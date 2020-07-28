Log in
Fanuc : Financial Results for the three months Ended June 30, 2020

07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT

TRANSLATION

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Financial Results for the three months

Ended June 30, 2020

ＦＡＮＵＣ ＣＯＲＰＯＲＡＴＩＯＮ

The forecasts described in this report are subject to uncertain factors such as supply and demand trends, industry competition, economic conditions, and others in major markets. Actual results may differ from these forecasts.

1

July 28, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter (3 months) of FY2020

FY2019

FY2019

FY2020

1Q

4Q

1Q

Change from

Change from

(Billions of Yen)

(AprJun)

(JanMar)

AprJun

1Q of FY2019

4Q of FY2019

Net sales

134.6

121.8

109.3

-18.8%

-10.3%

Cost of goods sold

82.1

79.2

77.8

-5.3%

-1.7%

to Net sales

61.0%

65.0%

71.2%

Operating income

28.6

19.7

11.1

-61.3%

-43.9%

to Net sales

21.2%

16.2%

10.1%

Ordinary income

32.1

23.1

13.1

-59.0%

-43.1%

to Net sales

23.8%

19.0%

12.0%

Net income

23.3

16.8

9.1

-61.0%

-46.0%

to Net sales

17.3%

13.8%

8.3%

FX Rate

107.62

Yen/1USD

109.90

108.92

-2.1%

-1.2%

Yen/1EUR

123.49

120.11

118.48

-4.1%

-1.4%

"Net income" means "Net income attributable to owners of

2

July 28, 2020

parent".

Quarterly Changes in Consolidated Sales and Profit/Loss

"Net income" means "Net income attributable to owners of

3

July 28, 2020

parent".

Service by Region 1.0 0.1

Consolidated Sales by Division

*Billions of Yen 180

160

140 134.6

120 21.9

100 22.1

126.4 125.5

22.9 21.8

18.7 17.2

121.8

21.0

16.9

*

FY2020 1Q

*

*

FA by Region

0.1

8.7

9.9

25%

28%

37%

0.9

2.3

13.0

109.3

-10.3%

Robot by Region

15.4

-26.6%

1.5 0.5

4.2

18.4

8.4%

10%

80

60

40

47.1

51.5 54.0

50.0

11.8

29%

14.0

34%

40.6

-18.7%

21%

8.7

Robomachine by Region

3.2

0.1

3.0

20 43.5

0

FY2019

1Q

33.3 32.6

FY2019

FY2019

2Q

3Q

33.8

FY2019

4Q

34.8

3.0%

17% 16%

1.8

10%

FY2020

Change from

42%

14%

2.5

7.7

1Q

Previous Period

FA

Robot

Robomachine

Service

Results for the 1st Quarter (3 months) Comparison with FY2019 4Q

FA

→ Sales increased in China. Sales decreased in Japan, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan and

India.

Robot

→ Sales decreased in Japan, the Americas and Europe. Sales increased in China.

Robomachine → Sales of ROBODRILL in China increased. Sales of ROBOSHOT increased in Japan, the

1.0

29%

3.9 25%

33%

The consolidated net sales does not include the service

4.4business in China, which is operated by the equitymethod affiliates.

5.0

Americas and China. Sales of ROBOCUT decreased.

Service → Sales decreased in many regions due to the effects of lockdowns and other factors.

Japan

The Americas

Europe

China

Asia(Excluding China)

ROW

*

*

4

July 28, 2020

Consolidated Sales by Region

*

*

(Billions of Yen)

180

160

134.6

126.4

125.5

140

0.9

121.8

109.3

-10.3%

1.0

1.0

1.0

120

21.5

1.0

19.0

15.6

18.3

100

24.1

18.3

21.9

14.4

-21.2%

24.3

80

33.4

23.7

37.7%

27.6

25.1

22.8

60

28.0

32.4

33.6

17.4

-23.9%

40

31.1

21.7

-30.2%

20

32.5

32.0

28.3

24.3

-11.7%

21.4

0

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

FY2020

Change from

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Previous Period

Japan

The Americas

Europe

China

Asia(Excluding China)

ROW

Results for*the 1st Quarter (3 months) Comparison with FY2019 4Q

*

Japan

→ Sales of FA, Robot, ROBODRILL and ROBOCUT decreased. Sales of ROBOSHOT increased.

The Americas

→ Sales of Robot decreased due to postponement of a large-scale business deal. Sales of ROBOSHOT increased.

Europe

→ Sales of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.

China

→ Sales of FA, Robot and Robomachine increased.

Asia (Excluding China) → Sales of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.

.

5

July 28, 2020

Consolidated Orders by Division

*(Billions of Yen)

*

180

160

140

137.1

126.5

123.4

22.1

118.5

120

21.3

108.4

-14- ..9%3

22.9

20.9

21.7

100

15.1

17.2

--3228..3%9

17.2

16.2

16.5

80

-3.9%

60

56.1

53.6

46.5

51.8

43.9

-15.3%

40

20

38.0

29.7

34.1

36.3

32.9

-9.2%

0

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

FY2020

Change from

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Previous Period

FA

Robot

Robomachine

Service

*

*

Results for the 1st Quarter (3 months) Comparison with FY2019 4Q

FA

→ Orders decreased in Japan, Europe, South Korea and India. Orders increased in China.

Robot

→ Orders decreased in Japan, the Americas and Europe. Orders increased in China and Taiwan.

Robomachine → Orders of ROBODRILL in China increased. Orders of ROBOSHOT decreased in China and Taiwan and increased

in the Americas. Orders of ROBOCUT decreased.

Service

→ Orders decreased in many regions due to the effects of lockdowns and other factors.

6

July 28, 2020

Consolidated Orders by Region

*(Billions of Yen)

*

180

160

137.1

126.5

140

0.9

123.4

118.5

108.4

1.0

-

.9%

120

20.2

1.0

1.2

-14.3

19.7

0.6

22.1

14.9

16.1

100

18.6

12.5

-36.7%

24.6

22.4

80

27.6

35.5

23.7

41.1%

25.1

22.9

44.0

60

17.3

-24.3%

36.1

35.7

35.7

40

28.2

24.3

-32.0%

20

30.2

29.5

25.5

22.6

18.3

0

-19.3%

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

FY2020

Change from

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Previous Period

Japan

The Americas

Europe

China

Asia(Excluding China)

ROW

Results for the 1st Quarter (3 months) Comparison with FY2019 4Q

Japan

→ Orders of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.

The Americas

→ Orders of Robot decreased as a reaction to large orders in the previous quarter. Orders of ROBOSHOT increased.

Europe

→ Orders of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.

China

→ Orders of FA, Robot and Robomachine increased.

Asia (Excluding China) → Orders of FA decreased in South Korea and India. Orders of Robomachine decreased.

.

7

July 28, 2020

Capital Investment Depreciation and amortization

Research and development expenses

FY2019

FY2019

FY2020

Change from

(Billions of Yen)

1Q

Full Year

1Q

1Q of

(AprJun)

(AprJun)

FY2019

Capital

18.9

70.5

5.5

-13.4

Investment

Depreciation

and

10.9

45.9

10.8

-0.1

amortization

Research and

12.4

51.3

11.0

-1.4

development

expenses

8

July 28, 2020

Consolidated Financial Forecasts

FY2019

FY2020

change from

(Billions of Yen)

Forecast

FY2019

Net sales

508.3

423.3

-16.7%

Cost of goods sold

326.1

299.8

-8.1%

to Net sales

64.2%

70.8%

Operating income

88.3

38.5

-56.4%

to Net sales

17.4%

9.1%

Ordinary income

102.8

47.7

-53.6%

to Net sales

20.2%

11.3%

Extraordinary income

-2.0

-

-

or loss

Net income

73.4

34.5

-53.0%

to Net sales

14.4%

8.2%

FY2020 2QFY2020 4Q

FX Rate

108.74

101.91

-6.3%

Assumed FX Rate

Yen/1USD

100Yen / 1USD

Yen/1EUR

120.82

115.87

-4.1%

115Yen / 1EUR

"Net income" means "Net income attributable to owners of

9

July 28, 2020

parent".

Disclaimer

Fanuc Corporation published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:05:19 UTC
