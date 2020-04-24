Fanuc : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus (including Special Dividends) to Shareholders

We have paid dividends based on the shareholder return policy of "in principle, a consolidated payout ratio of 60%," as noted in the Consolidated Annual Financial

At the meeting held on April 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of FANUC CORPORATION resolved to propose an agenda asking for authorization to distribute dividends including special dividends (for the six months ended March 31, 2020) from surplus, with record date on March 31, 2020, at the 51th Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 26, 2020.

Results for the Year ended March 31, 2020 (released on April 24, 2020).

In addition, the Board of Directors resolved at meetings held on April 24, July 29, October 28, 2019, and January 29, 2020, to acquire treasury shares in amounts up to ¥50.0 billion, but given the extreme volatility of the stock market as a result of factors including trade friction between the United States and China and the new coronavirus pandemic, the amounts of treasury shares acquired did not reach the approved upper limits.

In addition to a dividend corresponding to a consolidated payout ratio of 60%, the proposed year-end dividend includes a special dividend, provided primarily from the difference between the upper limit amounts approved by the Board of Directors and the amounts of treasury shares actually acquired.

As the result, the year-end dividend (planned) will be as follows.

First half of Second half of FY 2019 in total FY 2019 FY 2019 Yen Yen Yen Current term (FY 2019) Dividends per share 125.35 174.65 300.00 (Ordinary dividends) (125.35) (103.79) (229.14) (Special dividends) － (70.86) (70.86) Payout ratio 60.0% 101.0% 78.6% (Ordinary dividends) (60.0%) (60.0%) (60.0%) (Special dividends) － (41.0%) (18.6%) (Reference) Previous term (FY 2018) Dividends per share 598.19 404.92 1,003.11 (Ordinary dividends) (252.87) (224.34) (477.21) (Special dividends) (345.32) (180.58) (525.90) Payout ratio 141.9% 108.3% 126.1% (Ordinary dividends) (60.0%) (60.0%) (60.0%) (Special dividends) (81.9%) (48.3%) (66.1%)

