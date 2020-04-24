Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Fanuc Corporation    6954   JP3802400006

FANUC CORPORATION

(6954)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fanuc : Financial Results for the year Ended March, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 02:08am EDT

TRANSLATION

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Financial Results for the year

Ended March, 2020

FANUC CORPORATION

The forecasts described in this report are subject to uncertain factors such as supply and demand trends, industry competition, economic conditions, and others in major markets. Actual results may differ from these forecasts.

1

April 24, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

Change from

Change from

(Billions of Yen)

Actual

Forecast

Actual

FY2018

Previous

Forecast

Net sales

635.6

506.7

508.3

-20.0%

+0.3%

Cost of sales

369.8

332.2

326.1

-11.8%

-1.8%

to Net sales

58.2%

65.6%

64.2%

Operating income

163.3

80.6

88.3

-45.9%

+9.6%

to Net sales

25.7%

15.9%

17.4%

Ordinary income

183.5

91.9

102.8

-44.0%

+11.9%

to Net sales

28.9%

18.1%

20.2%

Extraordinary income

25.1

-2.0

-2.0

-

-

or loss

Net income

154.2

65.9

73.4

-52.4%

+11.3%

to Net sales

24.3%

13.0%

14.4%

FX Rate

108.74

Yen/1USD

110.91

106.50

-2.0%

+2.1%

Yen/1EUR

128.41

119.54

120.82

-5.9%

+1.1%

"Net income" means "Net income attributable to shareholders

2

April 24, 2020

of parent company".

Change in Consolidated Sales and Profit/Loss

"Net income" means "Net income attributable to shareholders

3

April 24, 2020

of parent company".

Consolidated Financial Results for the 4th Quarter (3 months) of FY 2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

4Q

3Q

4Q

Change from

Change from

(Billions of Yen)

(JanMar)

(OctDec)

JanMar

4Q of FY2018

3Q of FY2019

Net sales

139.5

125.5

121.8

-12.7%

-3.0%

Cost of sales

84.3

82.5

79.2

-6.1%

-4.1%

to Net sales

60.4%

65.8%

65.0%

Operating income

29.2

19.6

19.7

-32.4%

+0.7%

to Net sales

20.9%

15.6%

16.2%

Ordinary income

33.0

22.6

23.1

-29.8%

+2.2%

to Net sales

23.6%

18.0%

19.0%

Net income

25.4

16.3

16.8

-33.7%

+3.1%

to Net sales

18.2%

13.0%

13.8%

FX Rate

108.92

Yen/1USD

110.20

108.76

-1.2%

+0.1%

Yen/1EUR

125.15

120.32

120.11

-4.0%

-0.2%

"Net income" means "Net income attributable to shareholders

4

April 24, 2020

of parent company".

Quarterly Changes in Consolidated Sales and Profit/Loss

"Net income" means "Net income attributable to shareholders

5

April 24, 2020

of parent company".

Yearly Changes in Sales by Division and Region

* (Billions of Yen)

*

*

*

(Billions of Yen)

700

635.6

700 635.6

600 91.9

508.3

500

115.1

87.6

17.2%

400

74.9

14.7%

600

500

400

4.3

109.9

120.9

508.3

3.9

74.4 14.6%

88.6 17.4%

300

217.5

202.5 39.8%

300

122.2

99.2 19.5%

200

100

211.1

143.2

28.2%

.3%

0

Composition

FY2018

FY2019

Ratio

FA

Robot

Robomachine

Service

125.1 24.6%

100

0

149.7

117.1 23.0%

Composition

FY2018

FY2019 Ratio

Japan

The Americas

Europe

China

Asia(Excluding China)

ROW

6

April 24, 2020

FA Robot

Consolidated Sales by Division

*(Billions of Yen)

*

180

160

139.5

140

134.6

126.4

125.5

121.8

-3.0%

120

23.3

21.9

22.9

21.8

21.0

-3.6%

100

21.5

22.1

18.7

17.2

16.9

-1.3%

80

50.4

60

47.1

51.5

54.0

50.0

-7.4%

40

44.3

43.5

20

33.3

32.6

33.8

3.8%

0

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

Change

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

from

Previous

FA

Robot

Robomachine

Service

Period

Results for the 4th Quarter (3 months)

*

*

→ Sales increased in Europe, South Korea and Taiwan. Sales in Japan decreased.

→ Sales decreased in the Americas as a reaction to the increase in sales for the automobile industry in the third quarter. Sales in Japan and Europe decreased. Sales increased in China.

Robomachine → Sales in Japan decreased. Sales of ROBOSHOT decreased in China. Sales of ROBODRILL in China and Asia (Excluding China) increased.

4Q of FY2019

*

*

FA by Region

0.1

11.0

32%

10.2

30%

24%

1.0

8.2

3.4

Robot by Region 2.30.5 5.7

11.1 22% 11%

22% 39% 19.6

10.8

Robomachine by Region

3.7 0.1 3.2

22% 19%

27%

12% 2.0

19%

4.6

3.2

Service by Region

The consolidated

1.4 0.2

0.4

net sales does not

5.1

include the service

24%

business in China,

5.4 26%

which is operated

by the equitymethod

affiliates.

41%

8.5

Japan

The Americas

Europe

China

Asia(Excluding China)

ROW

*

*

7

April 24, 2020

Consolidated Sales by Region

*

*

(Billions of Yen) 180

160

139.5

134.6

0.9

126.4

125.5

140

0.9

23.7

1.0

1.0

120

21.5

19.0

15.6

21.7

100

24.1

18.3

21.9

80

28.3

27.6

23.7

25.1

60

121.8

1.0

18.3

24.3

22.8

-3.0%

17.6%

10.9%

-9.1%

40

29.0

28.0

32.4

33.6

31.1

-7.3%

20

35.9

32.5

32.0

28.3

24.3

-14.3%

0

Change

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

from

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Previous

Period

Japan

The Americas

Europe

China

Asia(Excluding China)

ROW

*

*

Japan

→ Sales of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.

The Americas

→ Sales of Robot decreased as a reaction to the increase in sales due to large-scale transactions for automotive industry

in the third quarter.

Europe

→ Sales of Robot and Robomachine decreased.

China

→ Sales of Robot increased. Sales of ROBODRILL increased for IT-related industries and other industries. Sales of ROBOSHOT

decreased.

Asia (Excluding China) → Sales of FA increased in South Korea and Taiwan. Sales of ROBODRILL increased in other Asian countries.

8

April 24, 2020

Consolidated Orders by Division

*(Billions of Yen) 180

160

140.7

140

22.1

120

20.1

100

80

55.3

60

40

20 43.2

0

FY2018

4Q

137.1

22.1

123.4

118.5

20.9

22.9

21.7

17.2

16.2

56.1

53.6

46.5

38.0

34.1

29.7

FY2019

FY2019

FY2019

1Q

2Q

3Q

FA

Robot

Robomachine

Service

126.5

21.3

17.2

51.8

36.3

FY2019

4Q

*

6.8%

-1.9%

6.2%

11.3%

6.5%

Change

from

Previous

Period

*

FA

→ Orders increased in South Korea, Taiwan and India because inventory adjustments come full circle.

Orders decreased in Japan.

Robot

→ Orders especially for the automobile industry increased in the Americas. Orders increased in China.

Orders decreased in Japan and Europe.

Robomachine → Orders of ROBOSHOT increased in China and Taiwan, etc. Orders of ROBODRILL remained unchanged. Orders of ROBOCUT decreased.

9

April 24, 2020

Consolidated Orders by Region

*(Billions of Yen)

*

180

160 140.7

140 0.8

137.1

0.9 123.4

118.5

126.5

1.0

6.8%

21.2

20.2 1.0

1.2

120

100

23.1

22.1

14.9

18.6

16.1

22.4

19.7

24.6

22.7%

9.9%

80 28.6

60

32.7

40

20 34.3

0

FY2018

4Q

27.6 23.7

36.1 35.7

30.2 29.5

FY2019

FY2019

1Q

2Q

25.1

28.2

25.5

FY2019

3Q

22.9

35.7

22.6

FY2019

4Q

-8.8%

26.7%

-11.4%

Change

from

Japan The Americas Europe China Asia(Excluding China) ROW

Previous

Period

*

Japan

→ Orders of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.

The Americas

→ Orders of Robot especially for the automobile industry increased.

Europe

→ Orders of Robot decreased. Orders of FA increased.

China

→ Orders of Robot and Robomachine increased.

Asia (Excluding China) → Orders of FA increased in South Korea, Taiwan and India because inventory adjustments come full circle. Orders of ROBOSHOT increased in Taiwan.

10

April 24, 2020

Capital Investment Depreciation and amortization

Research and development expenses

FY2018

FY2019

Change from

(Billions of Yen)

Full Year

Full Year

FY2018

Capital

133.1

70.5

-62.6

Investment

Depreciation

39.7

45.9

6.2

and

amortization

Research and

56.2

51.3

-4.9

development

expenses

11

April 24, 2020

Consolidated Financial Forecast

FY2019

FY2020

Change

Change

from

from

1st Half

2st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Previous

FY2018

(Billions of Yen)

Results

Results

Actual

Forecast

Period

Net Sales

261.0

247.3

508.3

197.9

-24.2%

-20.0%

Cost of sales

164.4

161.7

326.1

134.5

-18.2%

-16.8%

to Net sales

63.0%

65.4%

64.2%

68.0%

Operating income

49.0

39.3

88.3

18.9

-61.4%

-52.0%

to Net sales

18.8%

15.9%

17.4%

9.6%

Ordinary income

57.1

45.7

102.8

23.1

-59.5%

-49.5%

to Net sales

21.9%

18.5%

20.2%

11.7%

Extraordinary income

-2.0

-

-2.0

-

-

-

or loss

Net Income

40.2

33.2

73.4

16.4

-59.2%

-50.6%

to Net sales

15.4%

13.4%

14.4%

8.3%

FX Rate

Yen/1USD

108.63

108.84

108.74

100.00

-7.9%

-8.1%

Yen/1EUR

121.42

120.22

120.82

115.00

-5.3%

-4.3%

"Net income" means "Net income attributable to shareholders

12

April 24, 2020

of parent company".

Annual Dividend

Dividends

Payout Ratio

126.1%

incl. special

dividend

1,003.11JPY

636.62JPY

525.90

490.07JPY

395.18JPY

563.20JPY

JPY

60%

60%

60%

60%

60%

Payout

Ratio

30%

170.06JPY

477.21

JPY

78.6%

incl. special

dividend

60%

300.00JPY

Special Dividend

Ordinary

70.86JPY

Dividend

229.14

JPY

13

April 24, 2020

CRX

New Collaborative Robot - Safe, Reliable and Easy to Use

Safe

  • Safely stops with a light contact with operators

Reliability

  • FANUC's renown reliability supported by years of experience

Easy to Use

Simple installation without lifting equipment Intuitive operations and simple teaching Easy connection to various grippers

CRX-10iACRX-10iA/L

  • High interest and inquiries have been received all over the world since the first exhibition at iREX in December, 2019
  • The first ex-factory is scheduled in June, 2020

14

April 24, 2020

Digital Utility Cloud

FANUC CORPORATION, Fujitsu Limited, and NTT Communications Corporation announced together an agreement to jointly develop a new service to achieve their vision of a "Digital Utility Cloud." (2019,Sep)

FIELD System *1

The "Digital Utility Cloud" concept aims for the acceleration of digital innovation by streamlining internal operations and improving customer service, which are often duplicated throughout the machine tool industry. To achieve this goal, the three companies will work to develop cloud services that can be adopted by any company and ultimately seek to establish the solution as a new de facto standard in the industry.

（*1 FIELD systemFANUC Intelligent Edge Link & Drive system.

15

April 24, 2020

Digital Utility Cloud

Drawing on its expertise in the machine tool industry, FANUC will outline the functions required for the Digital Utility Cloud. FANUC will additionally be in charge of functions required for the edge layer, taking advantage of experience gained through the development of its "FIELD system", which is a solution used for edge layer.

Fujitsu will manage the application layer, leveraging knowledge gained through the development of its "FUJITSU Manufacturing Industry Solution COLMINA" suite of digital manufacturing solutions, which consolidates the various manufacturing technologies and tools that the company has developed to date in a single platform.

NTT Com will oversee the ICT infrastructure and security functions required to realize secure data utilization by relying on expertise gained through the provision network, cloud, and security services and solutions.

Future Plans

The three companies will additionally promote "Digital Utility Cloud" with a view toward establishing a joint venture in the future.

16

April 24, 2020

Disclaimer

Fanuc Corporation published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 06:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FANUC CORPORATION
02:08aFANUC : Consolidated Annual Financial Results For the Year ended March 31, 2020
PU
02:08aFANUC : Financial Results for the year Ended March, 2020
PU
02:08aFANUC : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus (including Spec..
PU
03/30FANUC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/17FANUC : new 3DV/1600 Vision Sensor Ideal for Robotic Warehousing Applications
AQ
02/27ABB confirms profit goals for robotics division
RE
02/24FANUC : America Supports Safety and Risk Assessment
AQ
01/29FANUC : Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results (based on Japanese standards) F..
PU
01/29FANUC : Financial Results for the nine months Ended December 31, 2019 (Reference..
PU
01/29FANUC : Notice Regarding Absorption-Type Merger of FANUC Robot Dorf LTD
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 510 B
EBIT 2020 85 920 M
Net income 2020 75 242 M
Finance 2020 566 B
Yield 2020 1,61%
P/E ratio 2020 39,4x
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,63x
EV / Sales2021 4,50x
Capitalization 2 925 B
Chart FANUC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fanuc Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANUC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 17 438,89  JPY
Last Close Price 15 250,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Yamaguchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Inaba Chairman
Yoshihiro Gonda CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Hiroyuki Uchida Representative Director, CTO & Executive VP
Richard E. Schneider Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANUC CORPORATION3.15%27 177
ATLAS COPCO AB-10.09%43 131
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.35%33 319
FORTIVE CORPORATION-23.29%19 736
SANDVIK AB-24.58%18 152
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-35.65%17 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group