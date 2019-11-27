Far East Consortium International : (1) INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF CERTAIN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES (2) POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: http://www.fecil.com.hk

(Stock code: 35)

INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF CERTAIN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION

This announcement is made by Far East Consortium International Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that the Company is considering a potential spin-off and separate listing ("Potential Spin-offand Separate Listing") of certain hospitality properties of the Group in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom on an overseas securities exchange in the form of a stapled trust group comprising a real estate investment trust and a business trust (collectively, the "Hospitality Trust"). In connection with the Potential Spin-off and Separate Listing, the Company has submitted a proposal (the "PN 15 Proposal") to the Stock Exchange pursuant to Practice Note 15 of the Listing Rules on 28 November 2019. As at the date of the announcement, the PN 15 Proposal is still under consideration by the Stock Exchange. The Potential Spin-off and Separate Listing is subject to the requirements under Practice Note 15, other relevant provisions of the Listing Rules and the relevant provisions of the rules of the relevant overseas securities exchange.