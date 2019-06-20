Far East Consortium International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
The board of directors (the "Board") of Far East Consortium International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 ("FY2019") as follows:
FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue grew year-on-year by 17.3% to HK$6,842 million. All business divisions recorded growth.
Revenue from the Group's recurring income business grew by 26.3% year-on-year. Hotel revenue grew by 18.2% primarily due to (i) RevPAR growth in Hong Kong; (ii) full year contribution from Dorsett City in London; and (iii) contribution from hotels under TWC. Gaming operations started to make contribution to the Group following its acquisition of TWC.
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was HK$1,714 million (FY2018: HK$1,567 million), despite that the gain on disposal of a hotel property amounting to HK$320 million and the higher-than-usual gross margin of the development in Shanghai in FY2018 were not repeated during the year. These were partly offset by a gain arising from a bargain purchase of TWC during FY2019 and value uplift of the Group's interest in BCG.
Pre-salesof residential properties remained robust with cumulative pre-sales value of properties under development amounted to approximately HK$14.6 billion (HK$13.4 billion as at 31 March 2018), despite having realized revenue of HK$3.8 billion during FY2019. The Group's residential development pipeline (including inventories) amounted to HK$48.1 billion as at 31 March 2019.
Constructions on a number of significant projects were underway. The Group replenished its land resources in Singapore, Shanghai, Melbourne, Manchester and Sydney.
Bank and cash balances and investment securities of the Group was at approximately HK$7.1 billion as at 31 March 2019 (HK$8.1 billion as at 31 March 2018).
Net gearing ratio(i) was at a healthy 45.4% as at 31 March 2019, despite having incurred investment and acquisitions expenditures during FY2019.
Earnings per share increased by 7.2% to HK$0.74 during the year. Full year dividend for FY2019 was maintained at HK22.0 cents per share (FY2018: HK22.0 cents per share), representing a dividend payout ratio of 30.2%. The Group's dividend policy is to distribute 30% to 40% of net profit subject to anticipated capital expenditures.
Net asset value(ii) per share as at 31 March 2019 grew to approximately HK$13.29 per share (HK$12.41 per share as at 31 March 2018), despite the adverse foreign currency movements on overseas investments.
12.7 million shares (HK$52.5 million) were bought back during FY2019. The Group targets up to HK$200 million of share buyback in FY2020.
Notes:
Net gearing ratio represents total bank loans, notes and bonds less investment securities, bank and cash balances divided by carrying amount of total equity and hotel revaluation surplus.
Revaluation surplus on hotel assets of approximately HK$17,838 million was based on independent valuation carried out as at 31 March 2019 (HK$15,593 million as at 31 March 2018) and was not recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements, but was adjusted for the calculations of net asset value per share and net gearing ratio.
Financial year ended/ending 31 March is referred to as "FY" throughout this announcement.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
2019
2018
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
6,842,319
5,831,127
Cost of sales and services
(3,835,645)
(2,854,767)
Depreciation and amortisation of hotel and
(397,075)
car park assets
(342,125)
Gross profit
2,609,599
2,634,235
Other income
65,880
32,321
Other gains and losses
4
978,918
504,558
Administrative expenses
(463,766)
- Hotel operations and management
(387,941)
- Others
(363,396)
(272,669)
Pre-operating expenses
(1,541)
- Hotel operations and management
(7,096)
Selling and marketing expenses
(165,509)
(128,139)
Share of results of associates
17,803
9,819
Share of results of joint ventures
2,122
-
Finance costs
5
(367,624)
(228,955)
Profit before tax
2,312,486
2,156,133
Income tax expense
6
(543,761)
(570,735)
Profit for the year
7
1,768,725
1,585,398
Attributable to:
1,713,659
Shareholders of the Company
1,566,722
Non-controlling interests
55,066
18,676
1,768,725
1,585,398
Earnings per share
8
74
Basic (HK cents)
69
Diluted (HK cents)
74
69
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the year
1,768,725
1,585,398
Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Gain on revaluation of properties transferred from
-
property, plant and equipment to investment properties
29,831
Fair value change on equity instruments at fair value
(298,100)
through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")
-
Items that may be subsequently reclassified
to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
(775,077)
operations
652,241
Fair value adjustment on cross currency swap contracts
23,154
designated as cash flow hedge
115,637
Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year
(1,050,023)
797,709
Total comprehensive income for the year
718,702
2,383,107
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
675,718
Shareholders of the Company
2,361,950
Non-controlling interests
42,984
21,157
718,702
2,383,107
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 31 MARCH 2019
2019
2018
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current Assets
5,426,396
Investment properties
3,229,437
Property, plant and equipment
9,690,089
8,175,004
Prepaid lease payments
483,454
518,752
Goodwill
68,400
68,400
Interests in associates
1,061,726
943,884
Interests in joint ventures
661,069
410,417
Investment securities
1,081,626
13,564
Derivative financial instruments
2,366
-
Deposits for acquisition of property, plant and
94,426
equipment
100,576
Amounts due from associates
66,831
66,831
Amount due from joint ventures
64,808
27,248
Amount due from an investee company
119,995
119,995
Loan receivable
233,253
80,489
Pledged deposits
15,280
4,419
Deferred tax assets
49,640
48,410
19,119,359
13,807,426
Current Assets
Properties for sale
2,754,840
Completed properties
1,148,197
Properties under development
9,695,682
10,094,565
Other inventories
11,222
8,547
Prepaid lease payments
13,782
14,569
Debtors, deposits and prepayments
10
467,846
522,674
Customers' deposits under escrow
196,665
512,548
Loan receivable
20,244
11,827
Contract assets
215,565
-
Contract costs
360,748
-
Amounts due from joint ventures
114,494
39,085
Amount due from associates
24,452
27,750
Tax recoverable
68,940
185,745
Investment securities
3,340,828
3,506,479
Derivative financial instruments
4,646
518
Pledged deposits
20,660
17,604
Restricted bank deposits
175,725
1,547,853
Deposit in a financial institution
1,561
11,633
Bank balances and cash
2,470,604
3,031,929
19,958,504
20,681,523
