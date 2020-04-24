Fanuc : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus (including Special Dividends) to Shareholders

Log in
04/24/2020 | 02:08am EDT

April 24, 2020

Company name: FANUC CORPORATION

Representative: Kenji Yamaguchi, President

(Stock Code: 6954, 1st Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Keisuke Fujii , Manager, Public Relations

Tel: (0555) 84 - 5555

Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus (including Special Dividends) to Shareholders

At the meeting held on April 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of FANUC CORPORATION resolved to propose an agenda asking for authorization to distribute dividends including special dividends (for the six months ended March 31, 2020) from surplus, with record date on March 31, 2020, at the 51th Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 26, 2020.

１．Details of dividends

Record date

March 31, 2020

September 30,

March 31, 2019

2019

Resolution

Previous

Past record

Past record

Forecast

Yen

Yen

Dividends per

174.65

Yen

404.92

(Ordinary dividends

(Ordinary dividends

share

103.79)

125.35

224.34)

(Special dividends

(Special dividends

70.86)

180.58)

101.0%

108.3%

(Ordinary dividends

(Ordinary dividends

Payout ratio

60.0%)

60.0%

60.0%)

(Special dividends

(Special dividends

41.0%)

48.3%)

Total amount of

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

dividends

33,502

24,055

78,486

Effective date

June 29, 2020

December 2,

June 28, 2019

2019

Dividend

Retained earnings

Retained

Retained earnings

resource

earnings

２．Reason for the dividend Amount

We have paid dividends based on the shareholder return policy of "in principle, a consolidated payout ratio of 60%," as noted in the Consolidated Annual Financial

Results for the Year ended March 31, 2020 (released on April 24, 2020).

In addition, the Board of Directors resolved at meetings held on April 24, July 29, October 28, 2019, and January 29, 2020, to acquire treasury shares in amounts up to ¥50.0 billion, but given the extreme volatility of the stock market as a result of factors including trade friction between the United States and China and the new coronavirus pandemic, the amounts of treasury shares acquired did not reach the approved upper limits.

In addition to a dividend corresponding to a consolidated payout ratio of 60%, the proposed year-end dividend includes a special dividend, provided primarily from the difference between the upper limit amounts approved by the Board of Directors and the amounts of treasury shares actually acquired.

As the result, the year-end dividend (planned) will be as follows.

First half of

Second half of

FY 2019 in total

FY 2019

FY 2019

Yen

Yen

Yen

Current term (FY 2019)

Dividends per share

125.35

174.65

300.00

(Ordinary dividends)

(125.35)

(103.79)

(229.14)

(Special dividends)

(70.86)

(70.86)

Payout ratio

60.0%

101.0%

78.6%

(Ordinary dividends)

(60.0%)

(60.0%)

(60.0%)

(Special dividends)

(41.0%)

(18.6%)

(Reference)

Previous term (FY 2018)

Dividends per share

598.19

404.92

1,003.11

(Ordinary dividends)

(252.87)

(224.34)

(477.21)

(Special dividends)

(345.32)

(180.58)

(525.90)

Payout ratio

141.9%

108.3%

126.1%

(Ordinary dividends)

(60.0%)

(60.0%)

(60.0%)

(Special dividends)

(81.9%)

(48.3%)

(66.1%)

End

Disclaimer

Fanuc Corporation published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 06:07:03 UTC
