in progress

56,715

65,458

Other, net

14,974

15,317

Total property, plant and equipment

574,576

597,136

Intangible assets

9,603

10,219

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

86,674

83,337

Deferred income taxes

36,552

33,912

Net defined benefit asset

6,737

13,968

Others

3,970

4,003

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(456)

(456)

Total investments and other assets

133,477

134,764

Total noncurrent assets

717,656

742,119

Total assets

1,625,340

1,512,499

9

(Millions of yen)

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payables, trade

36,567

26,974

Accrued income taxes

15,007

9,270

Warranty reserves

8,215

8,306

Other current liabilities

75,278

56,413

Total current liabilities

135,067

100,963

Long-term liabilities

Net defined benefit liability

42,097

44,652

Other long-term liabilities

3,030

4,019

Total long-term liabilities

45,127

48,671

Total liabilities

180,194

149,634

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

69,014

69,014

Capital surplus

96,265

96,265

Retained earnings

1,380,439

1,351,122

Treasury stock, at cost

(91,040)

(127,822)

Total shareholders' equity

1,454,678

1,388,579

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

9,111

5,058

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(6,677)

(26,608)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(19,337)

(11,929)

Total accumulated other comprehensive

(16,903)

(33,479)

income

Non-controlling interests

7,371

7,765

Total net assets

1,445,146

1,362,865

Total liabilities and net assets

1,625,340

1,512,499

10

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Years ended March 31

2019

2020

Net sales

635,568

508,252

Cost of goods sold

369,761

326,095

Gross profit

265,807

182,157

Selling, general and administrative expenses

102,510

93,807

Operating income

163,297

88,350

Non-operating income

Interest income

4,195

3,861

Dividends income

1,510

1,444

Equity in earnings of affiliates

14,243

8,752

Miscellaneous income

4,222

2,733

Total non-operating income

24,170

16,790

Non-operating expenses

Removal expenses of noncurrent

1,955

971

assets

Loss on valuation of investment

47

454

securities

Donations

292

300

Miscellaneous expenses

1,714

599

Total non-operating expenses

4,008

2,324

Ordinary income

183,459

102,816

Extraordinary income

Gain on transfer of benefit obligation

25,081

relating to employees' pension fund

Total extraordinary income

25,081

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

1,973

Total extraordinary losses

1,973

Income before income taxes

208,540

100,843

Income taxes-current

48,977

24,450

Income taxes-deferred

4,794

1,776

Total taxes and others

53,771

26,226

Net income

154,769

74,617

Net income attributable to non-controlling

606

1,246

interests

Net income attributable to owners of parent

154,163

73,371

11

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Years ended March 31

2019

2020

Net income

154,769

74,617

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on

(3,979)

(4,053)

available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation

(1,946)

(18,634)

adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit

4,780

7,408

plans

Share of other comprehensive

income of affiliates accounted for

(4,267)

(1,961)

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(5,412)

(17,240)

Comprehensive income

149,357

57,377

Comprehensive income attributable

to:

Owners of parent

148,906

56,796

Non-controlling interests

451

581

12

(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets Year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Retained

Treasury stock,

Total

Common stock

Capital surplus

shareholders'

earnings

at cost

equity

Balance at March 31, 2018

69,014

96,265

1,398,977

(91,020)

1,473,236

Cumulative effects of

changes in accounting

policies

Restated balance

69,014

96,265

1,398,977

(91,020)

1,473,236

Changes during the year:

Dividends of surplus

(173,665)

(173,665)

Net income attributable

154,163

154,163

to owners of parent

Changes by merger

1,121

1,121

Purchase of treasury

(187)

(187)

stock

Disposal of treasury

6

4

10

stock

Retirement of treasury

(6)

(157)

163

stock

Net change except

shareholders' equity

during the year

Total changes during the

(18,538)

(20)

(18,558)

year

Balance at March 31, 2019

69,014

96,265

1,380,439

(91,040)

1,454,678

13

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-

Valuation

Foreign currency

Remeasurements

Total accumulated

controlling

Total net assets

difference on

translation

of defined benefit

other

interests

available-for-

comprehensive

adjustment

plans

sale securities

income

Balance at March 31, 2018

13,090

(619)

(24,117)

(11,646)

6,040

1,467,630

Cumulative

effects

of

changes in

accounting

policies

Restated balance

13,090

(619)

(24,117)

(11,646)

6,040

1,467,630

Changes during the year:

Dividends of surplus

(173,665)

Net income attributable

154,163

to owners of parent

Changes by merger

1,121

Purchase of treasury

(187)

stock

Disposal of treasury

10

stock

Retirement of treasury

stock

Net change except

shareholders' equity

(3,979)

(6,058)

4,780

(5,257)

1,331

(3,926)

during the year

Total changes

during

the

(3,979)

(6,058)

4,780

(5,257)

1,331

(22,484)

year

Balance at March 31, 2019

9,111

(6,677)

(19,337)

(16,903)

7,371

1,445,146

14

Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Treasury stock, at

Total

Common stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

shareholders'

cost

equity

Balance at March 31, 2019

69,014

96,265

1,380,439

(91,040)

1,454,678

Cumulative

effects of

changes in

accounting

(63)

(63)

policies

Restated balance

69,014

96,265

1,380,376

(91,040)

1,454,615

Changes during the year:

Dividends of surplus

(102,541)

(102,541)

Net income attributable

73,371

73,371

to owners of parent

Changes by merger

Purchase of treasury

(36,875)

(36,875)

stock

Disposal of treasury

4

5

9

stock

Retirement of treasury

(4)

(84)

88

stock

Net change except

shareholders' equity

during the year

Total changes during the

(29,254)

(36,782)

(66,036)

year

Balance at March 31, 2020

69,014

96,265

1,351,122

(127,822)

1,388,579

15

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-

Valuation

Foreign currency

Remeasurements

Total accumulated

controlling

Total net assets

difference on

translation

of defined benefit

other

interests

available-for-

comprehensive

adjustment

plans

sale securities

income

Balance at March 31, 2019

9,111

(6,677)

(19,337)

(16,903)

7,371

1,445,146

Cumulative

effects

of

changes in

accounting

(63)

policies

Restated balance

9,111

(6,677)

(19,337)

(16,903)

7,371

1,445,083

Changes during the year:

Dividends of surplus

(102,541)

Net income attributable

73,371

to owners of parent

Changes by merger

Purchase of treasury

(36,875)

stock

Disposal of treasury

9

stock

Retirement of treasury

stock

Net change except

shareholders' equity

(4,053)

(19,931)

7,408

(16,576)

394

(16,182)

during the year

Total changes

during

the

(4,053)

(19,931)

7,408

(16,576)

394

(82,218)

year

Balance at March 31, 2020

5,058

(26,608)

(11,929)

(33,479)

7,765

1,362,865

16

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Years ended March 31

2019

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

208,540

100,843

Depreciation and amortization

39,709

45,913

Impairment loss

1,973

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful

(200)

(261)

accounts

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability

(25,320)

2,762

(Increase) decrease in net defined benefit asset

(6,732)

(7,456)

Interest and dividend income

(5,705)

(5,305)

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net

(14,243)

(8,752)

(Increase) decrease in receivables, trade

67,500

18,358

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(6,249)

10,288

Increase (decrease) in payables, trade

(16,393)

(8,646)

Other

3,855

14,118

Subtotal

244,762

163,835

Interest and dividends received

13,662

11,965

Income taxes paid

(79,985)

(29,655)

Other

(701)

(1,273)

Net cash provided by operating activities

177,738

144,872

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(60,142)

(32,248)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

67,357

28,672

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(125,324)

(75,429)

Other

(5,234)

(5,314)

Net cash used in investing activities

(123,343)

(84,319)

Cash flows from financing activities

Purchases of treasury stock

(183)

(36,870)

Dividends paid

(173,571)

(102,546)

Other

886

(1,310)

Net cash used in financing activities

(172,868)

(140,726)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

(580)

(12,533)

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(119,053)

(92,706)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

725,903

607,714

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from

864

merger with unconsolidated subsidiaries

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

607,714

515,008

17

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(Note on premise of a going concern) Not applicable

(Changes in Accounting Principles)

(Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases)

Subsidiaries which adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards have adopted IFRS

16 Leases (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 16") since this fiscal year 2019. As a result, lessees have recorded all leases, in principle, as assets and liabilities in the balance sheet.

The adoption of IFRS 16 is subject to transitional treatment, and the cumulative effect of the change in the accounting policy was recorded in retained earnings at the beginning of this fiscal year 2019.

The impact of the adoption of this accounting standard on the consolidated financial statements is immaterial.

(Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 606 Revenue From Contracts With Customers)

Subsidiaries adopting the US-GAAP have started to apply Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (hereinafter referred to as "ASC 606") since this fiscal year 2019.

As a result of this change, revenue is recognized at the time the promised goods or services are transferred to the customer, in an amount that reflects the consideration expected to be received in exchange for the goods or services.

As a measure in applying this accounting standard, a method is adopted of recognizing the cumulative effects of applying this standard, adjusting retained earnings at the beginning of this fiscal year 2019.The impact of the adoption of this accounting standard on the consolidated financial statement is immaterial.

(Changes in presentation methods)

(Consolidated statement of income related)

In the previous consolidated fiscal year, "Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets" under "Non-operating expenses" was shown independently.

However, as its monetary significance has become negligible, starting from the current consolidating fiscal year, it is shown after including in "Miscellaneous expenses" under "Non-operating expenses".

Also, "Loss on valuation of investment securities" and "Donations" shown after including in "Miscellaneous expenses" under "Non-operating expenses" in the previous consolidated fiscal year. However as its monetary significance has become substantial, starting from the current consolidating fiscal year, it is shown independently.

For incorporating this revision of the presentation method, the consolidated financial statements for the previous consolidated fiscal year have been reclassified.

As a result, "Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets" of ¥1,059 million and "Miscellaneous expenses" of ¥994 million shown under "Non-operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Loss on valuation of investment securities" of ¥47 million, "Donations" of ¥292 million and "Miscellaneous expenses" of ¥1,714 million.

(Segment information, etc.)

1. Segment information

Year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) and

Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

FANUC Group focuses on the development, production, and sales of CNC systems and related application products based on FANUC's CNC system technologies as a comprehensive supplier of

18

factory automation (FA) systems. Ultimately, FANUC CNC systems and the related application products are used in automated production systems.

FANUC Group uses CNCs and servo motors in all of its products. For this reason, the decision is made, taking into consideration the status of orders, sales and production of all products, in addition to the status of particular products.

As mentioned above, FANUC Group runs only one business segment based on the decision that the entire group makes for investment. Thus, the segment information is not stated herein.

2. Relevant information

Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

  1. Information by product and service

(Millions of yen)

FA

ROBOT

ROBOMACHINE

Service

Total

Net sales to

unaffiliated

143,247

202,491

74,912

87,602

508,252

customers

  1. Information by region
    • Net sales

(Millions of yen)

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia

Other

Total

117,134

125,121

99,157

162,941

3,899

508,252

Note: Net sales are broken down by country or region where customers are located.

  • Property, plant and equipment, at cost

As the amount of the property, plant and equipment, at cost located in Japan constitute more than 90% of those stated in the consolidated balance sheets, the statement on the information about them is omitted.

(Per share data)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

(April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

(April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

Net assets per share

7,417.70

yen

Net assets per share

7,064.22

yen

Net income per share

795.34

yen

Net income per share

381.89

yen

Net diluted income per share is not stated herein

Net diluted income per share is not stated herein

as there exist no dilutive shares.

as there exist no dilutive shares.

Note: Net income per share is calculated based on the following:

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

(April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

(April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

Net income attributable to owners of

parent (Millions of yen)

154,163

73,371

Amount not accruing to common shares

(Millions of yen)

Net income attributable to owners of

parent, assigned to common share

(Millions of yen)

154,163

73,371

Average number of shares outstanding

(Thousands of share)

193,834

192,124

19

(Significant subsequent events)

(The Cancellation of Treasury Shares)

At a meeting held on April 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of FANUC CORPORATION resolved to cancel its treasury shares pursuant to the provision of Article 178 of the Company Act.

(1)

Class of shares to be cancelled

: Common shares

(2)

Number of shares to be cancelled

: 2,109,744shares

(1.03% of the shares outstanding before cancellation)

(3)

Date of cancellation

: May 29, 2020

(4) The number of outstanding shares after cancellation : 201,922,097 shares

20

Disclaimer

Fanuc Corporation published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 06:07:04 UTC
