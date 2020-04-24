Fanuc : Consolidated Annual Financial Results For the Year ended March 31, 2020 0 04/24/2020 | 02:08am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Annual Financial Results (based on Japanese standards) For the Year ended March 31, 2020 April 24, 2020 Company name: FANUC CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 6954 URL: https://www.fanuc.co.jp/eindex.html Representative: (Title) President (Name) Kenji Yamaguchi Contact: (Title) Manager, Public Relations (Name) Keisuke Fujii TEL: (0555)84－5555 Scheduled date of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders: June 26, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing of dividend payments: June 29, 2020 Scheduled date of filing the Securities Report: June 30, 2020 Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Available Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% represents changes from the previous term.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent YoY YoY YoY YoY Millions of yen change Millions of yen change Millions of yen change Millions of yen change FY2019 508,252 % 88,350 % 102,816 % 73,371 % (20.0) (45.9) (44.0) (52.4) FY2018 635,568 (12.5) 163,297 (28.9) 183,459 (26.5) 154,163 (15.3) Note: Consolidated comprehensive income: FY2019: ¥ 57,377 million (61.6)% FY2018: ¥149,357 million (21.1)% Net income Net income Ordinary Operating per share Return on equity income-to-total income-to-net per share (diluted) capital ratio sales ratio FY2019 Yen Yen % 5.3 % 6.6 % 381.89 - 17.4 FY2018 795.34 - 10.6 10.9 25.7 (Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: FY2019: ¥8,752 million FY2018: ¥14,243 million (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share FY2019 Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen 1,512,499 1,362,865 89.6 7,064.22 FY2018 1,625,340 1,445,146 88.5 7,417.70 (Reference) Equity: FY2019: ¥1,355,100 million FY2018: ¥1,437,775 million (3) Consolidated Cash Flow Position Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities period FY2019 Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen 144,872 (84,319) (140,726) 515,008 FY2018 177,738 (123,343) (172,868) 607,714 2. Dividends Dividends per share Total Payout Dividends-to- amount of ratio net assets 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end (Cut-off date) Full year dividends (consoli Ratio Quarter Quarter Quarter Dividends (full year) dated) (consolidated) FY2018 Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % ― 598.19 ― 404.92 1,003.11 194,435 126.1 13.4 FY2019 ― 125.35 ― 174.65 300.00 57,558 78.6 4.1 FY2020 ― ― ― ― ― ― (forecast) Note: The 2nd quarter-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2019 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥252.87 and special dividends of ¥345.32. Note: The year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2019 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥224.34 and special dividends of ¥180.58. Note: The year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2020 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥103.79 and special dividends of ¥70.86. Note: The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability. 3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the second quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2021(April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020) (% for the 2Q cumulative period represents changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Net income attributable to per share owners of parent Millions of yen YoY Millions of yen YoY Millions of yen YoY Millions of yen YoY change change change change Yen 2nd Quarter % % % % (Cumulative) (24.2) 18,900 (61.4) 23,100 (59.5) 16,400 (59.2) 85.49 197,900 Note: The forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, takes the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) into consideration, based on information that is currently available, and therefore is susceptible to significant change. The consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 is not reported, as it is not feasible at present, to rationally estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection will further spread and this crisis will be overcome. The results will be announced as soon as disclosure is possible. *Notes (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2020 (changes in specific subsidiaries that caused change in scope of consolidation) : No (2) Changes in Accounting Principles and Accounting Estimates, and Revisions/Restatements 1. Changes associated with changes in accounting standards : Yes 2. Changes in accounting principles other than 1 : No 3. Changes in accounting estimates : No 4. Revisions/restatements : No (3) Number of shares outstanding (Common shares) 1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stocks) 204,040,771 March 31, 2020 204,031,841 March 31, 2019 shares shares 2. Number of treasury stocks 12,205,848 March 31, 2019 10,210,522 March 31, 2020 shares shares (% represents changes from the previous term.) 3. Average number of shares during the period Year ended 193,834,048 Year ended 192,123,630 March 31, 2020 shares March 31, 2019 shares (Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results 1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (1) Non-Consolidated Results of Operations Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Millions of yen YoY Millions of yen YoY Millions of yen YoY Millions of yen YoY change change change change FY2019 352,407 % 37,992 % 67,586 % 54,697 % (25.1) (64.1) (54.3) (59.9) FY2018 470,644 (17.9) 105,852 (39.5) 147,956 (24.6) 136,326 (7.7) Net income Net income per share per share (diluted) FY2019 Yen 284.69 Yen - FY2018 703.31 - (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share FY2019 Millions of yen Millions of yen % 92.1 Yen 1,177,585 1,084,633 5,654.25 FY2018 1,292,323 1,173,464 90.8 6,054.08 (Reference) Equity: FY2019: ¥1,084,633 million FY2018: ¥1,173,464 million The report of the annual financial results is not subject to audit by certified public accountant or audit firm.

Any forward looking statements such as financial forecasts described in this report are subject to uncertain factors such as supply and demand trends, industry competition, economic conditions, and others in major markets. Actual results may differ from these forecasts. For the details of the financial forecasts, please refer to "Future Outlook" on page 4 of the Accompanying Documents. The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and the year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability. Table of Contents of Accompanying Documents １．Overview of Results of Operations and Financial Position 2 (1) Overview of Results of Operations 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position 4 (3) Overview of Cash Flows 4 (4) Future Outlook 4 Basic Policy on Return of Profit to Shareholders and Dividends for the Period ended March 31, 2020 5 ２．Management Policy 7 (1) Basic Management Policy 7 (2) Challenges 7 ３．Basic Way of Thinking Regarding the Choice of Accounting Standards 8 ４．Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes 9 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets 9 Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 11 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets 13 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 17 (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 18 （Note on premise of a going concern） 18 （Changes in Accounting Principles） 18 （Changes in presentation methods） 18 （Segment information, etc.） 18 （Per share data） 19 （Significant subsequent events） 20 1 1. Overview of Results of Operations and Financial Position (1) Overview of Results of Operations The overall business environment surrounding the FANUC Group during this period (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) was harsh, due primarily to the cautious approach to capital investment mainly in the Chinese market, stemming from the impact of the trade friction between the United States and China. In addition, as the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) became more severe towards the end of the period, the business environment became very difficult and unforeseeable. Even under these circumstances, in order to continue management from a medium to long-term perspective, the FANUC Group promoted major initiatives consisting mainly of advancing product development featuring superior reliability and maintainability, establishing a manufacturing scheme to achieve high quality and short delivery time, and strengthening the service system that supports our customers' manufacturing activities, by uniting as one group under the slogans; "one FANUC", "Reliable, Predictable, Easy to Repair" and "Service First." At the same time, to deal with the current strenuous market conditions, we have steadily fortified our corporate structure by reducing expenses and time, and streamlining business operations throughout the Company, as well as reviewing plans for equipment and facility investments according to priority. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, FANUC posted consolidated net sales totaling ¥508,252 million, down 20.0%, consolidated ordinary income totaling ¥102,816 million, down 44.0%, and consolidated net income totaling ¥73,371 million, down 52.4%, compared with the previous fiscal year. (Note): "Net income" in "Overview of Results of Operations and Financial Position" means "Net income attributable to owners of parent" in the Consolidated Statements of Income. During this period, "FANUC Robot R-2000iD/210FH," a product with cables integrated into its arm and featuring a good balance between design and function, won "Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun Best 10 New Product Awards 2019/Main Award" and the "Nikkei Business Daily Awards for Excellence/2019 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards." We also won a METI Minister's Award for Excellent Corporation Utilizing the Intellectual Property Rights System (open innovation promoter) in the "Intellectual Property Achievement Awards" run by the Japan Patent Office, METI. The following is a summary of the results for each business division: [FA Division] Demand in the machine tool industry, the primary market for FANUC CNC systems, declined in the Chinese market due mainly to the impact of the trade friction between the United States and 2 China, and demand for machines also dropped in Taiwan, which is heavily dependent on the Chinese market. In the face of the restraining of capital investments, demand declined in Japan and Europe as well. Sales in South Korea, as well as India which had performed solid in the previous period, remained sluggish due mainly to weak domestic demand. Across the world, automobile-related investment, which greatly impacts demand for machines, was stagnant. As a result, net sales of CNC systems of the FANUC Group decreased compared with the previous fiscal year. With regard to our lasers, although we continued focusing efforts on expanding sales, competition with overseas manufacturers has been intensifying. The FA Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥143,247 million, down 32.1% compared with the previous fiscal year, and FA Division sales accounted for 28.3% of consolidated net sales. [ROBOT Division] In the Robot Division, sales in the Americas were solid. In Japan, sales slightly increased for the automobile industry and slightly decreased for the general industries. Sales in China and Europe both for the automobile industry and for the general industries were sluggish. As a result, sales in the Robot Division as a whole decreased compared with the previous fiscal year. The ROBOT Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥202,491 million, down 6.9% compared with the previous fiscal year. ROBOT Division sales accounted for 39.8% of consolidated net sales. [ROBOMACHINE Division] As there was almost no short-term demand in the IT-related industry for the ROBODRILLs (compact machining centers), we focused on expanding sales in the market for automobile parts. However, as the automobile-related market slowed down in the latter half of the period, sales decreased. In addition, sales of the ROBOSHOTs (electric injection molding machines) slightly decreased, although we made persistent efforts to expand sales mainly to automobile parts, IT-related, and medical markets. With regard to the ROBOCUTs (wire-cut electric discharge machines), sales also declined, mainly in the Chinese market. The ROBOMACHINE Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥74,912 million, down 34.9% compared with the previous fiscal year. ROBOMACHINE Division sales accounted for 14.7% of consolidated net sales. [Service Division] The Service Division, under our slogan "Service First," reinforced our service system, increased efficiency through proactive introduction of IT technology, enhanced our service technology and improved our service tools. With maintaining a network of service centers counting 260 and more covering 108 countries around the world we are providing rapid maintenance service activities to 3 minimize downtime in our customers' factories. The Service Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥87,602 million, down 4.7% compared with the previous fiscal year. Service Division sales accounted for 17.2% of consolidated net sales. (2) Overview of Financial Position Total assets were ¥1,512,499 million, down ¥112,841 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Total liabilities were ¥149,634 million, down ¥30,560 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Total net assets were ¥1,362,865 million, down ¥82,281 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. We cancelled our treasury shares exceeding the 5% of the total number of issued shares (8,930 shares, ¥88 million) on May 31, 2019 based on the shareholder return policy stated on page 6. (There was no effect on the amount of total net assets.) (3) Overview of Cash Flows Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "Cash") for this fiscal year amounted to ¥515,008 million, down ¥92,706 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. (Cash flows from operating activities) Cash provided by operating activities during this period amounted to ¥144,872 million, down ¥32, 866 million from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the decrease in income before income taxes. (Cash flows from investing activities) Cash used in investing activities during this period amounted to ¥84,319 million, down ¥39,024 million from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly because expenditure for the purchase of property, plant and equipment decreased. (Cash flows from financing activities) Cash used in financing activities during this period amounted to ¥140,726 million, down ¥32,142 million from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the decrease in dividends paid. (4) Future Outlook Since it is difficult to rationally estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread and when this crisis will be overcome, along with continuously having no expectations for a repetition 4 of the short-term demand from the IT-related industry and other uncertain factors, including changes in tariff policies of countries and foreign exchange fluctuation which reflect trade frictions, it is presumed that the situation will remain disturbing and unpredictable in general. The forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, takes the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) into consideration, based on information that is currently available, and therefore is subject to significant change. Financial forecast for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021 Amount Comparison with (Millions of yen) Previous year (%) Net sales 197,900 (24.2) Operating income 18,900 (61.4) Ordinary income 23,100 (59.5) Net income 16,400 (59.2) Note: The currency rate applied to the period from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 is averaged at 100 yen/US dollar and 115 yen/Euro. Basic Policy on Return of Profit to Shareholders and Dividends for the Period ended March 31, 2020 Our basic policy for distributing profits to shareholders is as follows: 1.Dividends We have set a dividend payout ratio of 60% as our basic policy. 2.Share buybacks We will buy back our own shares in a flexible manner depending on the level of our stock price, taking into account the balance with our investments for growth. 3.Cancellation of treasury shares We limit the number of our treasury shares to 5% of the total number of shares issued. As a general rule, we will cancel any portion exceeding that limit every fiscal year. We have paid dividends based on the above shareholder return policy. In addition, the Board of Directors resolved at meetings held on April 24, July 29, October 28, 5 2019, and January 29, 2020, to acquire treasury shares in amounts up to ¥50.0 billion, but given the extreme volatility of the stock market as a result of factors including trade friction between the United States and China and the new coronavirus pandemic, the amounts of treasury shares acquired did not reach the approved upper limits. In addition to a dividend corresponding to a consolidated payout ratio of 60%, the proposed year-end dividend includes a special dividend, provided primarily from the difference between the upper limit amounts approved by the Board of Directors and the amounts of treasury shares actually acquired. Dividends for this period are scheduled as follows: First half Second half Full year Payout ratio (forecast) (forecast) Yen Yen Current period (fiscal year Yen 174.65 300.00 78.6% ended March 31, 2020) 125.35 (Ordinary dividend: 103.79) (Ordinary dividend: 229.14) (Special dividend: 70.86) (Special dividend: 70.86) (Reference) Yen Yen Yen 598.19 404.92 1,003.11 Previous period (fiscal year 126.1% (Ordinary dividend: 252.87) (Ordinary dividend: 224.34) (Ordinary dividend: 477.21) ended March 31, 2019) (Special dividend: 345.32) (Special dividend: 180.58) (Special dividend: 525.90) 6 2. Management Policy Basic Management Policy FANUC was the first to succeed in the development of NCs and servomechanism in Japan, in the private sector, and ever since this success in 1956, has consistently pursued factory automation. With its three pillars consisting of the FA business, which comprises FANUC's basic technologies of NCs and servos, the ROBOT and ROBOMACHINE businesses, which apply these basic technologies, along with the business for "FIELD system" which is FANUC's open platform and flagship IoT product, FANUC contributes to the development of the manufacturing industry in Japan and overseas by promoting automation and efficiency in manufacturing. (2) Challenges Mainly due to the impact of the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), uncertainty is growing in the global economy, and we must continue to keep alert. The FANUC Group places highest priority on preventing customers, partners, employees and their families from being infected by the coronavirus and also on preventing the spread. At the same time, we will maintain delivery of products and service activities for our customers. Meanwhile, under these difficult circumstances, we will continue management from a medium to long-term perspective, focusing on the Company's future. Guided by the slogan of "one FANUC," the FA, ROBOT, and ROBOMACHINE divisions of the FANUC Group will unite to provide total solutions, and combine our efforts as a Group to provide products and services to customers throughout the world. Since FANUC products are production goods, we will be thorough in applying our slogan, "Reliable, Predictable, Easy to Repair" in product development, to minimize downtime in our customers' factories and improve their operating rates. Also, as a supplier of production goods, we will fulfill our responsibilities to our customers by building secure and reliable production system. Furthermore, we will practice our basic policy of "Service First" in providing FANUC's global standard of high-level services anywhere in the world, and "lifetime maintenance" for as long as our customers use our products. The FANUC Group believes that IoT and AI are indispensable technologies for continuing to develop and launch highly competitive products in the market. By actively adopting these technologies in FA, ROBOT, and ROBOMACHINE products, we will further increase customers' manufacturing efficiency. Although the current market conditions surrounding our Company are harsh, the FANUC Group will implement initiatives from a long-term perspective, to make our corporate structure even 7 stronger by increasing product competitiveness, enhancing sales and support activities, as well as promoting automation and robotization of factories. In parallel, efforts will be made to reduce expenses and time, and streamline operations throughout the Company, as well as review equipment and facility investment plans according to priority. The FANUC Group shall be thorough in pursuing "Strict Preciseness" and "Transparency," which are FANUC's basic principles, and unite as one to promote these measures. In this manner, we shall endeavor to gain more customer confidence and trust in the FANUC Group while adapting to dramatic changes in the environment, in our efforts to continue to grow forever. 3. Basic Way of Thinking Regarding the Choice of Accounting Standards In consideration of enabling the comparison of consolidated financial statements for designated periods and comparison with other companies, FANUC will continue its policy of generating consolidated financial statements according to Japanese standards for the foreseeable future. 8 4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and bank deposits 607,155 405,861 Notes and accounts receivables, trade 106,204 85,266 Marketable securities 15,000 126,700 Finished goods 71,042 65,122 Work in progress 55,174 51,979 Raw materials and supplies 29,930 25,450 Other current assets 24,302 10,833 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,123) (831) Total current assets 907,684 770,380 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 301,179 310,060 Machinery and equipment 55,823 60,216 Land 145,885 146,085 Construction in progress 56,715 65,458 Other, net 14,974 15,317 Total property, plant and equipment 574,576 597,136 Intangible assets 9,603 10,219 Investments and other assets Investment securities 86,674 83,337 Deferred income taxes 36,552 33,912 Net defined benefit asset 6,737 13,968 Others 3,970 4,003 Allowance for doubtful accounts (456) (456) Total investments and other assets 133,477 134,764 Total noncurrent assets 717,656 742,119 Total assets 1,625,340 1,512,499 9 (Millions of yen) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payables, trade 36,567 26,974 Accrued income taxes 15,007 9,270 Warranty reserves 8,215 8,306 Other current liabilities 75,278 56,413 Total current liabilities 135,067 100,963 Long-term liabilities Net defined benefit liability 42,097 44,652 Other long-term liabilities 3,030 4,019 Total long-term liabilities 45,127 48,671 Total liabilities 180,194 149,634 Net assets Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,014 69,014 Capital surplus 96,265 96,265 Retained earnings 1,380,439 1,351,122 Treasury stock, at cost (91,040) (127,822) Total shareholders' equity 1,454,678 1,388,579 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 9,111 5,058 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment (6,677) (26,608) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (19,337) (11,929) Total accumulated other comprehensive (16,903) (33,479) income Non-controlling interests 7,371 7,765 Total net assets 1,445,146 1,362,865 Total liabilities and net assets 1,625,340 1,512,499 10 Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen) Years ended March 31 2019 2020 Net sales 635,568 508,252 Cost of goods sold 369,761 326,095 Gross profit 265,807 182,157 Selling, general and administrative expenses 102,510 93,807 Operating income 163,297 88,350 Non-operating income Interest income 4,195 3,861 Dividends income 1,510 1,444 Equity in earnings of affiliates 14,243 8,752 Miscellaneous income 4,222 2,733 Total non-operating income 24,170 16,790 Non-operating expenses Removal expenses of noncurrent 1,955 971 assets Loss on valuation of investment 47 454 securities Donations 292 300 Miscellaneous expenses 1,714 599 Total non-operating expenses 4,008 2,324 Ordinary income 183,459 102,816 Extraordinary income Gain on transfer of benefit obligation 25,081 － relating to employees' pension fund Total extraordinary income 25,081 － Extraordinary losses Impairment loss － 1,973 Total extraordinary losses － 1,973 Income before income taxes 208,540 100,843 Income taxes-current 48,977 24,450 Income taxes-deferred 4,794 1,776 Total taxes and others 53,771 26,226 Net income 154,769 74,617 Net income attributable to non-controlling 606 1,246 interests Net income attributable to owners of parent 154,163 73,371 11 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Years ended March 31 2019 2020 Net income 154,769 74,617 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on (3,979) (4,053) available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation (1,946) (18,634) adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit 4,780 7,408 plans Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted for (4,267) (1,961) using equity method Total other comprehensive income (5,412) (17,240) Comprehensive income 149,357 57,377 Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of parent 148,906 56,796 Non-controlling interests 451 581 12 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets Year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Retained Treasury stock, Total Common stock Capital surplus shareholders' earnings at cost equity Balance at March 31, 2018 69,014 96,265 1,398,977 (91,020) 1,473,236 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting － policies Restated balance 69,014 96,265 1,398,977 (91,020) 1,473,236 Changes during the year: Dividends of surplus (173,665) (173,665) Net income attributable 154,163 154,163 to owners of parent Changes by merger 1,121 1,121 Purchase of treasury (187) (187) stock Disposal of treasury 6 4 10 stock Retirement of treasury (6) (157) 163 － stock Net change except shareholders' equity during the year Total changes during the － － (18,538) (20) (18,558) year Balance at March 31, 2019 69,014 96,265 1,380,439 (91,040) 1,454,678 13 Accumulated other comprehensive income Non- Valuation Foreign currency Remeasurements Total accumulated controlling Total net assets difference on translation of defined benefit other interests available-for- comprehensive adjustment plans sale securities income Balance at March 31, 2018 13,090 (619) (24,117) (11,646) 6,040 1,467,630 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting － policies Restated balance 13,090 (619) (24,117) (11,646) 6,040 1,467,630 Changes during the year: Dividends of surplus (173,665) Net income attributable 154,163 to owners of parent Changes by merger 1,121 Purchase of treasury (187) stock Disposal of treasury 10 stock Retirement of treasury － stock Net change except shareholders' equity (3,979) (6,058) 4,780 (5,257) 1,331 (3,926) during the year Total changes during the (3,979) (6,058) 4,780 (5,257) 1,331 (22,484) year Balance at March 31, 2019 9,111 (6,677) (19,337) (16,903) 7,371 1,445,146 14 Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Treasury stock, at Total Common stock Capital surplus Retained earnings shareholders' cost equity Balance at March 31, 2019 69,014 96,265 1,380,439 (91,040) 1,454,678 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting (63) (63) policies Restated balance 69,014 96,265 1,380,376 (91,040) 1,454,615 Changes during the year: Dividends of surplus (102,541) (102,541) Net income attributable 73,371 73,371 to owners of parent Changes by merger － Purchase of treasury (36,875) (36,875) stock Disposal of treasury 4 5 9 stock Retirement of treasury (4) (84) 88 － stock Net change except shareholders' equity during the year Total changes during the － － (29,254) (36,782) (66,036) year Balance at March 31, 2020 69,014 96,265 1,351,122 (127,822) 1,388,579 15 Accumulated other comprehensive income Non- Valuation Foreign currency Remeasurements Total accumulated controlling Total net assets difference on translation of defined benefit other interests available-for- comprehensive adjustment plans sale securities income Balance at March 31, 2019 9,111 (6,677) (19,337) (16,903) 7,371 1,445,146 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting (63) policies Restated balance 9,111 (6,677) (19,337) (16,903) 7,371 1,445,083 Changes during the year: Dividends of surplus (102,541) Net income attributable 73,371 to owners of parent Changes by merger － Purchase of treasury (36,875) stock Disposal of treasury 9 stock Retirement of treasury － stock Net change except shareholders' equity (4,053) (19,931) 7,408 (16,576) 394 (16,182) during the year Total changes during the (4,053) (19,931) 7,408 (16,576) 394 (82,218) year Balance at March 31, 2020 5,058 (26,608) (11,929) (33,479) 7,765 1,362,865 16 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Years ended March 31 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes 208,540 100,843 Depreciation and amortization 39,709 45,913 Impairment loss － 1,973 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful (200) (261) accounts Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability (25,320) 2,762 (Increase) decrease in net defined benefit asset (6,732) (7,456) Interest and dividend income (5,705) (5,305) Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net (14,243) (8,752) (Increase) decrease in receivables, trade 67,500 18,358 (Increase) decrease in inventories (6,249) 10,288 Increase (decrease) in payables, trade (16,393) (8,646) Other 3,855 14,118 Subtotal 244,762 163,835 Interest and dividends received 13,662 11,965 Income taxes paid (79,985) (29,655) Other (701) (1,273) Net cash provided by operating activities 177,738 144,872 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (60,142) (32,248) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 67,357 28,672 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (125,324) (75,429) Other (5,234) (5,314) Net cash used in investing activities (123,343) (84,319) Cash flows from financing activities Purchases of treasury stock (183) (36,870) Dividends paid (173,571) (102,546) Other 886 (1,310) Net cash used in financing activities (172,868) (140,726) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash (580) (12,533) equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (119,053) (92,706) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 725,903 607,714 Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from 864 － merger with unconsolidated subsidiaries Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 607,714 515,008 17 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Note on premise of a going concern) Not applicable (Changes in Accounting Principles) (Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases) Subsidiaries which adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards have adopted IFRS 16 Leases (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 16") since this fiscal year 2019. As a result, lessees have recorded all leases, in principle, as assets and liabilities in the balance sheet. The adoption of IFRS 16 is subject to transitional treatment, and the cumulative effect of the change in the accounting policy was recorded in retained earnings at the beginning of this fiscal year 2019. The impact of the adoption of this accounting standard on the consolidated financial statements is immaterial. (Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 606 － Revenue From Contracts With Customers) Subsidiaries adopting the US-GAAP have started to apply Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (hereinafter referred to as "ASC 606") since this fiscal year 2019. As a result of this change, revenue is recognized at the time the promised goods or services are transferred to the customer, in an amount that reflects the consideration expected to be received in exchange for the goods or services. As a measure in applying this accounting standard, a method is adopted of recognizing the cumulative effects of applying this standard, adjusting retained earnings at the beginning of this fiscal year 2019.The impact of the adoption of this accounting standard on the consolidated financial statement is immaterial. (Changes in presentation methods) (Consolidated statement of income related) In the previous consolidated fiscal year, "Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets" under "Non-operating expenses" was shown independently. However, as its monetary significance has become negligible, starting from the current consolidating fiscal year, it is shown after including in "Miscellaneous expenses" under "Non-operating expenses". Also, "Loss on valuation of investment securities" and "Donations" shown after including in "Miscellaneous expenses" under "Non-operating expenses" in the previous consolidated fiscal year. However as its monetary significance has become substantial, starting from the current consolidating fiscal year, it is shown independently. For incorporating this revision of the presentation method, the consolidated financial statements for the previous consolidated fiscal year have been reclassified. As a result, "Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets" of ¥1,059 million and "Miscellaneous expenses" of ¥994 million shown under "Non-operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Loss on valuation of investment securities" of ¥47 million, "Donations" of ¥292 million and "Miscellaneous expenses" of ¥1,714 million. (Segment information, etc.) 1. Segment information Year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) and Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) FANUC Group focuses on the development, production, and sales of CNC systems and related application products based on FANUC's CNC system technologies as a comprehensive supplier of 18 factory automation (FA) systems. Ultimately, FANUC CNC systems and the related application products are used in automated production systems. FANUC Group uses CNCs and servo motors in all of its products. For this reason, the decision is made, taking into consideration the status of orders, sales and production of all products, in addition to the status of particular products. As mentioned above, FANUC Group runs only one business segment based on the decision that the entire group makes for investment. Thus, the segment information is not stated herein. 2. Relevant information Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) Information by product and service (Millions of yen) FA ROBOT ROBOMACHINE Service Total Net sales to unaffiliated 143,247 202,491 74,912 87,602 508,252 customers Information by region Net sales (Millions of yen) Japan Americas Europe Asia Other Total 117,134 125,121 99,157 162,941 3,899 508,252 Note: Net sales are broken down by country or region where customers are located. Property, plant and equipment, at cost As the amount of the property, plant and equipment, at cost located in Japan constitute more than 90% of those stated in the consolidated balance sheets, the statement on the information about them is omitted. (Per share data) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) Net assets per share 7,417.70 yen Net assets per share 7,064.22 yen Net income per share 795.34 yen Net income per share 381.89 yen Net diluted income per share is not stated herein Net diluted income per share is not stated herein as there exist no dilutive shares. as there exist no dilutive shares. Note: Net income per share is calculated based on the following: Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) Net income attributable to owners of parent (Millions of yen) 154,163 73,371 Amount not accruing to common shares (Millions of yen) ― ― Net income attributable to owners of parent, assigned to common share (Millions of yen) 154,163 73,371 Average number of shares outstanding (Thousands of share) 193,834 192,124 19 (Significant subsequent events) (The Cancellation of Treasury Shares) At a meeting held on April 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of FANUC CORPORATION resolved to cancel its treasury shares pursuant to the provision of Article 178 of the Company Act. (1) Class of shares to be cancelled : Common shares (2) Number of shares to be cancelled : 2,109,744shares (1.03% of the shares outstanding before cancellation) (3) Date of cancellation : May 29, 2020 (4) The number of outstanding shares after cancellation : 201,922,097 shares 20 Attachments Original document

