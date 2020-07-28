Fanuc : Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results For the three months ended June 30, 2020 0 07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

Any forward looking statements such as financial forecasts described in this report are subject to uncertain factors such as supply and demand trends, industry competition, economic conditions, and others in major markets. Actual results may differ from these forecasts. The forecasts of the 2nd quarter-end and the year-end dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, will be disclosed promptly upon their availability. Table of Contents of Accompanying Documents 1. Results of Operations and Financial Position 2 (1) Results of Operations 2 (2) Financial Position 3 (3) Financial Results Forecasts 3 2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements 5 (1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheet 5 (2) Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income 7 Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income 7 Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income 8 3. Other Information 9 (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the period 9 Adoption of Simplified and Specifically Applied Accounting Method for Quarterly Consolidated Financial Reporting 9 Changes in Accounting Principles and Accounting Estimates, and Revisions/Restatements 9 (4) Note on Premise of a Going Concern 9 (5) Note on the Substantial Change in Shareholders' Equity 9 1 1. Results of Operations and Financial Position (1) Results of Operations Regarding the circumstances surrounding the FANUC Group during the first quarter (from April 1 to June 30, 2020), the market conditions became even harsher, due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) amid the ongoing reduction in capital investment stemming from the impact of the trade friction between the United States and China and other factors. Under these circumstances, the FANUC Group has striven to maintain delivery of products and service activities for our customers while placing highest priority on preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, to deal with the current strenuous market conditions, we have steadily fortified our corporate structure by reducing expenses, reviewing unnecessary and non-urgent capital investment, and streamlining business operations. During the three months from April to June 2020, FANUC posted consolidated net sales totaling ¥109,260 million, down 18.8%, consolidated ordinary income totaling ¥13,140 million, down 59.0%, and net income attributable to owners of parent totaling ¥9,091 million, down 61.0%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. An overview of the results for each business division is as follows: In the FA Division, in the machine tool industry, the primary market for FANUC CNC systems, although demand recovered and remained solid in China, demands in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan remained sluggish. In addition, demand declined in Europe and India as well, where the impact of lockdowns was significant. With regard to our lasers, there was a slowdown in demand, and competition with overseas manufacturers is further intensifying. As a result, net sales in the FA Division totaled ¥34,848 million, down 19.9% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. In the Robot Division, although sales for the automobile industries in the Americas were slow, sales for the general industries were solid. Sales mainly for the IT-related industry in China remained favorable. However, sales remained sluggish in Japan and Europe. As a result, net sales in the Robot Division totaled ¥40,630 million, down 13.7% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. In the Robomachine Division, although demand for ROBODRILLs (compact machining centers) for the computer and tablet markets in China remained positive, sales declined due to decreased demand in other regions and markets. Although sales of ROBOSHOTs (electric injection molding machines) also decreased compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, we focused efforts on expanding sales mainly in the medical market. With regard to ROBOCUTs (wire-cut electric discharge machines), sales also declined. As a result, net sales in the Robomachine Division totaled ¥18,367 million, down 16.8% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. 2 In the Service Division, lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in countries throughout the world, brought about closure of customers' factories, decrease in factories' operating rates among others, resulting in the decrease in requests for our services. As a result, net sales in the Service Division totaled ¥15,415 million, down 29.8% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. (2) Financial Position Total assets were ¥1,475,032 million, down ¥37,467 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Total liabilities were ¥132,859 million, down ¥16,775 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Total net assets were ¥1,342,173 million, down ¥20,692 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. We cancelled our treasury shares exceeding the 5% of the total number of issued shares (2,109,744 shares, ¥22,095 million) on May 29, 2020, based on the shareholder return policy that we announced on April 24, 2019. (This policy is written in the Consolidated Annual Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2019) (There was no effect on the amount of total net assets.) (3) Financial Results Forecasts Regarding the consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, since it has been difficult to reasonably estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread and when the pandemic will end, only the forecast for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021 was disclosed on April 24, 2020, and not the full-year forecast. At this time, we have decided to revise the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, and announce the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the full-year, based on calculations considering the foreseeable impact of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the FANUC Group. However actual results may differ from these forecasts, subject to various conditions, including how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread, and when the pandemic will end. We will promptly publish new information, which may greatly affect actual results if any, upon their availability. 3 For the first half of the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020) (Millions of yen) Previous forecast Comparison with (released on New forecast Previous forecast (%) April 24, 2020) Net sales 197,900 212,400 7.3 Operating income 18,900 20,400 7.9 Ordinary income 23,100 25,900 12.1 Net income 16,400 18,700 14.0 attributable to owners of parent For the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021) (Millions of yen) Previous forecast New forecast Comparison with (released on Previous forecast (%) April 24, 2020) Net sales - 423,300 - Operating income - 38,500 - Ordinary income - 47,700 - Net income - 34,500 - attributable to owners of parent Note: The currency rate applied to the period from July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 is averaged at 100 yen/US dollar and 115 yen/Euro. 4 2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheet (Millions of yen) March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and bank deposits 405,861 373,075 Notes and accounts receivables, trade 85,266 84,621 Marketable securities 126,700 126,600 Finished goods 65,122 69,004 Work in progress 51,979 47,465 Raw materials and supplies 25,450 27,839 Other current assets 10,833 11,751 Allowance for doubtful accounts (831) (751) Total current assets 770,380 739,604 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 310,060 316,269 Land 146,085 146,579 Other, net 140,991 130,061 Total property, plant and equipment 597,136 592,909 Intangible assets 10,219 9,893 Investments and other assets Investment securities 83,337 84,170 Others 51,883 48,913 Allowance for doubtful accounts (456) (457) Total investments and other assets 134,764 132,626 Total noncurrent assets 742,119 735,428 Total assets 1,512,499 1,475,032 5 (Millions of yen) March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payables, trade 26,974 25,529 Accrued income taxes 9,270 4,809 Warranty reserves 8,306 8,003 Other current liabilities 56,413 45,668 Total current liabilities 100,963 84,009 Long-term liabilities Net defined benefit liability 44,652 44,862 Other long-term liabilities 4,019 3,988 Total long-term liabilities 48,671 48,850 Total liabilities 149,634 132,859 Net assets Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,014 69,014 Capital surplus 96,265 96,265 Retained earnings 1,351,122 1,304,963 Treasury stock, at cost (127,822) (105,753) Total shareholders' equity 1,388,579 1,364,489 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 5,058 8,352 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment (26,608) (27,256) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (11,929) (11,488) Total accumulated other comprehensive (33,479) (30,392) income Non-controlling interests 7,765 8,076 Total net assets 1,362,865 1,342,173 Total liabilities and net assets 1,512,499 1,475,032 6 (2) Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Income (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net sales 134,634 109,260 Cost of goods sold 82,153 77,782 Gross profit 52,481 31,478 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,886 20,400 Operating income 28,595 11,078 Non-operating income Interest income 1,067 729 Dividends income 537 184 Equity in earnings of affiliates 2,259 1,447 Miscellaneous income 868 566 Total non-operating income 4,731 2,926 Non-operating expenses Removal expenses of noncurrent assets 363 138 Donations 62 215 Foreign exchange losses 747 448 Miscellaneous expenses 91 63 Total non-operating expenses 1,263 864 Ordinary income 32,063 13,140 Income before income taxes 32,063 13,140 Income taxes-current 5,924 2,615 Income taxes-deferred 2,532 1,002 Total taxes and others 8,456 3,617 Net income 23,607 9,523 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 325 432 Net income attributable to owners of parent 23,282 9,091 7 Consolidated Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net income 23,607 9,523 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 345 3,294 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted for using equity method (11,892)1,142 772441 671(1,750) Total other comprehensive income (10,104) 3,127 Comprehensive income for the three months ended 13,503 12,650 June 30 Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of parent 13,540 12,177 Non-controlling interests (37) 473 8 3. Other Information Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specific subsidiaries that caused change in scope of consolidation): None (2) Adoption of Simplified and Specifically Applied Accounting Method for Quarterly Consolidated Financial Reporting: None (3) Changes in Accounting Principles and Accounting Estimates, and Revisions/Restatements: None (4) Note on Premise of a Going Concern: None Note on the Substantial Change in Shareholders' Equity:

As resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on April 24, 2020, the Company cancelled 2,109,744 treasury shares on May 29, 2020. As a result, the Company's retained earnings and treasury stock each decreased by ¥22,095 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. 9 Attachments Original document

