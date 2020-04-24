Fanuc : Financial Results for the year Ended March, 2020
0
04/24/2020 | 02:08am EDT
（TRANSLATION）
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Financial Results for the year
Ended March, 2020
FANUC CORPORATION
The forecasts described in this report are subject to uncertain factors such as supply and demand trends, industry competition, economic conditions, and others in major markets. Actual results may differ from these forecasts.
1
April 24, 2020
Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
Change from
Change from
(Billions of Yen)
Actual
Forecast
Actual
FY2018
Previous
Forecast
Net sales
635.6
506.7
508.3
-20.0%
+0.3%
Cost of sales
369.8
332.2
326.1
-11.8%
-1.8%
【to Net sales】
58.2%
65.6%
64.2%
Operating income
163.3
80.6
88.3
-45.9%
+9.6%
【to Net sales】
25.7%
15.9%
17.4%
Ordinary income
183.5
91.9
102.8
-44.0%
+11.9%
【to Net sales】
28.9%
18.1%
20.2%
Extraordinary income
25.1
-2.0
-2.0
-
-
or loss
Net income
154.2
65.9
73.4
-52.4%
+11.3%
【to Net sales】
24.3%
13.0%
14.4%
FX Rate
108.74
Yen/1USD
110.91
106.50
-2.0%
+2.1%
Yen/1EUR
128.41
119.54
120.82
-5.9%
+1.1%
※"Net income" means "Net income attributable to shareholders
2
April 24, 2020
of parent company".
Change in Consolidated Sales and Profit/Loss
※"Net income" means "Net income attributable to shareholders
3
April 24, 2020
of parent company".
Consolidated Financial Results for the 4th Quarter (3 months) of FY 2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
4Q
3Q
4Q
Change from
Change from
(Billions of Yen)
(Jan～Mar)
(Oct～Dec)
（Jan～Mar）
4Q of FY2018
3Q of FY2019
Net sales
139.5
125.5
121.8
-12.7%
-3.0%
Cost of sales
84.3
82.5
79.2
-6.1%
-4.1%
【to Net sales】
60.4%
65.8%
65.0%
Operating income
29.2
19.6
19.7
-32.4%
+0.7%
【to Net sales】
20.9%
15.6%
16.2%
Ordinary income
33.0
22.6
23.1
-29.8%
+2.2%
【to Net sales】
23.6%
18.0%
19.0%
Net income
25.4
16.3
16.8
-33.7%
+3.1%
【to Net sales】
18.2%
13.0%
13.8%
FX Rate
108.92
Yen/1USD
110.20
108.76
-1.2%
+0.1%
Yen/1EUR
125.15
120.32
120.11
-4.0%
-0.2%
※"Net income" means "Net income attributable to shareholders
4
April 24, 2020
of parent company".
Quarterly Changes in Consolidated Sales and Profit/Loss
※"Net income" means "Net income attributable to shareholders
5
April 24, 2020
of parent company".
Yearly Changes in Sales by Division and Region
* (Billions of Yen)
*
*
*
(Billions of Yen)
700
635.6
700 635.6
600 91.9
508.3
500
115.1
87.6
17.2%
400
74.9
14.7%
600
500
400
4.3
109.9
120.9
508.3
3.9
74.4 14.6%
88.6 17.4%
300
217.5
202.5 39.8%
300
122.2
99.2 19.5%
200
100
211.1
143.2
28.2%
.3%
0
Composition
FY2018
FY2019
Ratio
FA
Robot
Robomachine
Service
125.1 24.6%
100
0
149.7
117.1 23.0%
Composition
FY2018
FY2019 Ratio
Japan
The Americas
Europe
China
Asia(Excluding China)
ROW
6
April 24, 2020
・FA・Robot
Consolidated Sales by Division
*(Billions of Yen)
*
180
160
139.5
140
134.6
126.4
125.5
121.8
-3.0%
120
23.3
21.9
22.9
21.8
21.0
-3.6%
100
21.5
22.1
18.7
17.2
16.9
-1.3%
80
50.4
60
47.1
51.5
54.0
50.0
-7.4%
40
44.3
43.5
20
33.3
32.6
33.8
3.8%
0
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
Change
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
from
Previous
FA
Robot
Robomachine
Service
Period
Results for the 4th Quarter (3 months)
*
*
→ Sales increased in Europe, South Korea and Taiwan. Sales in Japan decreased.
→ Sales decreased in the Americas as a reaction to the increase in sales for the automobile industry in the third quarter. Sales in Japan and Europe decreased. Sales increased in China.
・Robomachine → Sales in Japan decreased. Sales of ROBOSHOT decreased in China. Sales of ROBODRILL in China and Asia (Excluding China) increased.
4Q of FY2019
*
*
FA by Region
0.1
11.0
32%
10.2
30%
24%
1.0
8.2
3.4
Robot by Region 2.30.5 5.7
11.1 22%11%
22% 39% 19.6
10.8
Robomachine by Region
3.7 0.13.2
22% 19%
27%
12% 2.0
19%
4.6
3.2
Service by Region
※The consolidated
1.4 0.2
0.4
net sales does not
5.1
include the service
24%
business in China,
5.4 26%
which is operated
by the equitymethod
affiliates.
41%
8.5
Japan
The Americas
Europe
China
Asia(Excluding China)
ROW
*
*
7
April 24, 2020
Consolidated Sales by Region
*
*
(Billions of Yen) 180
160
139.5
134.6
0.9
126.4
125.5
140
0.9
23.7
1.0
1.0
120
21.5
19.0
15.6
21.7
100
24.1
18.3
21.9
80
28.3
27.6
23.7
25.1
60
121.8
1.0
18.3
24.3
22.8
-3.0%
17.6%
10.9%
-9.1%
40
29.0
28.0
32.4
33.6
31.1
-7.3%
20
35.9
32.5
32.0
28.3
24.3
-14.3%
0
Change
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
from
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Previous
Period
Japan
The Americas
Europe
China
Asia(Excluding China)
ROW
*
*
・Japan
→ Sales of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.
・The Americas
→ Sales of Robot decreased as a reaction to the increase in sales due to large-scale transactions for automotive industry
in the third quarter.
・Europe
→ Sales of Robot and Robomachine decreased.
・China
→ Sales of Robot increased. Sales of ROBODRILL increased for IT-related industries and other industries. Sales of ROBOSHOT
decreased.
・Asia (Excluding China) → Sales of FA increased in South Korea and Taiwan. Sales of ROBODRILL increased in other Asian countries.
8
April 24, 2020
Consolidated Orders by Division
*(Billions of Yen) 180
160
140.7
140
22.1
120
20.1
100
80
55.3
60
40
20 43.2
0
FY2018
4Q
137.1
22.1
123.4
118.5
20.9
22.9
21.7
17.2
16.2
56.1
53.6
46.5
38.0
34.1
29.7
FY2019
FY2019
FY2019
1Q
2Q
3Q
FA
Robot
Robomachine
Service
126.5
21.3
17.2
51.8
36.3
FY2019
4Q
*
6.8%
-1.9%
6.2%
11.3%
6.5%
Change
from
Previous
Period
*
・FA
→ Orders increased in South Korea, Taiwan and India because inventory adjustments come full circle.
Orders decreased in Japan.
・Robot
→ Orders especially for the automobile industry increased in the Americas. Orders increased in China.
Orders decreased in Japan and Europe.
・Robomachine → Orders of ROBOSHOT increased in China and Taiwan, etc. Orders of ROBODRILL remained unchanged. Orders of ROBOCUT decreased.
9
April 24, 2020
Consolidated Orders by Region
*(Billions of Yen)
*
180
160 140.7
140 0.8
137.1
0.9 123.4
118.5
126.5
1.0
6.8%
21.2
20.2 1.0
1.2
120
100
23.1
22.1
14.9
18.6
16.1
22.4
19.7
24.6
22.7%
9.9%
80 28.6
60
32.7
40
20 34.3
0
FY2018
4Q
27.6 23.7
36.1 35.7
30.2 29.5
FY2019
FY2019
1Q
2Q
25.1
28.2
25.5
FY2019
3Q
22.9
35.7
22.6
FY2019
4Q
-8.8%
26.7%
-11.4%
Change
from
Japan The Americas Europe China Asia(Excluding China) ROW
Previous
Period
*
・Japan
→ Orders of FA, Robot and Robomachine decreased.
・The Americas
→ Orders of Robot especially for the automobile industry increased.
・Europe
→ Orders of Robot decreased. Orders of FA increased.
・China
→ Orders of Robot and Robomachine increased.
・Asia (Excluding China) → Orders of FA increased in South Korea, Taiwan and India because inventory adjustments come full circle. Orders of ROBOSHOT increased in Taiwan.
10
April 24, 2020
Capital Investment ・Depreciation and amortization・
Research and development expenses
FY2018
FY2019
Change from
(Billions of Yen)
Full Year
Full Year
FY2018
Capital
133.1
70.5
-62.6
Investment
Depreciation
39.7
45.9
6.2
and
amortization
Research and
56.2
51.3
-4.9
development
expenses
11
April 24, 2020
Consolidated Financial Forecast
FY2019
FY2020
Change
Change
from
from
1st Half
2st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Previous
FY2018
(Billions of Yen)
Results
Results
Actual
Forecast
Period
Net Sales
261.0
247.3
508.3
197.9
-24.2%
-20.0%
Cost of sales
164.4
161.7
326.1
134.5
-18.2%
-16.8%
【to Net sales】
63.0%
65.4%
64.2%
68.0%
Operating income
49.0
39.3
88.3
18.9
-61.4%
-52.0%
【to Net sales】
18.8%
15.9%
17.4%
9.6%
Ordinary income
57.1
45.7
102.8
23.1
-59.5%
-49.5%
【to Net sales】
21.9%
18.5%
20.2%
11.7%
Extraordinary income
-2.0
-
-2.0
-
-
-
or loss
Net Income
40.2
33.2
73.4
16.4
-59.2%
-50.6%
【to Net sales】
15.4%
13.4%
14.4%
8.3%
FX Rate
Yen/1USD
108.63
108.84
108.74
100.00
-7.9%
-8.1%
Yen/1EUR
121.42
120.22
120.82
115.00
-5.3%
-4.3%
※"Net income" means "Net income attributable to shareholders
12
April 24, 2020
of parent company".
Annual Dividend
Dividends
Payout Ratio
126.1%
（incl. special
dividend）
1,003.11JPY
636.62JPY
525.90
490.07JPY
395.18JPY
563.20JPY
JPY
60%
60%
60%
60%
60%
Payout
Ratio
30%
170.06JPY
477.21
JPY
78.6%
（incl. special
dividend）
60%
300.00JPY
Special Dividend
Ordinary
70.86JPY
Dividend
229.14
JPY
13
April 24, 2020
CRX
New Collaborative Robot - Safe, Reliable and Easy to Use
Safe
Safely stops with a light contact with operators
Reliability
FANUC's renown reliability supported by years of experience
Easy to Use
Simple installation without lifting equipment Intuitive operations and simple teaching Easy connection to various grippers
CRX-10iACRX-10iA/L
High interest and inquiries have been received all over the world since the first exhibition at iREX in December, 2019
The first ex-factory is scheduled in June, 2020
14
April 24, 2020
Digital Utility Cloud
FANUC CORPORATION, Fujitsu Limited, and NTT Communications Corporation announced together an agreement to jointly develop a new service to achieve their vision of a "Digital Utility Cloud." (2019,Sep)
FIELD System （*1）
The "Digital Utility Cloud" concept aims for the acceleration of digital innovation by streamlining internal operations and improving customer service, which are often duplicated throughout the machine tool industry. To achieve this goal, the three companies will work to develop cloud services that can be adopted by any company and ultimately seek to establish the solution as a new de facto standard in the industry.
（*1） FIELD system：FANUC Intelligent Edge Link & Drive system.
15
April 24, 2020
Digital Utility Cloud
Drawing on its expertise in the machine tool industry, FANUC will outline the functions required for the Digital Utility Cloud. FANUC will additionally be in charge of functions required for the edge layer, taking advantage of experience gained through the development of its "FIELD system", which is a solution used for edge layer.
Fujitsu will manage the application layer, leveraging knowledge gained through the development of its "FUJITSU Manufacturing Industry Solution COLMINA" suite of digital manufacturing solutions, which consolidates the various manufacturing technologies and tools that the company has developed to date in a single platform.
NTT Com will oversee the ICT infrastructure and security functions required to realize secure data utilization by relying on expertise gained through the provision network, cloud, and security services and solutions.
Future Plans
The three companies will additionally promote "Digital Utility Cloud" with a view toward establishing a joint venture in the future.