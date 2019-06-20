Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Far East Consortium International Ltd.    0035   KYG3307Z1090

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(0035)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Far East Consortium International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 11:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: http://www.fecil.com.hk

(Stock Code: 35)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Far East Consortium International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 ("FY2019") as follows:

FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue grew year-on-year by 17.3% to HK$6,842 million. All business divisions recorded growth.
  • Revenue from the Group's recurring income business grew by 26.3% year-on-year. Hotel revenue grew by 18.2% primarily due to (i) RevPAR growth in Hong Kong; (ii) full year contribution from Dorsett City in London; and (iii) contribution from hotels under TWC. Gaming operations started to make contribution to the Group following its acquisition of TWC.
  • Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was HK$1,714 million (FY2018: HK$1,567 million), despite that the gain on disposal of a hotel property amounting to HK$320 million and the higher-than-usual gross margin of the development in Shanghai in FY2018 were not repeated during the year. These were partly offset by a gain arising from a bargain purchase of TWC during FY2019 and value uplift of the Group's interest in BCG.
  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

  • Pre-salesof residential properties remained robust with cumulative pre-sales value of properties under development amounted to approximately HK$14.6 billion (HK$13.4 billion as at 31 March 2018), despite having realized revenue of HK$3.8 billion during FY2019. The Group's residential development pipeline (including inventories) amounted to HK$48.1 billion as at 31 March 2019.
  • Constructions on a number of significant projects were underway. The Group replenished its land resources in Singapore, Shanghai, Melbourne, Manchester and Sydney.
  • Bank and cash balances and investment securities of the Group was at approximately HK$7.1 billion as at 31 March 2019 (HK$8.1 billion as at 31 March 2018).
  • Net gearing ratio(i) was at a healthy 45.4% as at 31 March 2019, despite having incurred investment and acquisitions expenditures during FY2019.
  • Earnings per share increased by 7.2% to HK$0.74 during the year. Full year dividend for FY2019 was maintained at HK22.0 cents per share (FY2018: HK22.0 cents per share), representing a dividend payout ratio of 30.2%. The Group's dividend policy is to distribute 30% to 40% of net profit subject to anticipated capital expenditures.
  • Net asset value(ii) per share as at 31 March 2019 grew to approximately HK$13.29 per share (HK$12.41 per share as at 31 March 2018), despite the adverse foreign currency movements on overseas investments.
  • 12.7 million shares (HK$52.5 million) were bought back during FY2019. The Group targets up to HK$200 million of share buyback in FY2020.

Notes:

  1. Net gearing ratio represents total bank loans, notes and bonds less investment securities, bank and cash balances divided by carrying amount of total equity and hotel revaluation surplus.
  2. Revaluation surplus on hotel assets of approximately HK$17,838 million was based on independent valuation carried out as at 31 March 2019 (HK$15,593 million as at 31 March 2018) and was not recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements, but was adjusted for the calculations of net asset value per share and net gearing ratio.

Financial year ended/ending 31 March is referred to as "FY" throughout this announcement.

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

2019

2018

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

6,842,319

5,831,127

Cost of sales and services

(3,835,645)

(2,854,767)

Depreciation and amortisation of hotel and

(397,075)

car park assets

(342,125)

Gross profit

2,609,599

2,634,235

Other income

65,880

32,321

Other gains and losses

4

978,918

504,558

Administrative expenses

(463,766)

- Hotel operations and management

(387,941)

- Others

(363,396)

(272,669)

Pre-operating expenses

(1,541)

- Hotel operations and management

(7,096)

Selling and marketing expenses

(165,509)

(128,139)

Share of results of associates

17,803

9,819

Share of results of joint ventures

2,122

-

Finance costs

5

(367,624)

(228,955)

Profit before tax

2,312,486

2,156,133

Income tax expense

6

(543,761)

(570,735)

Profit for the year

7

1,768,725

1,585,398

Attributable to:

1,713,659

Shareholders of the Company

1,566,722

Non-controlling interests

55,066

18,676

1,768,725

1,585,398

Earnings per share

8

74

Basic (HK cents)

69

Diluted (HK cents)

74

69

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

1,768,725

1,585,398

Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Gain on revaluation of properties transferred from

-

property, plant and equipment to investment properties

29,831

Fair value change on equity instruments at fair value

(298,100)

through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

-

Items that may be subsequently reclassified

to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

(775,077)

operations

652,241

Fair value adjustment on cross currency swap contracts

23,154

designated as cash flow hedge

115,637

Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year

(1,050,023)

797,709

Total comprehensive income for the year

718,702

2,383,107

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

675,718

Shareholders of the Company

2,361,950

Non-controlling interests

42,984

21,157

718,702

2,383,107

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 31 MARCH 2019

2019

2018

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current Assets

5,426,396

Investment properties

3,229,437

Property, plant and equipment

9,690,089

8,175,004

Prepaid lease payments

483,454

518,752

Goodwill

68,400

68,400

Interests in associates

1,061,726

943,884

Interests in joint ventures

661,069

410,417

Investment securities

1,081,626

13,564

Derivative financial instruments

2,366

-

Deposits for acquisition of property, plant and

94,426

equipment

100,576

Amounts due from associates

66,831

66,831

Amount due from joint ventures

64,808

27,248

Amount due from an investee company

119,995

119,995

Loan receivable

233,253

80,489

Pledged deposits

15,280

4,419

Deferred tax assets

49,640

48,410

19,119,359

13,807,426

Current Assets

Properties for sale

2,754,840

Completed properties

1,148,197

Properties under development

9,695,682

10,094,565

Other inventories

11,222

8,547

Prepaid lease payments

13,782

14,569

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

10

467,846

522,674

Customers' deposits under escrow

196,665

512,548

Loan receivable

20,244

11,827

Contract assets

215,565

-

Contract costs

360,748

-

Amounts due from joint ventures

114,494

39,085

Amount due from associates

24,452

27,750

Tax recoverable

68,940

185,745

Investment securities

3,340,828

3,506,479

Derivative financial instruments

4,646

518

Pledged deposits

20,660

17,604

Restricted bank deposits

175,725

1,547,853

Deposit in a financial institution

1,561

11,633

Bank balances and cash

2,470,604

3,031,929

19,958,504

20,681,523

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:48:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERN
11:49aFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of results for the financial ye..
PU
11:31aFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Announces 2018/19 Annual Results
PR
06/17FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LT : annual earnings release
06/05FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of intention to issue new share certi..
PU
06/04HORNSEY TOWN HALL : Far East Consortium appoints Ardmore as contractor for 30m r..
AQ
06/03FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements..
PU
05/31FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Appointments of executive director and indep..
PU
05/30FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : FEC (35.HK) Garners Twelve Honours at the HK..
PR
05/23FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of cancellation of original share cer..
PU
05/01FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 6 295 M
EBIT 2019 2 107 M
Net income 2019 1 418 M
Finance 2019 9 757 M
Yield 2019 6,33%
P/E ratio 2019 5,80
P/E ratio 2020 5,70
EV / Sales 2019 -0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 8 113 M
Chart FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far East Consortium International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,61  HKD
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Pong Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Man Kong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Wai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Shing Chiu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.1.77%1 014
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.63%45 676
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.17%38 358
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.61%34 059
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD19.88%29 000
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.45%28 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About