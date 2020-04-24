Fanuc : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus (including Special Dividends) to Shareholders

April 24, 2020
Company name: FANUC CORPORATION
Representative: Kenji Yamaguchi, President
(Stock Code: 6954, 1st Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Keisuke Fujii , Manager, Public Relations
Tel: (0555) 84 - 5555
Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus (including Special Dividends) to Shareholders
At the meeting held on April 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of FANUC CORPORATION resolved to propose an agenda asking for authorization to distribute dividends including special dividends (for the six months ended March 31, 2020) from surplus, with record date on March 31, 2020, at the 51th Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 26, 2020.
１．Details of dividends
|
Record date
|
March 31, 2020
|
September 30,
|
March 31, 2019
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution
|
Previous
|
Past record
|
Past record
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
Dividends per
|
174.65
|
|
Yen
|
404.92
|
(Ordinary dividends
|
－
|
(Ordinary dividends
|
|
share
|
103.79)
|
|
125.35
|
224.34)
|
|
(Special dividends
|
|
|
(Special dividends
|
|
70.86)
|
|
|
180.58)
|
|
101.0%
|
|
|
108.3%
|
|
(Ordinary dividends
|
|
|
(Ordinary dividends
|
Payout ratio
|
60.0%)
|
－
|
60.0%
|
60.0%)
|
|
(Special dividends
|
|
|
(Special dividends
|
|
41.0%)
|
|
|
48.3%)
|
Total amount of
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
Millions of Yen
|
Millions of Yen
|
|
－
|
|
|
dividends
|
33,502
|
24,055
|
78,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective date
|
June 29, 2020
|
－
|
December 2,
|
June 28, 2019
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
Retained earnings
|
－
|
Retained
|
Retained earnings
|
resource
|
earnings
|
|
|
２．Reason for the dividend Amount
We have paid dividends based on the shareholder return policy of "in principle, a consolidated payout ratio of 60%," as noted in the Consolidated Annual Financial
Results for the Year ended March 31, 2020 (released on April 24, 2020).
In addition, the Board of Directors resolved at meetings held on April 24, July 29, October 28, 2019, and January 29, 2020, to acquire treasury shares in amounts up to ¥50.0 billion, but given the extreme volatility of the stock market as a result of factors including trade friction between the United States and China and the new coronavirus pandemic, the amounts of treasury shares acquired did not reach the approved upper limits.
In addition to a dividend corresponding to a consolidated payout ratio of 60%, the proposed year-end dividend includes a special dividend, provided primarily from the difference between the upper limit amounts approved by the Board of Directors and the amounts of treasury shares actually acquired.
As the result, the year-end dividend (planned) will be as follows.
|
|
First half of
|
Second half of
|
FY 2019 in total
|
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Current term (FY 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends per share
|
125.35
|
174.65
|
300.00
|
|
(Ordinary dividends)
|
(125.35)
|
(103.79)
|
(229.14)
|
|
(Special dividends)
|
－
|
(70.86)
|
(70.86)
|
|
Payout ratio
|
60.0%
|
101.0%
|
78.6%
|
|
|
(Ordinary dividends)
|
(60.0%)
|
(60.0%)
|
(60.0%)
|
|
(Special dividends)
|
－
|
(41.0%)
|
(18.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
Previous term (FY 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends per share
|
598.19
|
404.92
|
1,003.11
|
|
(Ordinary dividends)
|
(252.87)
|
(224.34)
|
(477.21)
|
|
(Special dividends)
|
(345.32)
|
(180.58)
|
(525.90)
|
|
Payout ratio
|
141.9%
|
108.3%
|
126.1%
|
|
(Ordinary dividends)
|
(60.0%)
|
(60.0%)
|
(60.0%)
|
|
(Special dividends)
|
(81.9%)
|
(48.3%)
|
(66.1%)
|
End
Disclaimer
Fanuc Corporation published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 06:07:03 UTC