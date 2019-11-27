Far East Consortium International : (1) INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF CERTAIN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES (2) POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION

The Board expects that the Potential Spin-off and Separate Listing, if it proceeds, would likely constitute a major transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules, and approval from the Shareholders would be required under paragraph 3(e) of Practice Note 15 of the Listing Rules.
The Board believes that the Potential Spin-off and Separate Listing, if it proceeds, would among others: (i) create an asset management platform for the Group dedicated to hospitality assets, which would generate a new income stream to the Group, (ii) unlock and crystallise the value of the hospitality properties of the Group, and allow the Group to recycle capital, and (iii) facilitate more active third-party hotel acquisitions using the spun-off entity.
The Company will comply with the relevant Listing Rules requirements and make further announcement(s) in respect of the Potential Spin-off and Separate Listing as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.
The Potential Spin-off and Separate Listing is still at an early stage, and no application has been made for the listing of the Hospitality Trust on the overseas securities exchange. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Potential Spinoff and Separate Listing is subject to, among others, the approval of the Shareholders, the final decision of the Board, market conditions, the approval of the Stock Exchange and the approval of the relevant overseas securities exchange. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Potential Spin-off and Separate Listing will take place or as to when it may take place. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board of
Far East Consortium International Limited
Wai Hung Boswell CHEUNG
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 28 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Tan Sri Dato' David CHIU, Mr. Cheong Thard HOONG, Mr. Dennis CHIU, Mr. Craig Grenfell WILLIAMS and Ms. Wing Kwan Winnie CHIU; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Kwok Wai CHAN, Mr. Kwong Siu LAM and Mr. Lai Him Abraham SHEK.