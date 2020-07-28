Fanuc : Notice Concerning Revision of Financial Forecasts
0
07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT
July 28, 2020
Company name: FANUC CORPORATION
Representative: Kenji Yamaguchi, President
（Stock Code: 6954, 1 st Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange ）
Contact: Keisuke Fujii, Manager, Public Relations
Tel: (0555) 84 - 5555
Notice Concerning Revision of Financial Forecasts
Based on the latest recent business performances, FANUC CORPORATION announces the consolidated revision of the financial forecasts for the second quarter (cumulative) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020), which was previously announced on April 24, 2020, and the consolidated financial forecasts for the full year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) which had yet to be forecasted, as follows:
1. Revision of the consolidated financial forecasts
for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020)
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
Net income
Net sales
attributable to
income
income
owners
per share
of parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous forecast (A)
197,900
18,900
23,100
16,400
85.49
New forecast (B)
212,400
20,400
25,900
18,700
97.48
Amount changed (B-A)
14,500
1,500
2,800
2,300
% of change
7.3
7.9
12.1
14.0
(Reference)
The consolidated financial
results for the second quarter
260,953
49,024
57,090
40,185
208.91
(cumulative) of the year ended
March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019
- September 30, 2019)
2. The consolidated financial forecasts
for the full year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
Net income
Net sales
attributable to
income
income
owners
per share
of parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
The consolidated financial
results for the year ended
508,252
88,350
102,816
73,371
381.89
March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019
- March 31, 2020) (A)
New forecast (B)
423,300
38,500
47,700
34,500
179.85
Amount changed (B-A)
ᇞ 84,952
ᇞ 49,850
ᇞ 55,116
ᇞ 38,871
% of change
ᇞ 16.7
ᇞ 56.4
ᇞ 53.6
ᇞ 53.0
3. Reason for the Revision
Regarding the consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, since it has been difficult to reasonably estimate how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread and when the pandemic will end, only the forecast for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021 was disclosed on April 24, 2020, and not the full-year forecast.
At this time, we have decided to revise the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter (cumulative) of the year ending March 31, 2021, and announce the forecast for the consolidated financial results for the full-year, based on calculations considering the foreseeable impact of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the FANUC Group.
However actual results may differ from these forecasts, subject to various conditions, including how far the coronavirus (COVID-19) will further spread, and when the pandemic will end. We will promptly publish new information, which may greatly affect actual results if any, upon their availability.