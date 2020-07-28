Fanuc : Financial Results for the three months Ended June 30, 2020
0
07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT
（TRANSLATION）
Financial Results for the three months
Ended June 30, 2020
ＦＡＮＵＣ ＣＯＲＰＯＲＡＴＩＯＮ
1
July 28, 2020
Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter (3 months) of FY2020
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020
1Q
4Q
1Q
Change from
Change from
(Billions of Yen)
(Apr～Jun)
(Jan～Mar)
（Apr～Jun）
1Q of FY2019
4Q of FY2019
Net sales
134.6
121.8
109.3
-18.8%
-10.3%
Cost of goods sold
82.1
79.2
77.8
-5.3%
-1.7%
【
to Net sales
】
61.0%
65.0%
71.2%
Operating income
28.6
19.7
11.1
-61.3%
-43.9%
【
to Net sales
】
21.2%
16.2%
10.1%
Ordinary income
32.1
23.1
13.1
-59.0%
-43.1%
【
to Net sales
】
23.8%
19.0%
12.0%
Net income
23.3
16.8
9.1
-61.0%
-46.0%
【
to Net sales
】
17.3%
13.8%
8.3%
FX Rate
107.62
Yen/1USD
109.90
108.92
-2.1%
-1.2%
Yen/1EUR
123.49
120.11
118.48
-4.1%
-1.4%
Quarterly Changes in Consolidated Sales and Profit/Loss
Service by Region1.0 0.1
Consolidated Sales by Division
*（Billions of Yen） 180
160
140 134.6
120 21.9
100 22.1
126.4 125.5
22.9 21.8
18.7 17.2
121.8
21.0
16.9
*
FY2020 1Q
*
*
FA by Region
0.1
8.7
9.9
25%
28%
37%
0.9
2.3
13.0
109.3
-10.3%
Robot by Region
15.4
-26.6%
1.5 0.5
4.2
18.4
8.4%
10%
80
60
40
47.1
51.5 54.0
50.0
11.8
29%
14.0
34%
40.6
-18.7%
21%
8.7
Robomachine by Region
3.2
0.1
3.0
20 43.5
0
FY2019
1Q
33.3 32.6
FY2019
FY2019
2Q
3Q
33.8
FY2019
4Q
34.8
3.0%
17% 16%
1.8
10%
FY2020
Change from
42%
14%
2.5
7.7
1Q
Previous Period
FA
Robot
Robomachine
Service
Results for the 1st Quarter (3 months) 〔Comparison with FY2019 4Q〕
・FA
→ Sales increased in China. Sales decreased in Japan, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan and
India.
・Robot
→ Sales decreased in Japan, the Americas and Europe. Sales increased in China.
・Robomachine → Sales of ROBODRILL in China increased. Sales of ROBOSHOT increased in Japan, the
1.0
29%
3.9 25%
33%
※The consolidated net sales does not include the service
4.4business in China, which is operated by the equitymethod affiliates.
5.0
Americas and China. Sales of ROBOCUT decreased.
・Service → Sales decreased in many regions due to the effects of lockdowns and other factors.
Japan
The Americas
Europe
China
Asia(Excluding China)
ROW
*
*
4
July 28, 2020
Consolidated Sales by Region
*
*
(Billions of Yen)
180
160
134.6
126.4
125.5
140
0.9
121.8
109.3
-10.3%
1.0
1.0
1.0
120
21.5
1.0
19.0
15.6
18.3
100
24.1
18.3
21.9
14.4
-21.2%
24.3
80
33.4
23.7
37.7%
27.6
25.1
22.8
60
28.0
32.4
33.6
17.4
-23.9%
40
31.1
21.7
-30.2%
20
32.5
32.0
28.3
24.3
-11.7%
21.4
0
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020
Change from
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Previous Period
Japan
The Americas
Europe
China
Asia(Excluding China)
ROW
Results for*the 1st Quarter (3 months) 〔Comparison with FY2019 4Q〕
*
・Japan
→ Sales of FA, Robot, ROBODRILL and ROBOCUT decreased. Sales of ROBOSHOT increased.
・The Americas
→ Sales of Robot decreased due to postponement of a large-scale business deal. Sales of ROBOSHOT increased.
・Europe
→ Sales of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.
・China
→ Sales of FA, Robot and Robomachine increased.
・Asia (Excluding China) → Sales of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.
.
5
July 28, 2020
Consolidated Orders by Division
*(Billions of Yen)
*
180
160
140
137.1
126.5
123.4
22.1
118.5
120
21.3
108.4
-14- ..9%3％
22.9
20.9
21.7
100
15.1
17.2
--3228..3%9％
17.2
16.2
16.5
80
-3.9%
60
56.1
53.6
46.5
51.8
43.9
-15.3%
40
20
38.0
29.7
34.1
36.3
32.9
-9.2%
0
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020
Change from
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Previous Period
FA
Robot
Robomachine
Service
*
*
Results for the 1st Quarter (3 months) 〔Comparison with FY2019 4Q〕
・FA
→ Orders decreased in Japan, Europe, South Korea and India. Orders increased in China.
・Robot
→ Orders decreased in Japan, the Americas and Europe. Orders increased in China and Taiwan.
・Robomachine → Orders of ROBODRILL in China increased. Orders of ROBOSHOT decreased in China and Taiwan and increased
in the Americas. Orders of ROBOCUT decreased.
・Service
→ Orders decreased in many regions due to the effects of lockdowns and other factors.
6
July 28, 2020
Consolidated Orders by Region
*(Billions of Yen)
*
180
160
137.1
126.5
140
0.9
123.4
118.5
108.4
1.0
-
.9%％
120
20.2
1.0
1.2
-14.3
19.7
0.6
22.1
14.9
16.1
100
18.6
12.5
-36.7%
24.6
22.4
80
27.6
35.5
23.7
41.1%％
25.1
22.9
44.0
60
17.3
-24.3%
36.1
35.7
35.7
40
28.2
24.3
-32.0%
20
30.2
29.5
25.5
22.6
18.3
0
-19.3%
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020
Change from
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Previous Period
Japan
The Americas
Europe
China
Asia(Excluding China)
ROW
Results for the 1st Quarter (3 months) 〔Comparison with FY2019 4Q〕
・Japan
→ Orders of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.
・The Americas
→ Orders of Robot decreased as a reaction to large orders in the previous quarter. Orders of ROBOSHOT increased.
・Europe
→ Orders of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.
・China
→ Orders of FA, Robot and Robomachine increased.
・Asia (Excluding China) → Orders of FA decreased in South Korea and India. Orders of Robomachine decreased.
.
7
July 28, 2020
Capital Investment ・Depreciation and amortization・
Research and development expenses
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020
Change from
(Billions of Yen)
1Q
Full Year
1Q
1Q of
(Apr～Jun)
(Apr～Jun)
FY2019
Capital
18.9
70.5
5.5
-13.4
Investment
Depreciation
and
10.9
45.9
10.8
-0.1
amortization
Research and
12.4
51.3
11.0
-1.4
development
expenses
8
July 28, 2020
Consolidated Financial Forecasts
FY2019
FY2020
change from
(Billions of Yen)
Forecast
FY2019
Net sales
508.3
423.3
-16.7%
Cost of goods sold
326.1
299.8
-8.1%
【to Net sales】
64.2%
70.8%
Operating income
88.3
38.5
-56.4%
【to Net sales】
17.4%
9.1%
Ordinary income
102.8
47.7
-53.6%
【to Net sales】
20.2%
11.3%
Extraordinary income
-2.0
-
-
or loss
Net income
73.4
34.5
-53.0%
【to Net sales】
14.4%
8.2%
FY2020 2Q～FY2020 4Q
FX Rate
108.74
101.91
-6.3%
Assumed FX Rate
Yen/1USD
100Yen / 1USD
Yen/1EUR
120.82
115.87
-4.1%
115Yen / 1EUR
※"Net income" means "Net income attributable to owners of parent".