Fanuc : Consolidated Annual Financial Results For the Year ended March 31, 2020
0
04/24/2020 | 02:08am EDT
(TRANSLATION)
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: FY2019: ¥8,752 million
FY2018: ¥14,243 million
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
per share
FY2019
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
1,512,499
1,362,865
89.6
7,064.22
FY2018
1,625,340
1,445,146
88.5
7,417.70
(Reference) Equity: FY2019: ¥1,355,100 million
FY2018: ¥1,437,775 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flow Position
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
FY2019
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
144,872
(84,319)
(140,726)
515,008
FY2018
177,738
(123,343)
(172,868)
607,714
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total
Payout Dividends-to-
amount of
ratio
net assets
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
(Cut-off date)
Full year
dividends
(consoli
Ratio
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Dividends
(full year)
dated)
(consolidated)
FY2018
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
―
598.19
―
404.92
1,003.11
194,435
126.1
13.4
FY2019
―
125.35
―
174.65
300.00
57,558
78.6
4.1
FY2020
―
―
―
―
―
―
(forecast)
Note: The 2nd quarter-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2019 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥252.87 and special dividends of ¥345.32.
Note: The year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2019 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥224.34 and special dividends of ¥180.58.
Note: The year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2020 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥103.79 and special dividends of ¥70.86.
Note: The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability.
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the second quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2021(April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)
(% for the 2Q cumulative period represents changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
YoY
Millions of yen
YoY
Millions of yen
YoY
Millions of yen
YoY
change
change
change
change
Yen
2nd Quarter
%
%
%
%
(Cumulative)
(24.2)
18,900
(61.4)
23,100
(59.5)
16,400
(59.2)
85.49
197,900
Note: The forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, takes the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) into consideration, based on information that is currently available, and therefore is susceptible to significant change.
The consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 is not reported, as it is not feasible at present, to rationally estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection will further spread and this crisis will be overcome. The results will be announced as soon as disclosure is possible.
*Notes
(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2020
(changes in specific subsidiaries that caused change in scope of consolidation) : No
(2) Changes in Accounting Principles and Accounting Estimates, and Revisions/Restatements
1.
Changes associated with changes in accounting standards
:
Yes
2.
Changes in accounting principles other than 1
:
No
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
:
No
4.
Revisions/restatements
:
No
(3) Number of shares outstanding (Common shares)
1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stocks)
204,040,771
March 31, 2020
204,031,841
March 31, 2019
shares
shares
2. Number of treasury stocks
12,205,848
March 31, 2019
10,210,522
March 31, 2020
shares
shares
(% represents changes from the previous term.)
3. Average number of shares during the period
Year ended
193,834,048
Year ended
192,123,630
March 31, 2020
shares
March 31, 2019
shares
(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(1) Non-Consolidated Results of Operations
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Millions of yen
YoY
Millions of yen
YoY
Millions of yen
YoY
Millions of yen
YoY
change
change
change
change
FY2019
352,407
%
37,992
%
67,586
%
54,697
%
(25.1)
(64.1)
(54.3)
(59.9)
FY2018
470,644
(17.9)
105,852
(39.5)
147,956
(24.6)
136,326
(7.7)
Net income
Net income
per share
per share
(diluted)
FY2019
Yen
284.69
Yen
-
FY2018
703.31
-
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
per share
FY2019
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
92.1
Yen
1,177,585
1,084,633
5,654.25
FY2018
1,292,323
1,173,464
90.8
6,054.08
(Reference)
Equity: FY2019: ¥1,084,633 million
FY2018: ¥1,173,464 million
The report of the annual financial results is not subject to audit by certified public accountant or audit firm.
Any forward looking statements such as financial forecasts described in this report are subject to uncertain factors such as supply and demand trends, industry competition, economic conditions, and others in major markets. Actual results may differ from these forecasts. For the details of the financial forecasts, please refer to "Future Outlook" on page 4 of the Accompanying Documents. The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and the year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability.
Table of Contents of Accompanying Documents
１．Overview of Results of Operations and Financial Position
2
(1)
Overview of Results of Operations
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position
4
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows
4
(4)
Future Outlook
4
Basic Policy on Return of Profit to Shareholders and
Dividends for the Period ended March 31, 2020
5
２．Management Policy
7
(1)
Basic Management Policy
7
(2)
Challenges
7
３．Basic Way of Thinking Regarding the Choice of
Accounting Standards
8
４．Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
9
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
9
Consolidated Statements of Income and
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
11
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
13
(4)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
17
(5)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
18
（Note on premise of a going concern）
18
（Changes in Accounting Principles）
18
（Changes in presentation methods）
18
（Segment information, etc.）
18
（Per share data）
19
（Significant subsequent events）
20
1
1. Overview of Results of Operations and Financial Position
(1) Overview of Results of Operations
The overall business environment surrounding the FANUC Group during this period (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) was harsh, due primarily to the cautious approach to capital investment mainly in the Chinese market, stemming from the impact of the trade friction between the United States and China. In addition, as the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) became more severe towards the end of the period, the business environment became very difficult and unforeseeable.
Even under these circumstances, in order to continue management from a medium to long-term perspective, the FANUC Group promoted major initiatives consisting mainly of advancing product development featuring superior reliability and maintainability, establishing a manufacturing scheme to achieve high quality and short delivery time, and strengthening the service system that supports our customers' manufacturing activities, by uniting as one group under the slogans; "one FANUC", "Reliable, Predictable, Easy to Repair" and "Service First."
At the same time, to deal with the current strenuous market conditions, we have steadily fortified our corporate structure by reducing expenses and time, and streamlining business operations throughout the Company, as well as reviewing plans for equipment and facility investments according to priority.
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, FANUC posted consolidated net sales totaling ¥508,252 million, down 20.0%, consolidated ordinary income totaling ¥102,816 million, down 44.0%, and consolidated net income totaling ¥73,371 million, down 52.4%, compared with the previous fiscal year.
(Note): "Net income" in "Overview of Results of Operations and Financial Position" means "Net income attributable to owners of parent" in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
During this period, "FANUC Robot R-2000iD/210FH," a product with cables integrated into its arm and featuring a good balance between design and function, won "Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun Best 10 New Product Awards 2019/Main Award" and the "Nikkei Business Daily Awards for Excellence/2019 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards." We also won a METI Minister's Award for Excellent Corporation Utilizing the Intellectual Property Rights System (open innovation promoter) in the "Intellectual Property Achievement Awards" run by the Japan Patent Office, METI.
The following is a summary of the results for each business division:
[FA Division]
Demand in the machine tool industry, the primary market for FANUC CNC systems, declined in the Chinese market due mainly to the impact of the trade friction between the United States and
2
China, and demand for machines also dropped in Taiwan, which is heavily dependent on the Chinese market. In the face of the restraining of capital investments, demand declined in Japan and Europe as well. Sales in South Korea, as well as India which had performed solid in the previous period, remained sluggish due mainly to weak domestic demand. Across the world, automobile-related investment, which greatly impacts demand for machines, was stagnant. As a result, net sales of CNC systems of the FANUC Group decreased compared with the previous fiscal year.
With regard to our lasers, although we continued focusing efforts on expanding sales, competition with overseas manufacturers has been intensifying.
The FA Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥143,247 million, down 32.1% compared with the previous fiscal year, and FA Division sales accounted for 28.3% of consolidated net sales.
[ROBOT Division]
In the Robot Division, sales in the Americas were solid. In Japan, sales slightly increased for the automobile industry and slightly decreased for the general industries. Sales in China and Europe both for the automobile industry and for the general industries were sluggish. As a result, sales in the Robot Division as a whole decreased compared with the previous fiscal year.
The ROBOT Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥202,491 million, down 6.9% compared with the previous fiscal year. ROBOT Division sales accounted for 39.8% of consolidated net sales.
[ROBOMACHINE Division]
As there was almost no short-term demand in the IT-related industry for the ROBODRILLs (compact machining centers), we focused on expanding sales in the market for automobile parts. However, as the automobile-related market slowed down in the latter half of the period, sales decreased. In addition, sales of the ROBOSHOTs (electric injection molding machines) slightly decreased, although we made persistent efforts to expand sales mainly to automobile parts, IT-related, and medical markets. With regard to the ROBOCUTs (wire-cut electric discharge machines), sales also declined, mainly in the Chinese market.
The ROBOMACHINE Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥74,912 million, down 34.9% compared with the previous fiscal year. ROBOMACHINE Division sales accounted for 14.7% of consolidated net sales.
[Service Division]
The Service Division, under our slogan "Service First," reinforced our service system, increased efficiency through proactive introduction of IT technology, enhanced our service technology and improved our service tools. With maintaining a network of service centers counting 260 and more
covering 108 countries around the world we are providing rapid maintenance service activities to
3
minimize downtime in our customers' factories.
The Service Division posted consolidated sales totaling ¥87,602 million, down 4.7% compared with the previous fiscal year. Service Division sales accounted for 17.2% of consolidated net sales.
(2) Overview of Financial Position
Total assets were ¥1,512,499 million, down ¥112,841 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total liabilities were ¥149,634 million, down ¥30,560 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total net assets were ¥1,362,865 million, down ¥82,281 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
We cancelled our treasury shares exceeding the 5% of the total number of issued shares (8,930 shares, ¥88 million) on May 31, 2019 based on the shareholder return policy stated on page 6. (There was no effect on the amount of total net assets.)
(3) Overview of Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "Cash") for this fiscal year amounted to ¥515,008 million, down ¥92,706 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(Cash flows from operating activities)
Cash provided by operating activities during this period amounted to ¥144,872 million, down ¥32, 866 million from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the decrease in income before income taxes.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Cash used in investing activities during this period amounted to ¥84,319 million, down ¥39,024 million from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly because expenditure for the purchase of property, plant and equipment decreased.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Cash used in financing activities during this period amounted to ¥140,726 million, down ¥32,142 million from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to the decrease in dividends paid.
(4) Future Outlook
Since it is difficult to rationally estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread and when this crisis will be overcome, along with continuously having no expectations for a repetition
4
of the short-term demand from the IT-related industry and other uncertain factors, including changes in tariff policies of countries and foreign exchange fluctuation which reflect trade frictions, it is presumed that the situation will remain disturbing and unpredictable in general.
The forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, takes the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) into consideration, based on information that is currently available, and therefore is subject to significant change.
Financial forecast for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021
Amount
Comparison with
(Millions of yen)
Previous year (%)
Net sales
197,900
(24.2)
Operating income
18,900
(61.4)
Ordinary income
23,100
(59.5)
Net income
16,400
(59.2)
Note: The currency rate applied to the period from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 is averaged at 100 yen/US dollar and 115 yen/Euro.
Basic Policy on Return of Profit to Shareholders and Dividends for the Period ended March 31, 2020
Our basic policy for distributing profits to shareholders is as follows:
1.Dividends
We have set a dividend payout ratio of 60% as our basic policy.
2.Share buybacks
We will buy back our own shares in a flexible manner depending on the level of our stock price, taking into account the balance with our investments for growth.
3.Cancellation of treasury shares
We limit the number of our treasury shares to 5% of the total number of shares issued. As a general rule, we will cancel any portion exceeding that limit every fiscal year.
We have paid dividends based on the above shareholder return policy.
In addition, the Board of Directors resolved at meetings held on April 24, July 29, October 28,
5
2019, and January 29, 2020, to acquire treasury shares in amounts up to ¥50.0 billion, but given the extreme volatility of the stock market as a result of factors including trade friction between the United States and China and the new coronavirus pandemic, the amounts of treasury shares acquired did not reach the approved upper limits.
In addition to a dividend corresponding to a consolidated payout ratio of 60%, the proposed year-end dividend includes a special dividend, provided primarily from the difference between the upper limit amounts approved by the Board of Directors and the amounts of treasury shares actually acquired.
Dividends for this period are scheduled as follows:
First half
Second half
Full year
Payout ratio
(forecast)
(forecast)
Yen
Yen
Current period (fiscal year
Yen
174.65
300.00
78.6%
ended March 31, 2020)
125.35
(Ordinary dividend: 103.79)
(Ordinary dividend:
229.14)
(Special dividend: 70.86)
(Special dividend: 70.86)
(Reference)
Yen
Yen
Yen
598.19
404.92
1,003.11
Previous period (fiscal year
126.1%
(Ordinary dividend: 252.87)
(Ordinary dividend: 224.34)
(Ordinary dividend:
477.21)
ended March 31, 2019)
(Special dividend: 345.32)
(Special dividend: 180.58)
(Special dividend: 525.90)
6
2. Management Policy
Basic Management Policy
FANUC was the first to succeed in the development of NCs and servomechanism in Japan, in the private sector, and ever since this success in 1956, has consistently pursued factory automation.
With its three pillars consisting of the FA business, which comprises FANUC's basic technologies of NCs and servos, the ROBOT and ROBOMACHINE businesses, which apply these basic technologies, along with the business for "FIELD system" which is FANUC's open platform and flagship IoT product, FANUC contributes to the development of the manufacturing industry in Japan and overseas by promoting automation and efficiency in manufacturing.
(2) Challenges
Mainly due to the impact of the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), uncertainty is growing in the global economy, and we must continue to keep alert.
The FANUC Group places highest priority on preventing customers, partners, employees and their families from being infected by the coronavirus and also on preventing the spread. At the same time, we will maintain delivery of products and service activities for our customers.
Meanwhile, under these difficult circumstances, we will continue management from a medium to long-term perspective, focusing on the Company's future.
Guided by the slogan of "one FANUC," the FA, ROBOT, and ROBOMACHINE divisions of the FANUC Group will unite to provide total solutions, and combine our efforts as a Group to provide products and services to customers throughout the world.
Since FANUC products are production goods, we will be thorough in applying our slogan, "Reliable, Predictable, Easy to Repair" in product development, to minimize downtime in our customers' factories and improve their operating rates. Also, as a supplier of production goods, we will fulfill our responsibilities to our customers by building secure and reliable production system.
Furthermore, we will practice our basic policy of "Service First" in providing FANUC's global standard of high-level services anywhere in the world, and "lifetime maintenance" for as long as our customers use our products.
The FANUC Group believes that IoT and AI are indispensable technologies for continuing to develop and launch highly competitive products in the market. By actively adopting these technologies in FA, ROBOT, and ROBOMACHINE products, we will further increase customers' manufacturing efficiency.
Although the current market conditions surrounding our Company are harsh, the FANUC Group
will implement initiatives from a long-term perspective, to make our corporate structure even
7
stronger by increasing product competitiveness, enhancing sales and support activities, as well as promoting automation and robotization of factories. In parallel, efforts will be made to reduce expenses and time, and streamline operations throughout the Company, as well as review equipment and facility investment plans according to priority.
The FANUC Group shall be thorough in pursuing "Strict Preciseness" and "Transparency," which are FANUC's basic principles, and unite as one to promote these measures. In this manner, we shall endeavor to gain more customer confidence and trust in the FANUC Group while adapting to dramatic changes in the environment, in our efforts to continue to grow forever.
3. Basic Way of Thinking Regarding the Choice of Accounting Standards
In consideration of enabling the comparison of consolidated financial statements for designated periods and comparison with other companies, FANUC will continue its policy of generating consolidated financial statements according to Japanese standards for the foreseeable future.
8
4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and bank deposits
607,155
405,861
Notes and accounts receivables, trade
106,204
85,266
Marketable securities
15,000
126,700
Finished goods
71,042
65,122
Work in progress
55,174
51,979
Raw materials and supplies
29,930
25,450
Other current assets
24,302
10,833
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,123)
(831)
Total current assets
907,684
770,380
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
301,179
310,060
Machinery and equipment
55,823
60,216
Land
145,885
146,085
Construction in progress
56,715
65,458
Other, net
14,974
15,317
Total property, plant and equipment
574,576
597,136
Intangible assets
9,603
10,219
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
86,674
83,337
Deferred income taxes
36,552
33,912
Net defined benefit asset
6,737
13,968
Others
3,970
4,003
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(456)
(456)
Total investments and other assets
133,477
134,764
Total noncurrent assets
717,656
742,119
Total assets
1,625,340
1,512,499
9
(Millions of yen)
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payables, trade
36,567
26,974
Accrued income taxes
15,007
9,270
Warranty reserves
8,215
8,306
Other current liabilities
75,278
56,413
Total current liabilities
135,067
100,963
Long-term liabilities
Net defined benefit liability
42,097
44,652
Other long-term liabilities
3,030
4,019
Total long-term liabilities
45,127
48,671
Total liabilities
180,194
149,634
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
69,014
69,014
Capital surplus
96,265
96,265
Retained earnings
1,380,439
1,351,122
Treasury stock, at cost
(91,040)
(127,822)
Total shareholders' equity
1,454,678
1,388,579
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
9,111
5,058
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(6,677)
(26,608)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(19,337)
(11,929)
Total accumulated other comprehensive
(16,903)
(33,479)
income
Non-controlling interests
7,371
7,765
Total net assets
1,445,146
1,362,865
Total liabilities and net assets
1,625,340
1,512,499
10
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Years ended March 31
2019
2020
Net sales
635,568
508,252
Cost of goods sold
369,761
326,095
Gross profit
265,807
182,157
Selling, general and administrative expenses
102,510
93,807
Operating income
163,297
88,350
Non-operating income
Interest income
4,195
3,861
Dividends income
1,510
1,444
Equity in earnings of affiliates
14,243
8,752
Miscellaneous income
4,222
2,733
Total non-operating income
24,170
16,790
Non-operating expenses
Removal expenses of noncurrent
1,955
971
assets
Loss on valuation of investment
47
454
securities
Donations
292
300
Miscellaneous expenses
1,714
599
Total non-operating expenses
4,008
2,324
Ordinary income
183,459
102,816
Extraordinary income
Gain on transfer of benefit obligation
25,081
－
relating to employees' pension fund
Total extraordinary income
25,081
－
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
－
1,973
Total extraordinary losses
－
1,973
Income before income taxes
208,540
100,843
Income taxes-current
48,977
24,450
Income taxes-deferred
4,794
1,776
Total taxes and others
53,771
26,226
Net income
154,769
74,617
Net income attributable to non-controlling
606
1,246
interests
Net income attributable to owners of parent
154,163
73,371
11
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Years ended March 31
2019
2020
Net income
154,769
74,617
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on
(3,979)
(4,053)
available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation
(1,946)
(18,634)
adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit
4,780
7,408
plans
Share of other comprehensive
income of affiliates accounted for
(4,267)
(1,961)
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(5,412)
(17,240)
Comprehensive income
149,357
57,377
Comprehensive income attributable
to:
Owners of parent
148,906
56,796
Non-controlling interests
451
581
12
(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets Year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Retained
Treasury stock,
Total
Common stock
Capital surplus
shareholders'
earnings
at cost
equity
Balance at March 31, 2018
69,014
96,265
1,398,977
(91,020)
1,473,236
Cumulative effects of
changes in accounting
－
policies
Restated balance
69,014
96,265
1,398,977
(91,020)
1,473,236
Changes during the year:
Dividends of surplus
(173,665)
(173,665)
Net income attributable
154,163
154,163
to owners of parent
Changes by merger
1,121
1,121
Purchase of treasury
(187)
(187)
stock
Disposal of treasury
6
4
10
stock
Retirement of treasury
(6)
(157)
163
－
stock
Net change except
shareholders' equity
during the year
Total changes during the
－
－
(18,538)
(20)
(18,558)
year
Balance at March 31, 2019
69,014
96,265
1,380,439
(91,040)
1,454,678
13
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-
Valuation
Foreign currency
Remeasurements
Total accumulated
controlling
Total net assets
difference on
translation
of defined benefit
other
interests
available-for-
comprehensive
adjustment
plans
sale securities
income
Balance at March 31, 2018
13,090
(619)
(24,117)
(11,646)
6,040
1,467,630
Cumulative
effects
of
changes in
accounting
－
policies
Restated balance
13,090
(619)
(24,117)
(11,646)
6,040
1,467,630
Changes during the year:
Dividends of surplus
(173,665)
Net income attributable
154,163
to owners of parent
Changes by merger
1,121
Purchase of treasury
(187)
stock
Disposal of treasury
10
stock
Retirement of treasury
－
stock
Net change except
shareholders' equity
(3,979)
(6,058)
4,780
(5,257)
1,331
(3,926)
during the year
Total changes
during
the
(3,979)
(6,058)
4,780
(5,257)
1,331
(22,484)
year
Balance at March 31, 2019
9,111
(6,677)
(19,337)
(16,903)
7,371
1,445,146
14
Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Treasury stock, at
Total
Common stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
shareholders'
cost
equity
Balance at March 31, 2019
69,014
96,265
1,380,439
(91,040)
1,454,678
Cumulative
effects of
changes in
accounting
(63)
(63)
policies
Restated balance
69,014
96,265
1,380,376
(91,040)
1,454,615
Changes during the year:
Dividends of surplus
(102,541)
(102,541)
Net income attributable
73,371
73,371
to owners of parent
Changes by merger
－
Purchase of treasury
(36,875)
(36,875)
stock
Disposal of treasury
4
5
9
stock
Retirement of treasury
(4)
(84)
88
－
stock
Net change except
shareholders' equity
during the year
Total changes during the
－
－
(29,254)
(36,782)
(66,036)
year
Balance at March 31, 2020
69,014
96,265
1,351,122
(127,822)
1,388,579
15
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-
Valuation
Foreign currency
Remeasurements
Total accumulated
controlling
Total net assets
difference on
translation
of defined benefit
other
interests
available-for-
comprehensive
adjustment
plans
sale securities
income
Balance at March 31, 2019
9,111
(6,677)
(19,337)
(16,903)
7,371
1,445,146
Cumulative
effects
of
changes in
accounting
(63)
policies
Restated balance
9,111
(6,677)
(19,337)
(16,903)
7,371
1,445,083
Changes during the year:
Dividends of surplus
(102,541)
Net income attributable
73,371
to owners of parent
Changes by merger
－
Purchase of treasury
(36,875)
stock
Disposal of treasury
9
stock
Retirement of treasury
－
stock
Net change except
shareholders' equity
(4,053)
(19,931)
7,408
(16,576)
394
(16,182)
during the year
Total changes
during
the
(4,053)
(19,931)
7,408
(16,576)
394
(82,218)
year
Balance at March 31, 2020
5,058
(26,608)
(11,929)
(33,479)
7,765
1,362,865
16
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
Years ended March 31
2019
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income taxes
208,540
100,843
Depreciation and amortization
39,709
45,913
Impairment loss
－
1,973
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful
(200)
(261)
accounts
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability
(25,320)
2,762
(Increase) decrease in net defined benefit asset
(6,732)
(7,456)
Interest and dividend income
(5,705)
(5,305)
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net
(14,243)
(8,752)
(Increase) decrease in receivables, trade
67,500
18,358
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(6,249)
10,288
Increase (decrease) in payables, trade
(16,393)
(8,646)
Other
3,855
14,118
Subtotal
244,762
163,835
Interest and dividends received
13,662
11,965
Income taxes paid
(79,985)
(29,655)
Other
(701)
(1,273)
Net cash provided by operating activities
177,738
144,872
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(60,142)
(32,248)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
67,357
28,672
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(125,324)
(75,429)
Other
(5,234)
(5,314)
Net cash used in investing activities
(123,343)
(84,319)
Cash flows from financing activities
Purchases of treasury stock
(183)
(36,870)
Dividends paid
(173,571)
(102,546)
Other
886
(1,310)
Net cash used in financing activities
(172,868)
(140,726)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(580)
(12,533)
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(119,053)
(92,706)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
725,903
607,714
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from
864
－
merger with unconsolidated subsidiaries
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
607,714
515,008
17
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
(Note on premise of a going concern) Not applicable
(Changes in Accounting Principles)
(Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases)
Subsidiaries which adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards have adopted IFRS
16 Leases (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 16") since this fiscal year 2019. As a result, lessees have recorded all leases, in principle, as assets and liabilities in the balance sheet.
The adoption of IFRS 16 is subject to transitional treatment, and the cumulative effect of the change in the accounting policy was recorded in retained earnings at the beginning of this fiscal year 2019.
The impact of the adoption of this accounting standard on the consolidated financial statements is immaterial.
(Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 606 － Revenue From Contracts With Customers)
Subsidiaries adopting the US-GAAP have started to apply Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (hereinafter referred to as "ASC 606") since this fiscal year 2019.
As a result of this change, revenue is recognized at the time the promised goods or services are transferred to the customer, in an amount that reflects the consideration expected to be received in exchange for the goods or services.
As a measure in applying this accounting standard, a method is adopted of recognizing the cumulative effects of applying this standard, adjusting retained earnings at the beginning of this fiscal year 2019.The impact of the adoption of this accounting standard on the consolidated financial statement is immaterial.
(Changes in presentation methods)
(Consolidated statement of income related)
In the previous consolidated fiscal year, "Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets" under "Non-operating expenses" was shown independently.
However, as its monetary significance has become negligible, starting from the current consolidating fiscal year, it is shown after including in "Miscellaneous expenses" under "Non-operating expenses".
Also, "Loss on valuation of investment securities" and "Donations" shown after including in "Miscellaneous expenses" under "Non-operating expenses" in the previous consolidated fiscal year. However as its monetary significance has become substantial, starting from the current consolidating fiscal year, it is shown independently.
For incorporating this revision of the presentation method, the consolidated financial statements for the previous consolidated fiscal year have been reclassified.
As a result, "Loss on sales and retirement of noncurrent assets" of ¥1,059 million and "Miscellaneous expenses" of ¥994 million shown under "Non-operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Loss on valuation of investment securities" of ¥47 million, "Donations" of ¥292 million and "Miscellaneous expenses" of ¥1,714 million.
(Segment information, etc.)
1. Segment information
Year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) and
Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
FANUC Group focuses on the development, production, and sales of CNC systems and related application products based on FANUC's CNC system technologies as a comprehensive supplier of
18
factory automation (FA) systems. Ultimately, FANUC CNC systems and the related application products are used in automated production systems.
FANUC Group uses CNCs and servo motors in all of its products. For this reason, the decision is made, taking into consideration the status of orders, sales and production of all products, in addition to the status of particular products.
As mentioned above, FANUC Group runs only one business segment based on the decision that the entire group makes for investment. Thus, the segment information is not stated herein.
2. Relevant information
Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
Information by product and service
(Millions of yen)
FA
ROBOT
ROBOMACHINE
Service
Total
Net sales to
unaffiliated
143,247
202,491
74,912
87,602
508,252
customers
Information by region
Net sales
(Millions of yen)
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia
Other
Total
117,134
125,121
99,157
162,941
3,899
508,252
Note: Net sales are broken down by country or region where customers are located.
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
As the amount of the property, plant and equipment, at cost located in Japan constitute more than 90% of those stated in the consolidated balance sheets, the statement on the information about them is omitted.
(Per share data)
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
(April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)
(April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
Net assets per share
7,417.70
yen
Net assets per share
7,064.22
yen
Net income per share
795.34
yen
Net income per share
381.89
yen
Net diluted income per share is not stated herein
Net diluted income per share is not stated herein
as there exist no dilutive shares.
as there exist no dilutive shares.
Note: Net income per share is calculated based on the following:
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
(April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)
(April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
Net income attributable to owners of
parent (Millions of yen)
154,163
73,371
Amount not accruing to common shares
(Millions of yen)
―
―
Net income attributable to owners of
parent, assigned to common share
(Millions of yen)
154,163
73,371
Average number of shares outstanding
(Thousands of share)
193,834
192,124
19
(Significant subsequent events)
(The Cancellation of Treasury Shares)
At a meeting held on April 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of FANUC CORPORATION resolved to cancel its treasury shares pursuant to the provision of Article 178 of the Company Act.
(1)
Class of shares to be cancelled
: Common shares
(2)
Number of shares to be cancelled
: 2,109,744shares
(1.03% of the shares outstanding before cancellation)
(3)
Date of cancellation
: May 29, 2020
(4) The number of outstanding shares after cancellation : 201,922,097 shares