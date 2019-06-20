Far East Consortium International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Far East Consortium International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 ("FY2019") as follows:

FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue grew year-on-year by 17.3% to HK$6,842 million. All business divisions recorded growth.

Revenue from the Group's recurring income business grew by 26.3% year-on-year. Hotel revenue grew by 18.2% primarily due to (i) RevPAR growth in Hong Kong; (ii) full year contribution from Dorsett City in London; and (iii) contribution from hotels under TWC. Gaming operations started to make contribution to the Group following its acquisition of TWC.

year-on-year. Hotel revenue grew by 18.2% primarily due to (i) RevPAR growth in Hong Kong; (ii) full year contribution from Dorsett City in London; and (iii) contribution from hotels under TWC. Gaming operations started to make contribution to the Group following its acquisition of TWC. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was HK$1,714 million (FY2018: HK$1,567 million), despite that the gain on disposal of a hotel property amounting to HK$320 million and the higher-than-usual gross margin of the development in Shanghai in FY2018 were not repeated during the year. These were partly offset by a gain arising from a bargain purchase of TWC during FY2019 and value uplift of the Group's interest in BCG.