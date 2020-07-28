Log in
Fanuc : Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results For the three months ended June 30, 2020

07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT

(TRANSLATION)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results

(based on Japanese standards)

For the three months ended June 30, 2020

July 28, 2020

Company name: FANUC CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

6954

URL: https://www.fanuc.co.jp/eindex.html

Representative: (Title) President

(Name) Kenji Yamaguchi

Contact:

(Title) Manager, Public Relations

(Name) Keisuke Fujii TEL: (0555)845555

Scheduled date of filing quarterly report: August 6, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing of dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(% represents changes from the previous corresponding Three-month period.)

Three months

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to owners

ended June 30

of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

2020

109,260

(18.8)

11,078

(61.3)

13,140

(59.0)

9,091

(61.0)

2019

134,634

(26.4)

28,595

(47.5)

32,063

(47.2)

23,282

(47.9)

Note: Consolidated

comprehensive income: April-June 2020:

¥12,650 million (6.3)%

April-June 2019: ¥13,503 million (69.0)%

Three months

Net income

Net income

per share

ended June 30

per share

(diluted)

2020

Yen

Yen

47.39

-

2019

120.75

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2020

1,475,032

1,342,173

90.4

March 31, 2020

1,512,499

1,362,865

89.6

1,355,100 million

(Reference) Equity: June 30, 2020: ¥1,334,097 million

March 31, 2020: ¥

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Full year

Dividends

FY2019

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

125.35

-

174.65

300.00

FY2020

-

FY2020

-

-

-

-

(forecast)

Note: We have not changed the forecasts of dividends from the latest ones.

Note: The year-end dividends for the year ended March 31, 2020 consist of ordinary dividends of ¥103.79 and special dividends of ¥70.86.

Note: The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability.

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(% for the 2Q cumulative period and for the full year represent changes from the same quarter of the previous

fiscal year and changes from the previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

2nd Quarter

212,400

(18.6)

20,400

(58.4)

25,900

(54.6)

18,700

(53.5)

97.48

(Cumulative)

Fiscal period

423,300

(16.7)

38,500 (56.4)

47,700 (53.6)

34,500

(53.0)

179.85

Note: We have

changed the forecasts

of financial results

from the latest ones.

Note: Actual results may differ from these forecasts, subject to various conditions, including how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread, and when the pandemic will end. We will promptly publish new information, which may greatly affect actual results if any, upon their availability.

*Notes

(1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specific subsidiaries that caused change in scope of consolidation) : No

(2) Adoption of Simplified and Specifically Applied Accounting Method for Quarterly

Consolidated Financial Reporting

:

No

(3) Changes in Accounting Principles and Accounting Estimates, and Revisions/Restatements

1.

Changes associated with changes in accounting standards

:

No

2.

Changes in accounting principles other than 1

:

No

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

:

No

4.

Revisions/restatements

:

No

(4) Number of shares outstanding (Common shares)

1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stocks)

204,031,841

June 30, 2020

201,922,097

March 31, 2020

shares

shares

2. Number of treasury stocks

10,097,565

March 31, 2020

12,205,848

June 30, 2020

shares

shares

3. Average number of shares during the period

April-June 2019

192,813,688

April-June 2020

191,825,011

shares

shares

  • The report of the quarterly financial results is not subject to audit by certified public accountant or audit firm.
  • Any forward looking statements such as financial forecasts described in this report are subject to uncertain factors such as supply and demand trends, industry competition, economic conditions, and others in major markets. Actual results may differ from these forecasts. The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and the year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability.

Table of Contents of Accompanying Documents

1.

Results of Operations and Financial Position

2

(1)

Results of Operations

2

(2)

Financial Position

3

(3)

Financial Results Forecasts

3

2.

Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

5

(1)

Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheet

5

(2)

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income and

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income

7

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income

7

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income

8

3.

Other Information

9

(1)

Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the period

9

  1. Adoption of Simplified and Specifically Applied Accounting

Method for Quarterly Consolidated Financial Reporting

9

  1. Changes in Accounting Principles and Accounting Estimates, and

Revisions/Restatements

9

(4)

Note on Premise of a Going Concern

9

(5)

Note on the Substantial Change in Shareholders' Equity

9

1

1. Results of Operations and Financial Position

(1) Results of Operations

Regarding the circumstances surrounding the FANUC Group during the first quarter (from April 1 to June 30, 2020), the market conditions became even harsher, due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) amid the ongoing reduction in capital investment stemming from the impact of the trade friction between the United States and China and other factors. Under these circumstances, the FANUC Group has striven to maintain delivery of products and service activities for our customers while placing highest priority on preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, to deal with the current strenuous market conditions, we have steadily fortified our corporate structure by reducing expenses, reviewing unnecessary and non-urgent capital investment, and streamlining business operations.

During the three months from April to June 2020, FANUC posted consolidated net sales totaling ¥109,260 million, down 18.8%, consolidated ordinary income totaling ¥13,140 million, down 59.0%, and net income attributable to owners of parent totaling ¥9,091 million, down 61.0%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

An overview of the results for each business division is as follows:

In the FA Division, in the machine tool industry, the primary market for FANUC CNC systems, although demand recovered and remained solid in China, demands in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan remained sluggish. In addition, demand declined in Europe and India as well, where the impact of lockdowns was significant. With regard to our lasers, there was a slowdown in demand, and competition with overseas manufacturers is further intensifying. As a result, net sales in the FA Division totaled ¥34,848 million, down 19.9% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In the Robot Division, although sales for the automobile industries in the Americas were slow, sales for the general industries were solid. Sales mainly for the IT-related industry in China remained favorable. However, sales remained sluggish in Japan and Europe. As a result, net sales in the Robot Division totaled ¥40,630 million, down 13.7% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In the Robomachine Division, although demand for ROBODRILLs (compact machining centers) for the computer and tablet markets in China remained positive, sales declined due to decreased demand in other regions and markets. Although sales of ROBOSHOTs (electric injection molding machines) also decreased compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, we focused efforts on expanding sales mainly in the medical market. With regard to ROBOCUTs (wire-cut electric discharge machines), sales also declined. As a result, net sales in the Robomachine Division totaled ¥18,367 million, down 16.8% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

2

In the Service Division, lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in countries throughout the world, brought about closure of customers' factories, decrease in factories' operating rates among others, resulting in the decrease in requests for our services. As a result, net sales in the Service Division totaled ¥15,415 million, down 29.8% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Financial Position

Total assets were ¥1,475,032 million, down ¥37,467 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.

Total liabilities were ¥132,859 million, down ¥16,775 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.

Total net assets were ¥1,342,173 million, down ¥20,692 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.

We cancelled our treasury shares exceeding the 5% of the total number of issued shares (2,109,744 shares, ¥22,095 million) on May 29, 2020, based on the shareholder return policy that we announced on April 24, 2019. (This policy is written in the Consolidated Annual Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2019) (There was no effect on the amount of total net assets.)

(3) Financial Results Forecasts

Regarding the consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, since it has been difficult to reasonably estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread and when the pandemic will end, only the forecast for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021 was disclosed on April 24, 2020, and not the full-year forecast.

At this time, we have decided to revise the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, and announce the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the full-year, based on calculations considering the foreseeable impact of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the FANUC Group.

However actual results may differ from these forecasts, subject to various conditions, including how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread, and when the pandemic will end. We will promptly publish new information, which may greatly affect actual results if any, upon their availability.

3

For the first half of the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Previous forecast

Comparison with

(released on

New forecast

Previous forecast (%)

April 24, 2020)

Net sales

197,900

212,400

7.3

Operating income

18,900

20,400

7.9

Ordinary income

23,100

25,900

12.1

Net income

16,400

18,700

14.0

attributable to owners

of parent

For the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Previous forecast

New forecast

Comparison with

(released on

Previous forecast (%)

April 24, 2020)

Net sales

-

423,300

-

Operating income

-

38,500

-

Ordinary income

-

47,700

-

Net income

-

34,500

-

attributable to owners

of parent

Note: The currency rate applied to the period from July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 is averaged at 100 yen/US dollar and 115 yen/Euro.

4

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and bank deposits

405,861

373,075

Notes and accounts receivables, trade

85,266

84,621

Marketable securities

126,700

126,600

Finished goods

65,122

69,004

Work in progress

51,979

47,465

Raw materials and supplies

25,450

27,839

Other current assets

10,833

11,751

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(831)

(751)

Total current assets

770,380

739,604

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

310,060

316,269

Land

146,085

146,579

Other, net

140,991

130,061

Total property, plant and equipment

597,136

592,909

Intangible assets

10,219

9,893

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

83,337

84,170

Others

51,883

48,913

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(456)

(457)

Total investments and other assets

134,764

132,626

Total noncurrent assets

742,119

735,428

Total assets

1,512,499

1,475,032

5

(Millions of yen)

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payables, trade

26,974

25,529

Accrued income taxes

9,270

4,809

Warranty reserves

8,306

8,003

Other current liabilities

56,413

45,668

Total current liabilities

100,963

84,009

Long-term liabilities

Net defined benefit liability

44,652

44,862

Other long-term liabilities

4,019

3,988

Total long-term liabilities

48,671

48,850

Total liabilities

149,634

132,859

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

69,014

69,014

Capital surplus

96,265

96,265

Retained earnings

1,351,122

1,304,963

Treasury stock, at cost

(127,822)

(105,753)

Total shareholders' equity

1,388,579

1,364,489

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

5,058

8,352

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(26,608)

(27,256)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(11,929)

(11,488)

Total accumulated other comprehensive

(33,479)

(30,392)

income

Non-controlling interests

7,765

8,076

Total net assets

1,362,865

1,342,173

Total liabilities and net assets

1,512,499

1,475,032

6

(2) Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income and

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

134,634

109,260

Cost of goods sold

82,153

77,782

Gross profit

52,481

31,478

Selling, general and administrative expenses

23,886

20,400

Operating income

28,595

11,078

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,067

729

Dividends income

537

184

Equity in earnings of affiliates

2,259

1,447

Miscellaneous income

868

566

Total non-operating income

4,731

2,926

Non-operating expenses

Removal expenses of noncurrent assets

363

138

Donations

62

215

Foreign exchange losses

747

448

Miscellaneous expenses

91

63

Total non-operating expenses

1,263

864

Ordinary income

32,063

13,140

Income before income taxes

32,063

13,140

Income taxes-current

5,924

2,615

Income taxes-deferred

2,532

1,002

Total taxes and others

8,456

3,617

Net income

23,607

9,523

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

325

432

Net income attributable to owners of parent

23,282

9,091

7

Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net income

23,607

9,523

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

345

3,294

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted for using equity method

(11,892)1,142

772441

671(1,750)

Total other comprehensive income

(10,104)

3,127

Comprehensive income for the three months ended

13,503

12,650

June 30

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

13,540

12,177

Non-controlling interests

(37)

473

8

3. Other Information

  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the period
    (changes in specific subsidiaries that caused change in scope of

consolidation):

None

(2)

Adoption of Simplified and Specifically Applied Accounting Method

for Quarterly Consolidated Financial Reporting:

None

(3)

Changes in Accounting Principles and Accounting Estimates, and

Revisions/Restatements:

None

(4)

Note on Premise of a Going Concern:

None

  1. Note on the Substantial Change in Shareholders' Equity:
    As resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on April 24, 2020, the Company cancelled 2,109,744 treasury shares on May 29, 2020. As a result, the Company's retained earnings and treasury stock each decreased by ¥22,095 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

9

Disclaimer

Fanuc Corporation published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:05:19 UTC
