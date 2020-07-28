Fanuc : Notice Concerning Revision of Financial Forecasts

Based on the latest recent business performances, FANUC CORPORATION announces the consolidated revision of the financial forecasts for the second quarter (cumulative) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020), which was previously announced on April 24, 2020, and the consolidated financial forecasts for the full year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) which had yet to be forecasted, as follows:

3. Reason for the Revision

Regarding the consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, since it has been difficult to reasonably estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread and when the pandemic will end, only the forecast for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021 was disclosed on April 24, 2020, and not the full-year forecast.

At this time, we have decided to revise the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, and announce the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the full-year, based on calculations considering the foreseeable impact of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the FANUC Group.

However actual results may differ from these forecasts, subject to various conditions, including how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread, and when the pandemic will end. We will promptly publish new information, which may greatly affect actual results if any, upon their availability.

