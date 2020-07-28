Log in
FANUC CORPORATION

(6954)
Fanuc : Notice Concerning Revision of Financial Forecasts

07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT

July 28, 2020

Company name: FANUC CORPORATION

Representative: Kenji Yamaguchi, President

Stock Code: 6954, 1 st Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact: Keisuke Fujii, Manager, Public Relations

Tel: (0555) 84 - 5555

Notice Concerning Revision of Financial Forecasts

Based on the latest recent business performances, FANUC CORPORATION announces the consolidated revision of the financial forecasts for the second quarter (cumulative) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020), which was previously announced on April 24, 2020, and the consolidated financial forecasts for the full year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) which had yet to be forecasted, as follows:

1. Revision of the consolidated financial forecasts

for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Net income

Net sales

attributable to

income

income

owners

per share

of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

197,900

18,900

23,100

16,400

85.49

New forecast (B)

212,400

20,400

25,900

18,700

97.48

Amount changed (B-A)

14,500

1,500

2,800

2,300

% of change

7.3

7.9

12.1

14.0

(Reference)

The consolidated financial

results for the second quarter

260,953

49,024

57,090

40,185

208.91

(cumulative) of the year ended

March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019

- September 30, 2019)

2. The consolidated financial forecasts

for the full year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Net income

Net sales

attributable to

income

income

owners

per share

of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

The consolidated financial

results for the year ended

508,252

88,350

102,816

73,371

381.89

March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019

- March 31, 2020) (A)

New forecast (B)

423,300

38,500

47,700

34,500

179.85

Amount changed (B-A)

84,952

49,850

55,116

38,871

% of change

16.7

56.4

53.6

53.0

3. Reason for the Revision

Regarding the consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, since it has been difficult to reasonably estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread and when the pandemic will end, only the forecast for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021 was disclosed on April 24, 2020, and not the full-year forecast.

At this time, we have decided to revise the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, and announce the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the full-year, based on calculations considering the foreseeable impact of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the FANUC Group.

However actual results may differ from these forecasts, subject to various conditions, including how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread, and when the pandemic will end. We will promptly publish new information, which may greatly affect actual results if any, upon their availability.

End

Disclaimer

Fanuc Corporation published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:05:19 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group