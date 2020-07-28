Fanuc : Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results For the three months ended June 30, 2020
07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT
(TRANSLATION)
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Scheduled date of filing quarterly report: August 6, 2020
Scheduled date of commencing of dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(% represents changes from the previous corresponding Three-month period.)
Three months
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
attributable to owners
ended June 30
of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
2020
109,260
(18.8)
11,078
(61.3)
13,140
(59.0)
9,091
(61.0)
2019
134,634
(26.4)
28,595
(47.5)
32,063
(47.2)
23,282
(47.9)
Note: Consolidated
comprehensive income: April-June 2020:
¥12,650 million (6.3)%
April-June 2019: ¥13,503 million (69.0)%
Three months
Net income
Net income
per share
ended June 30
per share
(diluted)
2020
Yen
Yen
47.39
-
2019
120.75
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2020
1,475,032
1,342,173
90.4
March 31, 2020
1,512,499
1,362,865
89.6
1,355,100 million
(Reference) Equity: June 30, 2020: ¥1,334,097 million
March 31, 2020: ¥
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Full year
Dividends
FY2019
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
125.35
-
174.65
300.00
FY2020
-
FY2020
-
-
-
-
(forecast)
Note: We have not changed the forecasts of dividends from the latest ones.
Note: The year-end dividends for the year ended March 31, 2020 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥103.79 and special dividends of ¥70.86.
Note: The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability.
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(% for the 2Q cumulative period and for the full year represent changes from the same quarter of the previous
fiscal year and changes from the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
2nd Quarter
212,400
(18.6)
20,400
(58.4)
25,900
(54.6)
18,700
(53.5)
97.48
(Cumulative)
Fiscal period
423,300
(16.7)
38,500 (56.4)
47,700 (53.6)
34,500
(53.0)
179.85
Note: We have
changed the forecasts
of financial results
from the latest ones.
Note: Actual results may differ from these forecasts, subject to various conditions, including how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread, and when the pandemic will end. We will promptly publish new information, which may greatly affect actual results if any, upon their availability.
*Notes
(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specific subsidiaries that caused change in scope of consolidation) : No
(2) Adoption of Simplified and Specifically Applied Accounting Method for Quarterly
Consolidated Financial Reporting
:
No
(3) Changes in Accounting Principles and Accounting Estimates, and Revisions/Restatements
1.
Changes associated with changes in accounting standards
:
No
2.
Changes in accounting principles other than 1
:
No
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
:
No
4.
Revisions/restatements
:
No
(4) Number of shares outstanding (Common shares)
1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stocks)
204,031,841
June 30, 2020
201,922,097
March 31, 2020
shares
shares
2. Number of treasury stocks
10,097,565
March 31, 2020
12,205,848
June 30, 2020
shares
shares
3. Average number of shares during the period
April-June 2019
192,813,688
April-June 2020
191,825,011
shares
shares
The report of the quarterly financial results is not subject to audit by certified public accountant or audit firm.
Any forward looking statements such as financial forecasts described in this report are subject to uncertain factors such as supply and demand trends, industry competition, economic conditions, and others in major markets. Actual results may differ from these forecasts. The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and the year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability.
1. Results of Operations and Financial Position
(1) Results of Operations
Regarding the circumstances surrounding the FANUC Group during the first quarter (from April 1 to June 30, 2020), the market conditions became even harsher, due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) amid the ongoing reduction in capital investment stemming from the impact of the trade friction between the United States and China and other factors. Under these circumstances, the FANUC Group has striven to maintain delivery of products and service activities for our customers while placing highest priority on preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, to deal with the current strenuous market conditions, we have steadily fortified our corporate structure by reducing expenses, reviewing unnecessary and non-urgent capital investment, and streamlining business operations.
During the three months from April to June 2020, FANUC posted consolidated net sales totaling ¥109,260 million, down 18.8%, consolidated ordinary income totaling ¥13,140 million, down 59.0%, and net income attributable to owners of parent totaling ¥9,091 million, down 61.0%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
An overview of the results for each business division is as follows:
In the FA Division, in the machine tool industry, the primary market for FANUC CNC systems, although demand recovered and remained solid in China, demands in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan remained sluggish. In addition, demand declined in Europe and India as well, where the impact of lockdowns was significant. With regard to our lasers, there was a slowdown in demand, and competition with overseas manufacturers is further intensifying. As a result, net sales in the FA Division totaled ¥34,848 million, down 19.9% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
In the Robot Division, although sales for the automobile industries in the Americas were slow, sales for the general industries were solid. Sales mainly for the IT-related industry in China remained favorable. However, sales remained sluggish in Japan and Europe. As a result, net sales in the Robot Division totaled ¥40,630 million, down 13.7% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
In the Robomachine Division, although demand for ROBODRILLs (compact machining centers) for the computer and tablet markets in China remained positive, sales declined due to decreased demand in other regions and markets. Although sales of ROBOSHOTs (electric injection molding machines) also decreased compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, we focused efforts on expanding sales mainly in the medical market. With regard to ROBOCUTs (wire-cut electric discharge machines), sales also declined. As a result, net sales in the Robomachine Division totaled ¥18,367 million, down 16.8% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
In the Service Division, lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in countries throughout the world, brought about closure of customers' factories, decrease in factories' operating rates among others, resulting in the decrease in requests for our services. As a result, net sales in the Service Division totaled ¥15,415 million, down 29.8% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Financial Position
Total assets were ¥1,475,032 million, down ¥37,467 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total liabilities were ¥132,859 million, down ¥16,775 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total net assets were ¥1,342,173 million, down ¥20,692 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
We cancelled our treasury shares exceeding the 5% of the total number of issued shares (2,109,744 shares, ¥22,095 million) on May 29, 2020, based on the shareholder return policy that we announced on April 24, 2019. (This policy is written in the Consolidated Annual Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2019) (There was no effect on the amount of total net assets.)
(3) Financial Results Forecasts
Regarding the consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, since it has been difficult to reasonably estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread and when the pandemic will end, only the forecast for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021 was disclosed on April 24, 2020, and not the full-year forecast.
At this time, we have decided to revise the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, and announce the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the full-year, based on calculations considering the foreseeable impact of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the FANUC Group.
However actual results may differ from these forecasts, subject to various conditions, including how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread, and when the pandemic will end. We will promptly publish new information, which may greatly affect actual results if any, upon their availability.
For the first half of the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020)
(Millions of yen)
Previous forecast
Comparison with
(released on
New forecast
Previous forecast (%)
April 24, 2020)
Net sales
197,900
212,400
7.3
Operating income
18,900
20,400
7.9
Ordinary income
23,100
25,900
12.1
Net income
16,400
18,700
14.0
attributable to owners
of parent
For the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen)
Previous forecast
New forecast
Comparison with
(released on
Previous forecast (%)
April 24, 2020)
Net sales
-
423,300
-
Operating income
-
38,500
-
Ordinary income
-
47,700
-
Net income
-
34,500
-
attributable to owners
of parent
Note: The currency rate applied to the period from July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 is averaged at 100 yen/US dollar and 115 yen/Euro.
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and bank deposits
405,861
373,075
Notes and accounts receivables, trade
85,266
84,621
Marketable securities
126,700
126,600
Finished goods
65,122
69,004
Work in progress
51,979
47,465
Raw materials and supplies
25,450
27,839
Other current assets
10,833
11,751
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(831)
(751)
Total current assets
770,380
739,604
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
310,060
316,269
Land
146,085
146,579
Other, net
140,991
130,061
Total property, plant and equipment
597,136
592,909
Intangible assets
10,219
9,893
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
83,337
84,170
Others
51,883
48,913
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(456)
(457)
Total investments and other assets
134,764
132,626
Total noncurrent assets
742,119
735,428
Total assets
1,512,499
1,475,032
(Millions of yen)
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payables, trade
26,974
25,529
Accrued income taxes
9,270
4,809
Warranty reserves
8,306
8,003
Other current liabilities
56,413
45,668
Total current liabilities
100,963
84,009
Long-term liabilities
Net defined benefit liability
44,652
44,862
Other long-term liabilities
4,019
3,988
Total long-term liabilities
48,671
48,850
Total liabilities
149,634
132,859
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
69,014
69,014
Capital surplus
96,265
96,265
Retained earnings
1,351,122
1,304,963
Treasury stock, at cost
(127,822)
(105,753)
Total shareholders' equity
1,388,579
1,364,489
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
5,058
8,352
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(26,608)
(27,256)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(11,929)
(11,488)
Total accumulated other comprehensive
(33,479)
(30,392)
income
Non-controlling interests
7,765
8,076
Total net assets
1,362,865
1,342,173
Total liabilities and net assets
1,512,499
1,475,032
(2) Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income and
Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
134,634
109,260
Cost of goods sold
82,153
77,782
Gross profit
52,481
31,478
Selling, general and administrative expenses
23,886
20,400
Operating income
28,595
11,078
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,067
729
Dividends income
537
184
Equity in earnings of affiliates
2,259
1,447
Miscellaneous income
868
566
Total non-operating income
4,731
2,926
Non-operating expenses
Removal expenses of noncurrent assets
363
138
Donations
62
215
Foreign exchange losses
747
448
Miscellaneous expenses
91
63
Total non-operating expenses
1,263
864
Ordinary income
32,063
13,140
Income before income taxes
32,063
13,140
Income taxes-current
5,924
2,615
Income taxes-deferred
2,532
1,002
Total taxes and others
8,456
3,617
Net income
23,607
9,523
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
325
432
Net income attributable to owners of parent
23,282
9,091
Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net income
23,607
9,523
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
345
3,294
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted for using equity method
(11,892)1,142
772441
671(1,750)
Total other comprehensive income
(10,104)
3,127
Comprehensive income for the three months ended
13,503
12,650
June 30
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of parent
13,540
12,177
Non-controlling interests
(37)
473
3. Other Information
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specific subsidiaries that caused change in scope of
consolidation):
None
(2)
Adoption of Simplified and Specifically Applied Accounting Method
for Quarterly Consolidated Financial Reporting:
None
(3)
Changes in Accounting Principles and Accounting Estimates, and
Revisions/Restatements:
None
(4)
Note on Premise of a Going Concern:
None
Note on the Substantial Change in Shareholders' Equity:
As resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on April 24, 2020, the Company cancelled 2,109,744 treasury shares on May 29, 2020. As a result, the Company's retained earnings and treasury stock each decreased by ¥22,095 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020.